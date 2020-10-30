Obama/Trump/Political
‘I’m Not an Uncle Tom’: Black City Councilman & Lifelong Democrat Explains Why He’s Backing Trump (Watch)
*Move over Weezy. Another day, another report about a prominent Black man supporting Donald Trump.
Flint City Council member Maurice Davis, a lifelong Democrat, spoke before Vice President Mike Pence’s address at Flint Bishop Airport saying he supports President Donald Trump.
The Trump fans cheered him on as he continued, “Right now the narrative has been spent, ‘President Trump is full of hate.’ Let me tell you something, the Democrats are full of hate. I have been a Democrat all my life, 64 years. The last four years I voted for Hillary Clinton. This year I decided to go with President Trump. I am not a bootlicker, I am not an Uncle Tom.
“I’m none of those things, I’m somebody that’s in a poor, impoverished community.”
Davis, the vice president of the city council, said: “When Mr. Trump say ‘what the hell you got to lose’ he was talking to me. He was not talking to my seat. Only thing Maurice D. Davis got to lose is a council seat at $700 every two weeks.”
“But this is what I got to gain– instead of being divided state of America it’s time to be the United States of America,” he said.
Watch below:
Entertainment
Don Lemon ‘Had to Get Rid Of’ Friends who Support Trump: ‘They Have to Want to Get Help’ (Watch)
*CNN anchor Don Lemon on Thursday said that he “had to get rid of” friends supporting President Trump “because they’re too far gone,” adding that he would be friends with them again if “they want to live in reality.”
During his nightly handoff to anchor Chris Cuomo, Lemon said of his Trump friends, “I try and I try and I try, they say something really stupid and then I’ll show them the science and I’ll give them the information, and they still repeat those talking points. I had to get rid of a lot of people in my life because sometimes you’ve just got to let them go. I think they have to hit rock bottom like an addict, right? And they have to want to get help, they have to want to know the truth, they have to want to live in reality, they have to want to be responsible not only for other people’s lives but for their lives.”
Watch below or view here on Twitter:
CNN’s @donlemon: “I have many people who I love in my life … There are a lot of friends I had to really get rid of because they are so non-sensical when it comes to [Trump]. If they’re willing to come back and willing to live in reality, then I will welcome them with open arms” pic.twitter.com/eLsVX1qAdD
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 30, 2020
Lemon came under fire earlier this year for his extended and hearty snort-laugh when panelist Rick Wilson of the Lincoln Project dubbed Trump’s administration as one “defined by ignorance of the world,” and called #45’s supporters as the “credulous boomer rube demo.”
Entertainment
Biden Surprises 94-Year-Old Voter in Oprah’s Zoom Town Hall (Video); Harris Headed to ‘Daily Show’
*Oprah Winfrey hosted a virtual town hall in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota, and Ohio as part of OWN’s Own Your Vote get-out-the-vote initiative, and the Democratic presidential nominee showed up to lend support.
Joe Biden dipped in during Oprah’s chat with 94-year-old Michigan voter Mildred Madison, who traveled 300 miles from Chicago to Detroit to ensure that her vote counted. Mildred has been caring for her sister just outside of Chicago. She normally votes absentee, but when her ballot for the August primary in Michigan was late, she decided she didn’t want to take any chances with the general election. Madison seemed pleasantly surprised when Biden slid in for the surprise.
Watch below, or view here on Twitter.
#OWNYourVote | Zoom with Oprah – MIDWEST | Surprise Guest, VP Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/TYAtgNjjFG
— #OWNYourVote (@OWNYourVote) October 29, 2020
Also making a surprise appearance were The Black Eyed Peas, and rapper YellowPain.
Watch below, or view here on Twitter.
#OWNYourVote | Zoom with Oprah – MIDWEST | Surprise Guests https://t.co/BzY6pnlKPI, Taboo & https://t.co/vDegLHwNxW.ap – Black Eyed Peas pic.twitter.com/sCMzw9U7Mb
— #OWNYourVote (@OWNYourVote) October 29, 2020
Winfrey’s Own Your Vote town halls are aimed to encourage, inspire and support voters across the country ahead of the General Election on November 3. She’s already hit the battleground states of Wisconsin on Oct. 26, and North Carolina on Oct. 27th, and she’s holding one in South Carolina tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET. It’s free and open to everybody. Registration is available in advance at zoomwithoprah.com.
Meanwhile, Trevor Noah welcomes back Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris to “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” tonight.
The virtual in-depth interview will air in an all-new 45-min episode of “The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah” at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central.
Senator Harris previously joined Trevor around the launch of her own campaign for president, on February 20, 2019, and returns to the show during the critical final days of the election to reach the show’s young and politically engaged audience.
News
Barack Obama Blasts Jared Kushner’s Comments on Black Success in America [VIDEO]
*Barack Obama has reacted to Jared Kushner’s recent comments suggesting Black Americans need to want to be successful to benefit from Trump’s policies.
Kushner made the remarks on “Fox & Friends” on Monday, claiming the president can help the Black community “break out of the problems that they’re complaining about, but he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”
Critics noted that Kushner’s comments highlight his white privilege.
“[Trump] loves to talk about Black unemployment, ‘look how low Black unemployment’ — well, you know what, unemployment was really high when I came in and we brought that unemployment low and it kept on going low,” Obama said Tuesday during a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida, in support of Joe Biden. “And he wants to take credit for it, says he’s the best president for Black folks since Abe Lincoln. Man.”
READ MORE: Jared Kushner Says Black Americans Have to ‘Want to Be Successful’ for Trump’s Policies to Work
Jared Kushner on the Black community: “President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about, but he can’t want them to be successful more than that they want to be successful.” pic.twitter.com/SX9vWiAfag
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2020
“Now his advisers are out there saying, including his son-in-law. His son-in-law says Black folks have to want to be successful, that’s the problem,” Obama added. “Who are these folks? What history books do they read?”
“Jared Kushner is the face of white privilege and nepotism,” Rep. Barbara Lee, from California, tweeted. “He doesn’t want to change our racist, broken system because he benefits from it. He’s the last person that should be lecturing the Black community on the value of ‘hard work.’ “
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called it “disgusting to see internet trolls taking Senior Advisor Jared Kushner out of context as they try to distract from President Trump’s undeniable record of accomplishment for the Black community,” she said in a statement.
“From criminal justice reform and record HBCU funding to record low Black unemployment and record high income increases, there is simply no disputing that President Trump accomplished what Democrats merely talked about,” she said.
