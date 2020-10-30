Entertainment
Howard Hewett Encourages Fans to Vote with His ‘Fresh Air Cardio Conversation’ / WATCH
*Howard Hewett has found a healthy and entertaining way to keep busy during the Coronavirus shutdown. First, he takes his fans with him on his weekday walks through his Southern California neighborhood, where he shares his thoughts on a variety of subjects.
The subject of his most recent walks, which he calls, Fresh Air Cardio Conversation…and Life, or FACC…and Life for short, has been the upcoming election. In addition to his daily walks and conversations, each Friday evening, he performs what he calls “Shut-In Mini Concerts,” on Facebook.
Howard’s election conversation has included the importance of voting, his pleasure with the amount of people who have already voted, the Presidential debates, being overcome with emotion by former President Obama’s speech in PA in support of Presidential and Vice-Presidential candidates Biden and Harris, Ice Cube’s “association” with President Trump, a fan from England’s concern with how vocal Howard is about the subjects near and dear to him, and eliminating the Electoral College, among lots of other topics. He has also discussed issues important to Americans during this election: addressing the handling of the Coronavirus pandemic, and Biden’s proposed tax increase on Americans earning more than $400,000 per year. He has also discussed the handling of the three most recent Supreme Court Justice appointments, saying, “They only cared about manipulating the Supreme Court to get what they have now,” referring to more conservative justices than liberal ones on the Supreme Court. He has discussed the importance of wearing a facemask and his thoughts about people who do not wear a mask saying they “do not care about other people.” While dropping knowledge and sharing the beautiful Southern California scenery, Howard encourages people to not take his word for it, but research things for themselves, saying, “Don’t just take me at voice face value. Research the stuff that I talk about. Research it for yourself.” He signs off on each walk saying, “Don’t stop kicking. You don’t drown because the water is too deep; you drown because you stop kicking.”
Howard’s Facebook mini concerts, which occur every Friday at 6:00 pm Pacific Time, are very entertaining, well received and a welcome distraction from what is going on around us these days. Fans have been treated to all of Howard’s hits, including, “I’m for Real,” “Show Me,” I Commit to Love,” “Once Twice, Three Times” and my favorite, “Say Amen.” He also performs lesser known songs, including “Enough,” the last song he did with the late George Duke, as well as songs he made as a member of Shalamar. He typically does not perform the same playlist two weeks in a row; however, sometimes the 600+ viewers get lucky and are treated to a repeat performance of a song. I have mentioned the shut-in mini concerts to several people, and they had no clue they were taking place. I think Howard’s weekly concerts have been a well-kept secret, but why should only 600 or so people have all the fun? It’s just not fair. Come and join us.
‘Like’ Howard Hewitt’s Facebook page and you will be notified when he begins his daily walks and weekly mini concerts. You can also view previous walks and mini concerts on his Facebook page. Check it out, at the best price…FREE!
Marilyn Smith is a Los Angeles based writer/reviewer. Contact her via [email protected]
‘Chappelle’s Show’ Coming to Netflix, Streamer Raising Prices for New and Existing Members
*Dave Chappelle’s hit sketch comedy series “Chappelle’s Show” will be added to Netflix on November 1.
“The best news you’ve heard all year: Chappelle’s Show is coming to Netflix US,” Netflix wrote on Twitter.
“Chappelle’s Show” originally aired on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2006. The comedian famously walked away from the series in 2005 (and $50 million) due to creative differences.
News of the series hitting Netflix coincides with the announcement that the streaming platform is raising the prices of its standard and premium plans for new and existing members.
READ MORE: Dave Chappelle Shares His Thoughts on Black Lives Matter with David Letterman [WATCH]
The standard plan — which offers HD streaming on up to two different devices simultaneously — will cost $13.99 up from $12.99. The premium plan — which provides up to four ultra HD streams — is now $17.99 up from $15.99, per PEOPLE. There will be no price change to the basic plan.
The new prices take effect Thursday for any new members signing up while current subscribers will receive a notification 30 days ahead of the price increase.
Netflix said the price hike is so that the company can continue to “offer more variety of TV shows and films.”
“We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever, and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer more variety of TV shows and films — in addition to our great fall lineup.”
“As always we offer a range of plans so that people can pick a price that works for their budget.”
“Chappelle’s Show” will join several of Dave’s comedy specials on Netflix, Dave Chappelle: Equanimity, Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin and Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones.
Keke Palmer Drops New Music Video Urging Americans to Vote in 2020 Election [WATCH]
Keke Palmer has released a new song urging Americans to vote on Election Day on Nov. 3.
The track titled “Actually Vote” boasts the lyrics: “There’s a little something happening on Nov. 3 / Everybody’s posting / All political and woken / On your social / So outspoken / That’s sweet, but that tweet doesn’t do enough for me,” Palmer sings. “Young people like to talk that big talk / Young people are the biggest voting block / You can only make a change if you check that damn box.”
Have a listen to Palmer’s call to action via the YouTube player above.
READ MORE: Keke Palmer Claps Back After Catching Heat for Showing Love to Tyler Perry
View this post on Instagram
A word from some dope millennials and the millennial diva herself 🥳💪🏾😅‼️ directed by @jakewil written by @finneas @benjpasek @justinpaulmusic @kaleenazanders produced by @finneas featuring @ilana @officialjld @juliannemoore @bellathorne video produced by @ohheykarl @ilana @kelsiekiley @glennismeagher @elenarids cinematography by @matthewtompkins.dp edited by @callaird color by @edwardsdan visual effects by TDH MEDIA assistant camera @colin_schostak opening titles by @iamgracehwang end titles by @felipemollica_ music supervisor @jdontcarroll backup vocals @kaleenazanders vocal producer @itsjoshwood hair @ann_joneshair makeup @paintedbyjeremy executive assistant to Ms. Palmer @godschance additional spoken material by @keke
The actress tells PEOPLE of the inspiration behind her new track, “The last four years have been increasingly overwhelming for our nation,” Palmer said. “It’s created, I believe, a feeling of apathy that’s dangerous to our sense of democracy as a society.”
Adding: “I think it’s so important that we get a hold of what’s ours and get excited about using our voices. So many of my peers and I have been made to feel like our voices are not valid. I know that’s part of the game and I have fought to make myself aware that my voice does matter. All of our voices matter so significantly. I want my peers to know and understand,” she explained.
“We must make voting an engaging tradition for all [including] Black [people], women, LGBTQ+, our immigrants [and] everyone,” says Palmer.
“Together, we can make it trendy to vote and make each of our important voices heard.”
Scroll up and watch Palmer’s new music video for “Actually Vote.”
‘Tamron Hall’ Celebrates Halloween-Eve with 2 Very Special Costumes Honoring Diana Ross / WATCH
*On today’s special Halloween episode of ‘Tamron Hall,’ Tamron dazzled her audience with three different costumes inspired by the legendary award-winning singer and performer Diana Ross.
Also on today’s show, Tamron spoke with another member of The Supremes, Mary Wilson, who was wearing one of her original gowns from her years as part of the iconic female singing group.
Plus, Tamron shared an image of her son Moses decked out in costume as Brian Walker from the 1975 film “Mahogany,” in which Ross starred.
GOOD NEWS! Lark Voorhies Returning for ‘Saved By the Bell’ Reboot
