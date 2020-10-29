THE REAL: Jeannie Had to Confront Her Mom’s Past in Order to Heal + Loretta Devine Stops by / WATCH

*On Thursday, October 29, co-host Jeannie Mai discusses how she had to come to terms with choices her mother made years ago so she could move forward with her own life.

She explains that in order for people to evolve and grow, they need to forgive, saying “the wound was not your fault, but healing is your responsibility.”

Co-host Loni Love shares that she has started meditating. In an emotional discussion with her co-hosts, she reveals why she began and how it has changed her.

And Loretta Devine stops in to chat about her new movie, Spell, and talks about the changes she’s seen in the fight for diversity in the industry during her career.

The Wound Was Not Your Fault, But Healing Is Your Responsibility

Loni Emotionally Reveals How Meditation Has Changed Her Life

Spells’ Loretta Devine On The Changes She’s Seen In The Fight For Diversity In The Industry

The Wound Was Not Your Fault, But Healing Is Your Responsibility

Jeannie Mai: The wound was not your fault, but healing is your responsibility.

Adrienne Houghton: Yes!

Jeannie: Meaning – you need to go through life recognizing that people are going to hurt you – hurt people, hurt people – so we don’t go around resenting and condemning these people. We then just have to take the onus on our own part to grow, evolve and heal ourselves. So for me, I recently confronted my mom about her choice in divorcing my dad. Because I’ve gone through my life obviously understanding that I don’t want my parents to be unhappy and married together. But I did want to understand why the process of the divorce was so… it wasn’t carried out well. We weren’t communicated to about it, We didn’t talk about it as a family. But my point in talking to my mom was not necessarily for her to give me the right answers and be perfect in who she is today, but to get some type of empathy and understanding – what you said, Adrienne – who she was as the young woman she was then.

Adrienne: Yes, yes.

Jeannie: Just understanding that you might not make the right decisions, that you’re going through your own process of thinking what you have to do for the family…

Adrienne: Doing your best.

Jeannie: So just understanding that allows me to heal and then fix myself to make the right choices today in my marriage as I move forward. So I really think Keke was wise in making sure that she takes the steps to heal herself and not put the expectation on whether or not this person is going to earn your forgiveness. The forgiveness is healing you, not them.

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

About THE REAL

THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.