THE REAL: Jeannie Had to Confront Her Mom’s Past in Order to Heal + Loretta Devine Stops by / WATCH
*On Thursday, October 29, co-host Jeannie Mai discusses how she had to come to terms with choices her mother made years ago so she could move forward with her own life.
She explains that in order for people to evolve and grow, they need to forgive, saying “the wound was not your fault, but healing is your responsibility.”
Co-host Loni Love shares that she has started meditating. In an emotional discussion with her co-hosts, she reveals why she began and how it has changed her.
And Loretta Devine stops in to chat about her new movie, Spell, and talks about the changes she’s seen in the fight for diversity in the industry during her career.
The Wound Was Not Your Fault, But Healing Is Your Responsibility
Loni Emotionally Reveals How Meditation Has Changed Her Life
Spells' Loretta Devine On The Changes She's Seen In The Fight For Diversity In The Industry
The Wound Was Not Your Fault, But Healing Is Your Responsibility
Jeannie Mai: The wound was not your fault, but healing is your responsibility.
Adrienne Houghton: Yes!
Jeannie: Meaning – you need to go through life recognizing that people are going to hurt you – hurt people, hurt people – so we don’t go around resenting and condemning these people. We then just have to take the onus on our own part to grow, evolve and heal ourselves. So for me, I recently confronted my mom about her choice in divorcing my dad. Because I’ve gone through my life obviously understanding that I don’t want my parents to be unhappy and married together. But I did want to understand why the process of the divorce was so… it wasn’t carried out well. We weren’t communicated to about it, We didn’t talk about it as a family. But my point in talking to my mom was not necessarily for her to give me the right answers and be perfect in who she is today, but to get some type of empathy and understanding – what you said, Adrienne – who she was as the young woman she was then.
Adrienne: Yes, yes.
Jeannie: Just understanding that you might not make the right decisions, that you’re going through your own process of thinking what you have to do for the family…
Adrienne: Doing your best.
Jeannie: So just understanding that allows me to heal and then fix myself to make the right choices today in my marriage as I move forward. So I really think Keke was wise in making sure that she takes the steps to heal herself and not put the expectation on whether or not this person is going to earn your forgiveness. The forgiveness is healing you, not them.
Hoodoo Spells and Meaning Well: Loretta Devine Takes Us Inside the ‘Spell’ Movie / WATCH
*Alrighty then! Just in time for the Halloween season, Loretta Devine and Omari Hardwick delightfully deliver their roles in “Spell.” We’ve seen it and it is sure to keep you at the edge of your seat.
EURweb associate Chellz Evette spoke to Loretta Devine to get her thoughts on participating in the scary flick
EUR/Chellz Evette: What compelled you to say yes I want to play Ms. Eloise?
Loretta Devine: Besides, me being a workaholic? Well Omari being in it is a part of it and the director. When I met him he sent me copies of the stuff he had done before, I just was so impressed with him his name is Mark Tonderai he’s a black Australian and his way of doing everything is just so different from I think- what the American directors do. He sent a bible that explains everything about your character so you have a lot to study; it explained what hoodoo was which is what we dealt within the script. It was intense and exciting! Giggles not to mention Omari being there with no shirt on with the lashes up in my attic.
DID YOU SEE THIS? Trump and Lil Wayne Meeting = Lil Wayne Endorsement for Trump
EUR/CE: Does Ms. Eloise Mean well?
Loretta Devine: Laughs You know she doesn’t mean that boy no well…She is a practitioner, she is renowned in the neighborhood she’s like one of the top doctors you would say in her community and theirs truth to it. That this takes place in the Appalachian Mountains and the black community there that very little people know nothing about and they don’t have natural doctors Uh- in the end she does help him. In the end he faces some of the things that that he needs to face. He’s from there; he knows all of this ahead of time she’s just re-teaching him. So in a way she is helping him.
“Spell” is now available on all streaming platforms October 30.
Trump and Lil Wayne Meeting = Lil Wayne Endorsement for Trump
*Lil Wayne just became the latest rapper to endorse Donald Trump. He took to social media to share that he spoke to #POTUS about the Platinum Plan and providing the community with real ownership.
“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾” he tweeted.
Weezy says he had a great meeting on Thursday with POTUS, and shared a photo of them smiling together with thumbs up. He says he’s endorsing Trump based on his track record on criminal justice reform, and he’s excited about Trump’s Platinum Plan.
Wayne believes it will “give the community real ownership.” Without endorsing Trump himself, the president’s Platinum Plan was also endorsed by Ice Cube worked with Trump’s team on the plan, which vows to pump $500 billion into Black communities, and provide better access to equitable education and jobs.
Keep in mind that this endorsement from Lil Wayne for Trump comes on the heels of Lil Pump publicly backing him as well … though Pump’s reasoning was all about his personal bottom line.
Remember, there WAS 50 Cent who also seemed to be in Trump’s corner for a minute, but later did a 180 and denounced him.
Omarosa Manigault Newman Claims Melania Trump is Often ‘Repulsed” by Her Husband
*Three years after being removed from the White House, Omarosa Manigault Newman is back with more salacious claims against her former boss, President Donald Trump.
Omarosa appeared on a U.K. talk show on Tuesday and claimed that First Lady Melania Trump is sometimes “repulsed” by her husband. She also believes Trump will not leave the White House peacefully should he lose to Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election, per Yahoo.
“It’s a very strange marriage, and I’m very cautious to comment on the dynamics of people’ marriage — you never know the inner-workings — but I’ve known this couple since they were dating,” Newman said on British morning talk show “Lorraine.” “And in fact, they got married a year after The Apprentice aired.”
“What I’ve observed over the last 17 years … Sometimes they like each other and other times she’s repulsed by him,” Newman continued. “As we saw just on the debate last Thursday, he went to go and touch her hand and she smacked it away.”
Omarosa also noted that she believes Biden will win.
“I think that he will fight leaving office,” she said of Trump. “But, thank God, there are safeguards in place for a peaceful transition of power and so, as much as he may pout like a baby and throw a tantrum, there are forces that will be able to move and usher him right out of the White House and bring in new leadership, and in this case, I hope that it in fact is Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.”
Newman touched on the arbitration during her Tuesday interview on Lorraine. The president’s campaign filed for arbitration against the former White House aide for allegedly breaching a 2016 nondisclosure agreement.
“Unfortunately, you know, if you speak out and speak truth to power, as we’ve seen with every book written about Donald Trump, he will try to have an injunction,” she said. “And so, Donald Trump and his team of lawyers tried to stop the book from being published. But as you can see, not only did it get published, but it made the top spot on the New York Times bestsellers’ lists.”
