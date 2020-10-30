HBCU Good Trouble Takeover Encourages HBCU Students to Stroll to the Polls Nov. 3

*Entertainers, athletes and influencers are uniting for “HBCU Good Trouble Takeover…Walk. Run. Stroll to the Polls,” a virtual pre-party on Election-Day-Eve, Monday, November 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET on a variety of social platforms. The livestream is sponsored by Verizon Media and Citi, with a grant by Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and includes musical performances by 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, and more.

HBCU Heroes, founded by NBA veteran George Lynch, marketing entrepreneur Tracey Pennywell, and media personality/branding strategist Kwame Jackson, is producing the extravaganza. The call-to-action campaign is targeted to engage the 228,000 plus HBCU students nationwide at over 100 HBCUs with a lineup of musical performances, celebrity interviews, a step show contest, band performances from renowned homecoming halftime shows, and more.

The livestream follows weeklong FREE screenings for all HBCUs of the documentary, JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE, which chronicles the life and career of the legendary civil rights activist and global icon, as well as how he lived his life making “good trouble” and fighting for equality in America.

Part after-party for the screenings and pre-party for the November 3rd stroll to the polls, the HBCU community and general public are invited to the virtual livestream on Monday, November 2 as celebrities galvanize HBCU students to vote on Election Day. Livestream platforms include REVOLT, Yahoo Entertainment, HBCU Gameday, HBCUgo TV, HBCU Heroes social media platforms (Twitch, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube), and more.

Celebrities, athletes, and advocates lending their voices to the HBCU Good Trouble Takeover include NBA player Justin Jackson (Dallas Mavericks) who is doing his part with an interview by HBCU students LIVE discussing voting from an athlete’s perspective. Others include cameos by Chris Paul, DL Hughley, Rob Covington (Houston Rockets), Kyle O’Quinn (Philadelphia 76ers), Shannon Sharpe, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Renee Montgomery (WNBA), Mike Vick, Kym Whitley, Bill Bellamy, Lloyd Pierce (Coach/ATL Hawks), Akbar Gbajabiamila (host/American Ninja Warrior), Tarik Cohen (Chicago Bears), Shaun Robinson (host/ 90 Day Fiance’), Jasmine Burke (Saints and Sinners), Chris Broussard, Mayor Stephen Reed (Montgomery, AL), Jahliel Thurman (CEO of Yard Talk 101), Jaquie Williams (CIAA Commissioner), Erika Alexander, actress/activist and producer of the film John Lewis: Good Trouble, VoteRiders, and Black Voters Matter.

“I’ve been making trouble all my life and now I’m doing it for a good cause,” said D.L. Hughley, comic, radio show host, and NY Times best-selling author. “Working with this group of celebrities, athletes, and organizations to amplify HBCU voter participation is an honor.”

HBCU students will also be featured throughout the entire livestream via Q & As on “Good Trouble,” panels, performances, first-hand voting stories, and more.

The film screenings and post-discussion livestream are geared to increase voter participation among HBCU students. “HBCU students experienced the largest drop in voter turnout for the 2016 election, so we’re honored to make good trouble and celebrate John Lewis as we engage this audience to underscore how important it is for them to go to the polls,” says Tracey Pennywell, Co-founder of HBCU Heroes.

“Citi’s mission and purpose have long been rooted in enabling growth and progress. As communities come together to solve issues around equity and civil rights, we hope this film inspires future leaders to stand for change, take action and create meaningful impact,” says Mary Ann Villanueva, Director of Brand Culture and Engagement at Citi.

In an effort to prevent a repeat of 2016’s drop in student voter turnout, HBCU Heroes jumped into action rallying the support of celebrities, HBCU alumni, leaders and community groups to help connect with and educate students on the importance of voting while encouraging them to go vote on Election Day.

Melinda Arons, Senior Vice President of Social Impact at Participant, which launched the Good Trouble campaign said, “We’re proud of our ongoing partnership with HBCU Heroes to lift up Congressman John Lewis’ legacy of making good trouble and supporting HBCU students’ voting rights. With only days left to vote in this election, this is an incredible opportunity to make sure everyone has access to the ballot box.”

The “HBCU Good Trouble Takeover” campaign is in partnership with Magnolia Pictures, Participant, and Color Farm Media, and is led by HBCU Heroes. Amplification support includes organization partners When We All Vote, Yard Talk 101, HBCU Pride Nation, Rock the Vote, and local community groups.

“With college students and Black Americans so dramatically and disportionately impacted by these voter ID laws, VoteRiders is honored to double down on this incredible partnership and ensure that every single HBCU student is fully prepared to make their voice heard by November 3,” said Shannon Anderson, Chief Operating Officer of VoteRiders. “We’re so excited to get into some more ‘good trouble’ together, and truly honor the legacy of Congressman Lewis exactly how he asked us to — with action.”

“For 30 years, Rock the Vote has worked to build the political power of young people. We are thrilled to partner with HBCU Heroes and support their work to turn out the HBCU vote in 2020,” said Carolyn DeWitt, President and Executive Director of Rock the Vote. “HBCU students have incredible power to determine the direction of our country and our communities. And, we must fight fiercely to protect that power and the right to vote, while empowering students with information and resources to make their voices heard in our democracy.”

The star-studded HBCU Good Trouble Takeover…Walk. Run. Stroll to the Polls live-stream can be viewed on a variety of digital platforms, Monday, November 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET via:

About HBCU Heroes:

HBCU Heroes was founded by NBA veteran George Lynch and entrepreneur Tracey Pennywell. With corporate branding strategy deployed by Kwame Jackson, the three have poised this nonprofit as one of the leaders in the HBCU space. HBCU Heroes sits at the nexus of culture, community & commerce with partnerships designed to create maximum impact at the highest level to uplift the HBCU community. Their proven track record with fundraisers & streamathons, and digital funding drives have uniquely positioned them as a premiere one-stop shop, providing content and social impact initiatives that resonate directly with the HBCU universe. National coverage includes Forbes, Sports Illustrated, BET, Undefeated, Black Enterprise, ESPN, Black News Channel and more. Visit http://www.HBCUHeroes.org. for more information and follow @HBCUHeroes on social media for updates.

