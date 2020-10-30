Family - Parenting - Births
Disabled Siblings Found Living with Dead Body of Mother Decomposing Under Pile of Clothes
*Nashville police are investigating the death of a woman who was found decomposing under a pile of clothes inside the apartment she shared with her four adult, disabled children.
Law enforcement from Davidson County made the grim discovery on October 21 while serving an eviction notice at 56-year-old Laronda Jolly’s home.
None of the four siblings , a 30-year-old woman, two 27-year-old twin boys and a 27-year-old sister — all of them intellectually disabled, had told anyone she died, reports PEOPLE.
“She was on a bed, they piled clothes on top of her body and they stayed in the apartment with their decaying mother,” said Laronda’s brother, Anthony Jolly, reports WKRN. “They knew better, but they were going by what their mother said, they were obeying their mother’s wishes – just let her lay there, no matter what. Don’t call anybody, and that’s what they done.”
READ MORE: New Project Addresses Respiratory Health in Black American Communities Amidst COVID-19
“For them to stay in that apartment with your own mother’s decaying body, I can’t understand it — and I guess I never will understand it,” Jolly said. He last spoke with his sister “well over two years ago.”
“I started going down there, and my nieces and nephews would say, ‘Well she’s asleep. You can’t see her right now.’ I would say, ‘Well all I want to do is see my sister. If I can just see her face I’ll be fine and I’ll leave you alone,'” he said.
Jolly even asked police to conduct a welfare check in August and they reported back that Laronda was not at home at the time.
He now believes his nieces and nephews intentionally lied and misled him.
“They lied every time,” he said. “They would not tell me the truth.”
One of Jolly’s nieces told him they were simply “obeying their mother’s wishes to let (her) lay there,” he said. “That’s what they told me, but everything else they told me is a lie. So, you know, I’m not sure if I believe that, either.”
Scroll up and watch the video report about this disturbing case.
Family - Parenting - Births
‘Bridezillas’ Exclusive Clip: Bride Evelyn is ‘Stress Out’ on ‘Negotiation Day’ [WATCH]
*“Bridezillas” returns with an all-new episode this week on WE tv, and we have an exclusive clip of fans can expect!
In the clip above, Joseph negotiates with the father of the bride before she will be allowed to “join her husband.” It’s a Nigerian thing. But will it play out well or will there be a big blow up? Watch the moment go down via the YouTube video above.
Here’s more about the new season of “Bridezillas” from the press release:
“Bridezillas” returns to WE tv this fall spotlighting ‘normal’ women who have turned into ‘Bridezillas,’ all in the name of planning the ‘perfect’ wedding. The fan favorite phenomenon, which was filmed prior to quarantine, returns for season 13 on Thursday, September 24 at 10:00 pm ET/PT, with the addition of Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award winner Loni Love as the new voice of its signature series. This season, Bridezillas bust budgets and battle bridesmaids to slay on their perfect day. These strong, sassy brides will stop at nothing to have the wedding of their dreams!
Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Nigerian Queen Evelyn’s double wedding dreams are at risk with a bridesmaid stand-off and her groom’s disappointing dowry. QuackZilla Jessica’s ever-growing guest list drives her to be at odds with everyone, including her groom.
Don’t miss the madness unfold when “Bridezillas” airs Thursday at 10/9c on WE tv.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Wayne Brady Demands Social Media Platforms Do Better at Protecting Underage Girls [VIDEO]
*Wayne Brady is calling out social media networks to take more responsibility in protecting minors.
Brady appeared on “The Talk”, and expressed his concern about platforms like Facebook and Instagram making it easy for perverted men to send inappropriate private messages to underage users.
Brady recalled the experience of his 17-year-old daughter Maile, and how he and his ex-wife Mandie have been monitoring her social media accounts, ET reports.
“Mandie monitors Maile’s Instagram and social media because even when she’s near-grown—’cause she’ll be 18 in February, you are still a child, so we have to monitor that,” he said. “And these grown men see her dancing and whatnot, and they just slide in.”
READ MORE: Wayne Brady on the ‘Fear’ Black People Have for Cop Culture [VIDEO]
Big thanks to @Kroger for helping my fam w a lil dessert battle w @Mangum1 and his fam! You know he can’t touch my quarantine baking skills! Any requests? https://t.co/RnInW2V0Mo
— Wayne Brady (@WayneBrady) October 19, 2020
Brady said Mandie once pretended to be their daughter and interacted with an older man.
“Mandie got on the line with one of them and was, you know, texting back and forth and he was talking slick, until he realized that it was her,” Brady said. “And then she’s like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ And he’s like, ‘I just broke up with my girlfriend, and I just saw her.’ That doesn’t mean anything. You tell that to your cellmate when we put you in jail. You can talk all about your post-breakup relationship then.”
Brady then called for social media companies to do better at implementing tools for reporting and removing child sex predators.
“You can try to block a person’s account and report them for hate speech… you can report them for trying to be someone else, but in order to really get to them to say, hey, this person is saying something damning or showing images to a young woman or even to a woman who gets a salacious pic, all of the tap dancing you need to do to get that person reported shouldn’t happen,” Brady said. “If this is what social media is, make the tools available to deal with these reprehensible people.”
Scroll up and hear/watch Wayne Brady tell it via the clip above.
Tune in to “The Talk” weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.
Family - Parenting - Births
Miss Robbie Breaks Silence After Son Tim Norman Arrested in Murder Plot
*Robbie Montgomery is speaking out for the first time following the murder plot contorversy impacting her son, Tim Norman.
We previously reported… Robbie and her son/business partner James Timothy “Tim” Norman had a huge falling out several years ago and they’ve been estranged ever since.
To make the situation even worse between them… Norman was arrested over the summer for an alleged murder-for-hire plot involving his nephew Andre Montgomery, and Miss Robbie’s grandson.
Norman was busted by feds for his alleged role in the 2016 shooting death of Andre after taking out a $450k life insurance policy on his nephew back in 2014. The Feds says he worked with a Memphis-based woman named Terica Ellis to allegedly pull off the murder.
READ MORE: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Threaten to Sue Over COVID Billboards [VIDEO]
Robbie has been quite on social media since news broke, but she recently made time to share a message to family, friends and fans for their love and support.
“I truly appreciate all the love, prayers, cards, calls, and messages, of support my family and I have received from you all,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of her making a heart with her hands. “May God bless you all.”
As reported by MadameNoire, a friend of the family, journalist April Simpson, recently shared a text message she received from Miss Robbie
“Understandingly, she is not ready to talk and just wants prayers,” Simpson said on Facebook. “In a text to me she wrote quote: ‘Thanks For The Prayers, But At This Time I’m Weak And Can’t Make A Statement. Please Keep Praying For Me And My Son.’”
Robbie and her son starred on the hit OWN series “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” and in a 2016 epside, he took her to their old neighborhood where Andre lost his life. Scroll up and watch the clip above.
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]