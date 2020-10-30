Music
Juan Winans: Award-Winning Recording Artist Releases Inspirational Single ‘NOW’ / LISTEN
*Songwriter, producer and singer Juan Winans releases his brand new single titled “NOW” today, Friday, October 30, 2020.
Executive produced by Michael-Anthony Taylor, the song can be accessed now on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Tidal, YouTube, and other digital retail and streaming sites. (Or, hear it HERE by scrolling down to the YouTube player.)
“NOW” features snippets from the late Congressman John Lewis’ 1963 speech at the historic March on Washington, paired with Winans’ insightful lyrics, which begin: “We don’t have another day, another time, another place/And no longer can we wait, it’s gotta be NOW/Our sons and daughters ripped away, don’t let their lives be in vain/If we ever want to change, it’s gotta be NOW.”
Winans wrote the tune and performed it live on Sunday, October 25, 2020, during the Biden For President campaign’s “GOTV L!VE: A Soul of the Nation Gospel Concert Special,” an all-star music and motivation pre-election rally that aired nationally this week to more than 65 gospel music stations across Urban One, FOX SOUL, and iHeartRadio networks. Hosted by actress Meaghan Good and her husband, film producer DeVon Franklin, the broadcast event featured prominent speakers from politics, faith-based organizations, entertainment, and sports as well as musical performances by Winans as well as his sister, Deborah Joy Winans, and MAJOR., JoJo, J.J. Hairston, Tamela Mann, and The Resistance Revival Chorus.
“I wrote ‘NOW’ as a clarion call to all who seek to act on their convictions, that we are at a moment of necessary action,” explains Winans, who also produced the track. “It is not enough to believe others should or will speak for any of us who wish to have our voices heard and our fundamental rights honored. Individuals must speak now, must act now, must vote now to contribute to – and ensure – a lasting collective good. We must pick up the mantle of leaders who preceded and fought for us, and continue their leadership.”
The new single, which will be featured on his forthcoming album, is the latest in a string of powerful songs and thrilling performances by Winans, a third-generation member of one of gospel’s first families, The Winans. His recent DARE Records single with his wife, Juan and Lisa Winans’ “It Belongs To Me” featuring Marvin Winans, is currently No. 7 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Airplay chart and No. 8 on Billboard’s Gospel Digital Sales chart.
Juan began his career as a teenaged member of the group Winans Phase 2, which also featured his eldest brother, Carvin, and his cousins Marvin Winans, Jr., and Michael Winans, Jr. The group’s first recording, We Got Next, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Album charts. Juan’s father, Carvin Winans, is a member of the five-time Grammy Award-winning group The Winans, which includes his uncles Marvin, Michael, and the late Ronald Winans; they are the sons of the late David “Pop” Winans and Dolores “Mom” Winans, who have also recorded together. Juan also starred in the theatrical production of Born for This: The BeBe Winans Story written by his uncle BeBe Winans and also starred his sister, Deborah Joy Winans of the hit drama series, Greenleaf. His songs have been recorded by such artists as Mary Mary, Joe, Lalah Hathaway, Smokie Norful, Michael Bolton, and others.
Listen to Juan Winans‘ ‘Now’:
Arts & Culture
Letitia Wright & Malachi Kirby, Stars in New Film as the ‘Mangrove Nine’ – EUR Exclusive/Watch
*The new film “Mangrove” tells the story of the “Mangrove 9,” a group of British black activists who were tried for provoking riots during a protest in 1970.
“Black Panther” star Letitia Wright plays the role of Altheia Jones-Le Cointe, a Trinidadian physician and research scientist and also leader in the British Black Panther Movement.
“I can’t describe this woman in one word. I would just say extraordinary because she made a difference where she was. She’s the everyday woman. She made a difference when she was in university studying biochemistry. She made a difference to stand up against people who wanted to come into the school.”
The film takes us through the powerful trial and shows racial tensions between Britain police and Black activists. It comes at a critical time as racial tensions and protests are growing across the world currently.
