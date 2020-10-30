‘Chappelle’s Show’ Coming to Netflix, Streamer Raising Prices for New and Existing Members

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Dave Chappelle’s hit sketch comedy series “Chappelle’s Show” will be added to Netflix on November 1.

“The best news you’ve heard all year: Chappelle’s Show is coming to Netflix US,” Netflix wrote on Twitter.

“Chappelle’s Show” originally aired on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2006. The comedian famously walked away from the series in 2005 (and $50 million) due to creative differences.

News of the series hitting Netflix coincides with the announcement that the streaming platform is raising the prices of its standard and premium plans for new and existing members.

The standard plan — which offers HD streaming on up to two different devices simultaneously — will cost $13.99 up from $12.99. The premium plan — which provides up to four ultra HD streams — is now $17.99 up from $15.99, per PEOPLE. There will be no price change to the basic plan.

The new prices take effect Thursday for any new members signing up while current subscribers will receive a notification 30 days ahead of the price increase.

Netflix said the price hike is so that the company can continue to “offer more variety of TV shows and films.”

“We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever, and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer more variety of TV shows and films — in addition to our great fall lineup.”

“As always we offer a range of plans so that people can pick a price that works for their budget.”

“Chappelle’s Show” will join several of Dave’s comedy specials on Netflix, Dave Chappelle: Equanimity, Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin and Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones.