‘Chappelle’s Show’ Coming to Netflix, Streamer Raising Prices for New and Existing Members
*Dave Chappelle’s hit sketch comedy series “Chappelle’s Show” will be added to Netflix on November 1.
“The best news you’ve heard all year: Chappelle’s Show is coming to Netflix US,” Netflix wrote on Twitter.
“Chappelle’s Show” originally aired on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2006. The comedian famously walked away from the series in 2005 (and $50 million) due to creative differences.
News of the series hitting Netflix coincides with the announcement that the streaming platform is raising the prices of its standard and premium plans for new and existing members.
READ MORE: Dave Chappelle Shares His Thoughts on Black Lives Matter with David Letterman [WATCH]
The standard plan — which offers HD streaming on up to two different devices simultaneously — will cost $13.99 up from $12.99. The premium plan — which provides up to four ultra HD streams — is now $17.99 up from $15.99, per PEOPLE. There will be no price change to the basic plan.
The new prices take effect Thursday for any new members signing up while current subscribers will receive a notification 30 days ahead of the price increase.
Netflix said the price hike is so that the company can continue to “offer more variety of TV shows and films.”
“We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever, and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer more variety of TV shows and films — in addition to our great fall lineup.”
“As always we offer a range of plans so that people can pick a price that works for their budget.”
“Chappelle’s Show” will join several of Dave’s comedy specials on Netflix, Dave Chappelle: Equanimity, Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin and Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones.
Keke Palmer Drops New Music Video Urging Americans to Vote in 2020 Election [WATCH]
Keke Palmer has released a new song urging Americans to vote on Election Day on Nov. 3.
The track titled “Actually Vote” boasts the lyrics: “There’s a little something happening on Nov. 3 / Everybody’s posting / All political and woken / On your social / So outspoken / That’s sweet, but that tweet doesn’t do enough for me,” Palmer sings. “Young people like to talk that big talk / Young people are the biggest voting block / You can only make a change if you check that damn box.”
Have a listen to Palmer’s call to action via the YouTube player above.
READ MORE: Keke Palmer Claps Back After Catching Heat for Showing Love to Tyler Perry
View this post on Instagram
A word from some dope millennials and the millennial diva herself 🥳💪🏾😅‼️ directed by @jakewil written by @finneas @benjpasek @justinpaulmusic @kaleenazanders produced by @finneas featuring @ilana @officialjld @juliannemoore @bellathorne video produced by @ohheykarl @ilana @kelsiekiley @glennismeagher @elenarids cinematography by @matthewtompkins.dp edited by @callaird color by @edwardsdan visual effects by TDH MEDIA assistant camera @colin_schostak opening titles by @iamgracehwang end titles by @felipemollica_ music supervisor @jdontcarroll backup vocals @kaleenazanders vocal producer @itsjoshwood hair @ann_joneshair makeup @paintedbyjeremy executive assistant to Ms. Palmer @godschance additional spoken material by @keke
The actress tells PEOPLE of the inspiration behind her new track, “The last four years have been increasingly overwhelming for our nation,” Palmer said. “It’s created, I believe, a feeling of apathy that’s dangerous to our sense of democracy as a society.”
Adding: “I think it’s so important that we get a hold of what’s ours and get excited about using our voices. So many of my peers and I have been made to feel like our voices are not valid. I know that’s part of the game and I have fought to make myself aware that my voice does matter. All of our voices matter so significantly. I want my peers to know and understand,” she explained.
“We must make voting an engaging tradition for all [including] Black [people], women, LGBTQ+, our immigrants [and] everyone,” says Palmer.
“Together, we can make it trendy to vote and make each of our important voices heard.”
Scroll up and watch Palmer’s new music video for “Actually Vote.”
Louisville Officer Sues Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend for ‘Emotional Distress’
*Louisville Police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly has filed a lawsuit against the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor for “battery, assault, and distress.”