“These aren’t new issues. I think that’s why the world hasn’t exploded in the way that it should under this conversation because it’s been happening and we’re still having the conversation. We didn’t know it would be this relevant in the way that it is now,” says fellow actor Malachi Kirby.
Both Kirby and Wright we’re more than able to tap into their character roles as Altheia and Darcus Howe. From the Trinidadian dialects to passion on set, both actors agreed they wanted the experience to be exuberant. Kirby says:
“Every day was a celebration. Letitia Wright is like my little sister. Before we started this project, when we were in rehearsals, we came together and we prayed. We were like what is it about this project? What do we need to bring to this? And the word that came to us separately was a ‘joy.'”
“Mangrove” was directed by Steve McQueen. The film is a part of Amazon studios’ five-part series “Small Axe” and is set to debut on November 20, 2020 on Amazon Prime.
#BlackLivesMatter
Misty Copeland: Ballet is Listening after George Floyd
*Ballerina Misty Copeland says her profession has to evolve along with the world’s racial reckoning or else it will cease to exist.
“As the world is changing, as it grows more diverse, if the ballet world doesn’t evolve with it, then it’s going to die,” Copeland told reporter Jenna Adae.
The first black woman to become the principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre said that after George Floyd’s death and the focus on Black Lives Matter, for the first time in her 20-year career, people are starting to believe her when she says the lack of diversity within the global ballet industry is a problem.
“There’s so many communities that are not going to support an art form that they feel doesn’t want them to be a part of it,” she says.
Watch her full interview below or HERE.
#BlackLivesMatter
EUR Review: Javon Johnson’s ‘STILL’ – A Captivating Lesson in Blackness
*This past week I had the pleasure of watching “Still,” a spoken-word piece starring Javon Johnson and filmed by Playhouse Live.
“Still” can best be described as a novella brought to life as Javon elegantly shares a number of personal stories from his perspective as a Black man with topics ranging from manhood, toxic masculinity, the American justice system, gentrification, hope and despair, and so on.
Standing in the middle of a stage looking out upon empty auditorium seats, Javon undauntedly showcases his raw talent; effortlessly bringing the same emotion and energy that is desired from a performer if surrounded by a full audience. Javon is truly captivating in his cadence and narrative topics.
If asked to choose which topics stood out most to me, I would be hard-pressed to do so. The sequence “cuz he’s black, a lesson in proper sentence construction, and on healthy masculinity” really resonated. The latter of which was especially enthralling as Javon poetically explained how the world forces Black men to be a in constant state of war and peace.
As a Black man, I could relate to this and his descriptions of the many conflicts he faced in his adolescent years. Here is a truly engaging storyteller. Javon paints a picture that brings to mind many of my own experiences when individuals would attempt to test me. It is encouraging to hear someone else share their experiences and struggles with balancing blackness in masculinity.
“Still” is a fascinating piece of art well worth taking the time to watch it. Javon Johnson’s “Still” performance can be rented through PlayhouseLive for $19.99 and is available through November 1, 2020. After the initial purchase, Still. can be watched on any of the PlayhouseLive apps including Apple OS, Android OS, Roku, FireTV and more. Closed captioning will be available in both English and Spanish.
About PlayhouseLive
PlayhouseLive is a first-of-its-kind digital streaming platform for nonprofit theaters. Powered by Pasadena Playhouse, PlayhouseLive’s “theater on demand” hosts fully realized cinema-quality productions filmed in high definition on stage specifically for the digital platform. It takes online theatrical performances beyond Zoom readings and interpretations to full scale productions for viewers around the world to enjoy. Distribution channels include a standalone website, iPhone and Android apps, AppleTV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Chromecast, and AirPlay, among others.
In addition to theater on demand, PlayhouseLive programming will include staged readings, and cabarets, as well as original series, documentaries, and theater classes. It is a home for a wide array of theatrical voices through new and revisited work. Additional information about PlayhouseLive and its programming, including new announcements and pricing specials, are available at www.playhouselive.org.
