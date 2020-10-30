‘I’m Not an Uncle Tom’: Black City Councilman & Lifelong Democrat Explains Why He’s Backing Trump (Watch)

*Move over Weezy. Another day, another report about a prominent Black man supporting Donald Trump.

Flint City Council member Maurice Davis, a lifelong Democrat, spoke before Vice President Mike Pence’s address at Flint Bishop Airport saying he supports President Donald Trump.

The Trump fans cheered him on as he continued, “Right now the narrative has been spent, ‘President Trump is full of hate.’ Let me tell you something, the Democrats are full of hate. I have been a Democrat all my life, 64 years. The last four years I voted for Hillary Clinton. This year I decided to go with President Trump. I am not a bootlicker, I am not an Uncle Tom.

“I’m none of those things, I’m somebody that’s in a poor, impoverished community.”

Davis, the vice president of the city council, said: “When Mr. Trump say ‘what the hell you got to lose’ he was talking to me. He was not talking to my seat. Only thing Maurice D. Davis got to lose is a council seat at $700 every two weeks.”

“But this is what I got to gain– instead of being divided state of America it’s time to be the United States of America,” he said.