Mattingly, one of the officers involved in Taylor’s killing, filed the suit on Thursday, claiming he is entitled to damages because Kenneth Walker allegedly shot him in the leg during a botched raid on Taylor’s home by law enforcement on March 13, Complex reports.
Mattingly, alongside Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove, fired 32 rounds into Taylor’s apartment, and he now claims that he experienced “severe trauma, mental anguish and emotional distress” on the night that Taylor was killed, People reports.
“Walker’s conduct in shooting Mattingly is outrageous, intolerable and offends all accepted standards of decency and morality,” the lawsuit reads.
On the night of the shooting, the three undercover officers conducted an improper raid when they burst in Taylor’s home and fired at least 22 times, with bullets going into neighboring apartments.
READ MORE: Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Calls Proceedings A ‘Betrayal’ in Exclusive Interview / WATCH
Walker, a licensed gun owner, shot at officers when they attempted to enter without announcing themselves. He was not injured in the incident, but was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and attempted murder for allegedly striking a police officer when he fired one shot out of Taylor’s apartment.
The charges were ultimately dropped and now Walker is seeking immunity against his actions under Kentucky’s “stand your ground” law, ABC News reports.
Walker told Gayle King in a recent interview “I’m a million percent sure that nobody identified themselves,” he said of the police on that tragic night.
He also explained to King that he and Taylor heard knocking and asked “several times” who was at her apartment door. “And there was no response. So the next thing I know the door is flying open,” he told King.
“It was dead silent in the house,” he said. “And it was 12, 1 at night, or whatever time. So it was—it’s always quiet. We live in a quiet place. So if somebody was on the other side of the door saying anything, we would hear them.”
Walker said that’s what prompted him to open fire, and insists he would not have shot at police officers.
“That’s why I grabbed the gun. Didn’t have a clue,” Walker said. “I mean, if it was the police at the door, and they just said, ‘We’re the police,’ me or Breonna didn’t have a reason at all not to open the door to see what they wanted.”
Walker’s attorney told CBS News that his client is “protected by law under KRS 503.085 and is immune from both criminal prosecution and civil liability as he was acting in self defense in his home.”
Russell Wilson and Ciara Pay It Forward with Nearly $2M Donation to Washington Charter School
*NFL star Russell Wilson and wife Ciara are paying it forward to a local Washington charter school.
The couple are giving $1.75 million to the Cascade Midway Academy after founders Garth Reeves and Scott Canfield reached out to Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation for help amid the COVID pandemic, PEOPLE reports.
“We’ve always held the belief that life’s successes start with a good education, but recognize that access isn’t always created equally for all,” Wilson and Ciara said in a statement posted to the Why Not You Foundation’s website.
READ MORE: Ciara Reflects On Giving Birth During COVID-19 Pandemic / WATCH
Surprised a local hero with @ciara and @amazon!!! We gave our new friend, Marc, who is a nurse at @seattlechildrens, a home makeover. More info at https://t.co/lLz3lbPb3P#amazonhome #amazonhometownheroes #ad pic.twitter.com/sWK7u5KjI2
— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 28, 2020
“The Why Not You Foundation was created with the concept of empowering youth to lead with a why not you attitude and that’s why it was important for our foundation to partner with Scott, Garth, and Cascade Public Schools to help open doors for kids from less fortunate backgrounds,” they added.
The Seattle-based school will also rebrand its name to “Why Not You Academy” to reflect the foundation’s contribution.
“This school is a longtime dream of ours and it was important for us to find a way to combine traditional classroom learning with community and mentorship-based activities, in order to prepare kids for the real world,” the couple said in their statement. “Why Not You is based on the idea that it can start with one and our hope is that this school will be the first of many.”
The school will primarily serve ninth-grade students upon opening.
“I’m really confident… about the team that we have here and how we’re building things out,” Ciara told the AP. “We’re passionate about everything. We’re all in on this.”
“We’ve been so committed over the past four years to education,” Wilson added. “This isn’t anything political for us.”
