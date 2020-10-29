News
Review: ‘City So Real’ – A Stirring Look At Chicago in 5 Episodes Premiering Tonight / Watch Trailer
*(Via Sun Times) – Chicago, you should watch it.
Everybody everywhere else, you should watch it, too. Seek out “City So Real” either to confirm your suspicions about how this city functions, or to affirm your idea of Chicago as the brash epitome of American character, from politics on down. Or up.
There’s another way to watch it, too: as a gradual realization that Chicago is neither Trump’s idea of Chicago (hell) or the typical thin-skinned civic booster’s idea of Chicago (heaven). The grand, sprawling five-episode docuseries complicates and humanizes your idea of the place.
Premiering 6 p.m. Central/7 p.m. Pacific and Eastern Standard time Thursday on National Geographic Channel, then available Friday on Hulu, “City So Real” covers nearly three staggering years. Those years include the most recent mayoral race up through a newly added fifth chapter devoted to the early- and mid-2020 pandemic fallout and every sort of social upheaval, violent as well as peaceable.
“Never a lovely so real”: That’s how Nelson Algren described the city, comparing his feelings for it to “loving a woman with a broken nose.” The series is one of director Steve James’ peak examples of civic self-portraiture (without Algren’s attitudes toward women), and the latest stirring achievement from the maker of “Hoop Dreams,” “The Interrupters” and “America to Me.”
The opening seconds feature a close-up of the gravestone of Laquan McDonald, fatally shot 16 times in 2014 by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke. This seems so long ago now. Even so, Van Dyke’s trial; two-term mayor Rahm Emanuel’s unsuccessful bid to keep the telltale dash-cam video a private matter; the widespread community outrage; all this is more than enough for one series.
Get the rest of this Chicago Sun Times review of “City So Real,” HERE.
Biden Surprises 94-Year-Old Voter in Oprah’s Zoom Town Hall (Video); Harris Headed to ‘Daily Show’
*Oprah Winfrey hosted a virtual town hall in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota, and Ohio as part of OWN’s Own Your Vote get-out-the-vote initiative, and the Democratic presidential nominee showed up to lend support.
Joe Biden dipped in during Oprah’s chat with 94-year-old Michigan voter Mildred Madison, who traveled 300 miles from Chicago to Detroit to ensure that her vote counted. Mildred has been caring for her sister just outside of Chicago. She normally votes absentee, but when her ballot for the August primary in Michigan was late, she decided she didn’t want to take any chances with the general election. Madison seemed pleasantly surprised when Biden slid in for the surprise.
Watch below, or view here on Twitter.
#OWNYourVote | Zoom with Oprah – MIDWEST | Surprise Guest, VP Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/TYAtgNjjFG
— #OWNYourVote (@OWNYourVote) October 29, 2020
Also making a surprise appearance were The Black Eyed Peas, and rapper YellowPain.
Watch below, or view here on Twitter.
#OWNYourVote | Zoom with Oprah – MIDWEST | Surprise Guests https://t.co/BzY6pnlKPI, Taboo & https://t.co/vDegLHwNxW.ap – Black Eyed Peas pic.twitter.com/sCMzw9U7Mb
— #OWNYourVote (@OWNYourVote) October 29, 2020
Winfrey’s Own Your Vote town halls are aimed to encourage, inspire and support voters across the country ahead of the General Election on November 3. She’s already hit the battleground states of Wisconsin on Oct. 26, and North Carolina on Oct. 27th, and she’s holding one in South Carolina tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET. It’s free and open to everybody. Registration is available in advance at zoomwithoprah.com.
Meanwhile, Trevor Noah welcomes back Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris to “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” tonight.
The virtual in-depth interview will air in an all-new 45-min episode of “The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah” at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central.
Senator Harris previously joined Trevor around the launch of her own campaign for president, on February 20, 2019, and returns to the show during the critical final days of the election to reach the show’s young and politically engaged audience.
‘Bridezillas’ Exclusive Clip: Bride Evelyn is ‘Stress Out’ on ‘Negotiation Day’ [WATCH]
*“Bridezillas” returns with an all-new episode this week on WE tv, and we have an exclusive clip of fans can expect!
In the clip above, Joseph negotiates with the father of the bride before she will be allowed to “join her husband.” It’s a Nigerian thing. But will it play out well or will there be a big blow up? Watch the moment go down via the YouTube video above.
Here’s more about the new season of “Bridezillas” from the press release:
“Bridezillas” returns to WE tv this fall spotlighting ‘normal’ women who have turned into ‘Bridezillas,’ all in the name of planning the ‘perfect’ wedding. The fan favorite phenomenon, which was filmed prior to quarantine, returns for season 13 on Thursday, September 24 at 10:00 pm ET/PT, with the addition of Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award winner Loni Love as the new voice of its signature series. This season, Bridezillas bust budgets and battle bridesmaids to slay on their perfect day. These strong, sassy brides will stop at nothing to have the wedding of their dreams!
Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Nigerian Queen Evelyn’s double wedding dreams are at risk with a bridesmaid stand-off and her groom’s disappointing dowry. QuackZilla Jessica’s ever-growing guest list drives her to be at odds with everyone, including her groom.
Don’t miss the madness unfold when “Bridezillas” airs Thursday at 10/9c on WE tv.
Jennifer Hudson’s Aretha Franklin Biopic ‘Respect’ Pushed Back to Summer 2021
*The Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect,” starring Jennifer Hudson, has been pushed back to summer 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the second time the film has been delayed.
“Respect” is now moving from Jan. 15, 2021 to Aug. 13, 2021.
We previously reported… Hudson has spoken out about the biopic, noting that she shared a special connection with Franklin. Before her passing in 2018, the music icon gave Hudson her blessing to play her on the big screen.
Directed by Broadway veteran Liesl Tommy, the film also stars Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Marc Maron, Kimberly Scott, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Heather Headley, Skye Dakota Turner, Tate Donovan and Mary J. Blige.
READ MORE: Jennifer Hudson Shades Nat Geo’s Aretha Franklin Project: ’If It’s Not a Film, It’s Nothing’
Months after filming on the project wrapped, Hudson said this of Franklin: “I still feel like she’s in me, I really do. I just hope to meet her requests. You think you respect Aretha, but once you see the film and you learn her story, you can’t help but to have a newfound respect for her.”
She also had this to say about her personal connection with the Queen of Soul, “I still have the text chains, so every now and then I look back at them. The last time I spoke to her was Aug. 8, [2018,] and I can honestly say she sang until her last breath.”
In related news, filming on National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha starring Cynthia Enrivo has been halted after a background actor tested positive for COVID-19. The program is slated to debut in early 2021.
When asked about the competing projects in an interview earlier this month, Hudson dropped some subtle shade, saying “I know that Aretha was adamant that [her life] be a film. If it’s not a film, it’s nothing. I’m just honored that she picked me to play her.”
