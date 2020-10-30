Housewife Caught with Legs in the Air in ‘RHOA’ Season 13 Trailer [WATCH]

*“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” returns to the airwaves in December and judging by its new trailer, a whole lotta drama is set to go down!

Season 13 returns Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c, featuring brand-new housewives LaToya Ali and Drew Sidora.

Returning Housewives include Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams, along with friends Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam.

In the trailer, the castmates #turnup at what appears to be Bailey’s bachelorette party.

#RHOA RETURNS Sunday, 12/6 on @BravoTV!



According to an exclusive B. Scott report, during a cast trip to Charleston, some sexual things involving Porsha and Tanya allegedly went down. A montage of the party shows the women dancing in lingerie while surrounded by sex toys and strippers.

“Turn off the cameras and we can actually have fun,” suggests one woman off-camera.

The next morning, Moore brings up the wild night to the group. While no one spills the tea, Tanya later tells Porsha that someone is “making disparaging comments about me and you involving a stripper.”

Apparently, there’s some truth behind those “disparaging comments.”

Here’s more from B. Scott:

After rumors of the shenanigans began to circulate, lovebscott.com exclusively reported that Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam were the two ladies allegedly getting their peaches cobbled by a long dong stripper from Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party.

Bravo decided to show some of the footage corroborating reports that a housewife (or two) got freaky-deaky with a stripper during the girls’ cast trip to Charleston, South Carolina. The video is shadowy, but you can clearly see one of the ladies with their legs to the moon in the air.

Watch the clip below and scroll up to check out the full trailer above.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” premieres on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.