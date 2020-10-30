Jameelah Scurry’s La’Vanter Boutique Cleaned Out in Less Than 60 Sec by Philly Looters / WATCH

*Like they say, it only takes a minute. Or less. We’re talking about quickness shown by looters who picked apart a black-owned boutique in Philadelphia.

The premise for most of the people looting was the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr. In situations like this, there are also those operating as opportunists.

Unfortunately for the La’Vanter Boutique, it was among at least 200 small businesses were targeted by looters. Here is owner Jameelah Scurry‘s reaction to finding her store a shell of its former self.

“We are now in danger of losing everything we worked so hard for,’ Scurry said Wednesday, adding ‘we had everything taken from us in less than a minute.”

We can only imagine the anguish Scurry is dealing with. You see, Tuesday’s incident is the second time the store has been looted, after previously being robbed during protests in August.

DID YOU SEE THIS? Omarosa Manigault Newman Claims Melania Trump is Often ‘Repulsed” by Her Husband

Here’s more via Daily Mail:

Philadelphia this week transformed into the site of both peaceful demonstrations and civil unrest as Wallace Jr., 27, became one of 804 black men killed by police this year.

Surveillance footage taken inside La’Vanter Boutique shows two women sneaking inside after hours.

They grab items from around the store, with one woman shouting, ‘I hope we do not get caught!’

Seconds later, at least 20 other people flood into the small boutique and begin pulling it apart by the seams.

Clothes are desperately snatched from the rack, accessories pulled down from shelves and hangers tossed haphazardly onto the ground.

Tuesday’s robbery came two months after La’Vanter Boutique was looted on August 27, around the time demonstrations began over the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

‘It’s been a rough journey, selling our house, moving, to get the money together to start our dream,’ she told ABC 6.

Scurry considered herself fortunate to survive the economic upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this latest hit threatened to upend all her hard work.

A GoFundMe was created on Wednesday to help Scurry get back on track and community members have already donated $24,000 of its $30,000 goal.

“It’s been a real blessing,” she told ABC 6. “I appreciate everybody that reached out to even give us encouraging words and that are praying for us.”

She added: “We as Black people, really need to reunite and come together ‘Destroying and tearing down our own people is not the answer.”

As we reported earlier, on Monday afternoon, Walter Wallace Jr. was shot dead by Philadelphia officers after he approached them with a knife.