Jameelah Scurry’s La’Vanter Boutique Cleaned Out in Less Than 60 Sec by Philly Looters / WATCH
*Like they say, it only takes a minute. Or less. We’re talking about quickness shown by looters who picked apart a black-owned boutique in Philadelphia.
The premise for most of the people looting was the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr. In situations like this, there are also those operating as opportunists.
Unfortunately for the La’Vanter Boutique, it was among at least 200 small businesses were targeted by looters. Here is owner Jameelah Scurry‘s reaction to finding her store a shell of its former self.
“We are now in danger of losing everything we worked so hard for,’ Scurry said Wednesday, adding ‘we had everything taken from us in less than a minute.”
We can only imagine the anguish Scurry is dealing with. You see, Tuesday’s incident is the second time the store has been looted, after previously being robbed during protests in August.
Here’s more via Daily Mail:
Philadelphia this week transformed into the site of both peaceful demonstrations and civil unrest as Wallace Jr., 27, became one of 804 black men killed by police this year.
Surveillance footage taken inside La’Vanter Boutique shows two women sneaking inside after hours.
They grab items from around the store, with one woman shouting, ‘I hope we do not get caught!’
Seconds later, at least 20 other people flood into the small boutique and begin pulling it apart by the seams.
Clothes are desperately snatched from the rack, accessories pulled down from shelves and hangers tossed haphazardly onto the ground.
Tuesday’s robbery came two months after La’Vanter Boutique was looted on August 27, around the time demonstrations began over the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.
‘It’s been a rough journey, selling our house, moving, to get the money together to start our dream,’ she told ABC 6.
Scurry considered herself fortunate to survive the economic upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this latest hit threatened to upend all her hard work.
A GoFundMe was created on Wednesday to help Scurry get back on track and community members have already donated $24,000 of its $30,000 goal.
“It’s been a real blessing,” she told ABC 6. “I appreciate everybody that reached out to even give us encouraging words and that are praying for us.”
She added: “We as Black people, really need to reunite and come together ‘Destroying and tearing down our own people is not the answer.”
As we reported earlier, on Monday afternoon, Walter Wallace Jr. was shot dead by Philadelphia officers after he approached them with a knife.
Lark Voorhies Returning for ‘Saved By the Bell’ Reboot
“Saved by the Bell” star Lark Voorhies will reprise her Lisa Turtle character in the Peacock’s revival of the hit NBC series.
On Thursday, the streamer dropped the first photo of Voorhies on the set of the upcoming reboot.
We previously reported… NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock is updating the 90’s TV show starring a new cast and featuring some returning characters.
Original series stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are reprising their respective characters of A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano.
Fans can also expect occasional appearances from Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris (now Governor of California) and Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski.
Watch the trailer below.
Old school. New squad. #SavedbytheBell premieres November 25 on #PeacockTV 🔔. pic.twitter.com/0E0fqPW4mP
— Peacock (@peacockTV) October 27, 2020
A previous teaser introduced Mac Morris, the privileged son of Governor Morris and Jamie Spano, Jessie’s son and captain of the Bayside football team.
Dustin Diamond—who played Screech in the original series — was reportedly not invited back for the reboot.
Lark previously confessed that she was hurt when not initially not asked to return for the revival series. She was also not invited to the cast reunion.
When she appeared on “The Dr. Oz Show” to dish about her mental health issues, Voorhies read from a journal entry she had written that detailed her feelings about the show diss.
“It reads, this is a question to the reunion,” she read. “I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell reunion, as well as other cast members’ events. Yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision.”
She added, “With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful.”
As noted by TooFab, no additional details on her appearance have been released at this time.
“Saved by the Bell” aired on NBC from August 20, 1989 to May 22, 1993. The show follows a group of high school friends and their principal.
The series will debut on Peacock on Nov. 25.
Disabled Siblings Found Living with Dead Body of Mother Decomposing Under Pile of Clothes
*Nashville police are investigating the death of a woman who was found decomposing under a pile of clothes inside the apartment she shared with her four adult, disabled children.
Law enforcement from Davidson County made the grim discovery on October 21 while serving an eviction notice at 56-year-old Laronda Jolly’s home.
None of the four siblings , a 30-year-old woman, two 27-year-old twin boys and a 27-year-old sister — all of them intellectually disabled, had told anyone she died, reports PEOPLE.
“She was on a bed, they piled clothes on top of her body and they stayed in the apartment with their decaying mother,” said Laronda’s brother, Anthony Jolly, reports WKRN. “They knew better, but they were going by what their mother said, they were obeying their mother’s wishes – just let her lay there, no matter what. Don’t call anybody, and that’s what they done.”
READ MORE: New Project Addresses Respiratory Health in Black American Communities Amidst COVID-19
“For them to stay in that apartment with your own mother’s decaying body, I can’t understand it — and I guess I never will understand it,” Jolly said. He last spoke with his sister “well over two years ago.”
“I started going down there, and my nieces and nephews would say, ‘Well she’s asleep. You can’t see her right now.’ I would say, ‘Well all I want to do is see my sister. If I can just see her face I’ll be fine and I’ll leave you alone,'” he said.
Jolly even asked police to conduct a welfare check in August and they reported back that Laronda was not at home at the time.
He now believes his nieces and nephews intentionally lied and misled him.
“They lied every time,” he said. “They would not tell me the truth.”
One of Jolly’s nieces told him they were simply “obeying their mother’s wishes to let (her) lay there,” he said. “That’s what they told me, but everything else they told me is a lie. So, you know, I’m not sure if I believe that, either.”
Scroll up and watch the video report about this disturbing case.
BLIND ITEM: The Death of Her Friend
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This A- list host/model is also an actress. Our host has always stayed quiet about the death of her friend, but has become more convinced over the years that the permanent A+ list rapper had her friend killed. It just seemed too convenient that he wanted her out of the picture and shortly after he said that, the friend ended up dead.
Can you guess the model, her friend and the rapper?
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
