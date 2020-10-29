OUR ROOTS/60 Years – Nigeria Will Survive

*The month of October is Black History month in the UK. The same month which has been a difficult time for Nigeria, the month it marked its 60th Independence anniversary.

It will be remembered for the killings of protesters in Lagos by security forces. And the rampage that ensued from that, were public buildings set on fire including transport buses and a newspaper’s building.

The newspaper in question is The Nation newspaper’s head office. The situation was brought under control following the arrival of policemen. Narrating the incident, Adeniyi Adesina, editor of the newspaper, in a statement said the attackers arrived the premises in a coordinated fashion and set fire to the place, leaving workers trapped inside.

The Nation featured OUR ROOTS, which also featured on EURWEB charting Nigeria’s eventful 60 years since independence. In appreciation of the illustrated feature it gave OUR ROOTS a full four-page insertion as souvenir/pull-out. The Nation’s newspaper editor believes that it reported the protests fairly, giving voice to the agitation of youths for a better Nigeria and is at loss as to why they were set upon. Nigeria is resilient…it will survive as October ends and the month-long subdued celebration ends as well and UK’s Black History Month.

READ THIS: Hoodoo Spells and Meaning Well: Loretta Devine Takes Us Inside the ‘Spell’ Movie

TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator. He is one of the participants of the CARTAN Virtual cartoon exhibition marking 60 years of Nigeria. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated in the UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and took part in the Afropolitan Comics virtual comics exhibition arranged by the French Institute in South Africa coinciding with its annual National Arts Festival –– www.tayofatunla.com/[email protected]