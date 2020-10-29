Africa
OUR ROOTS/60 Years – Nigeria Will Survive
*The month of October is Black History month in the UK. The same month which has been a difficult time for Nigeria, the month it marked its 60th Independence anniversary.
It will be remembered for the killings of protesters in Lagos by security forces. And the rampage that ensued from that, were public buildings set on fire including transport buses and a newspaper’s building.
The newspaper in question is The Nation newspaper’s head office. The situation was brought under control following the arrival of policemen. Narrating the incident, Adeniyi Adesina, editor of the newspaper, in a statement said the attackers arrived the premises in a coordinated fashion and set fire to the place, leaving workers trapped inside.
The Nation featured OUR ROOTS, which also featured on EURWEB charting Nigeria’s eventful 60 years since independence. In appreciation of the illustrated feature it gave OUR ROOTS a full four-page insertion as souvenir/pull-out. The Nation’s newspaper editor believes that it reported the protests fairly, giving voice to the agitation of youths for a better Nigeria and is at loss as to why they were set upon. Nigeria is resilient…it will survive as October ends and the month-long subdued celebration ends as well and UK’s Black History Month.
TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator. He is one of the participants of the CARTAN Virtual cartoon exhibition marking 60 years of Nigeria. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated in the UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and took part in the Afropolitan Comics virtual comics exhibition arranged by the French Institute in South Africa coinciding with its annual National Arts Festival –– www.tayofatunla.com/[email protected]
These ‘White Savior’ Videos and Photos are Why Comic Relief Will No Longer Send Celebrities To Africa (Watch)
*The UK charity Comic Relief, founded in 1985 in response to famine in Ethiopia, says it will stop sending celebrities to Africa for fundraising appeals due to recent criticism.
Celebs including singer Ed Sheeran, have been branded “white saviors” for making videos in poverty-stricken villages. Sheeran’s trip to Liberia in 2017 for the organization was called “offensive and stereotypical.”
Watch below:
TV host Stacey Dooley was also criticized over pictures of her holding a young boy in Uganda last year were labelled “tired and unhelpful stereotypes” by Labour MP David Lammy. “The world does not need any more white saviors,” he was quoted as saying, adding that picture conjured “a colonial image of a white, beautiful heroine holding a black child, with no agency, no parents in sight.”
Watch below:
Comic Relief founders Lenny Henry and Richard Curtis have both since suggested that the organization will move away from its traditional approach of celebrity-fronted campaign films towards a local approach using filmmakers from Africa to make more authentic pieces.
OUR ROOTS: Nigeria at 60 – Future Past
*With all that has happened in Africa’s most populous nation for all the wrong reasons this month, Nigeria remains a force to be reckon with.
Here on EURWEB the last of four OUR ROOTS comic pages of an eventful Nigeria since Independence Day, October 1st 1960.
NIGERIA – Police Brutality at 60
*Hard to believe that this month that Nigeria marks 60 years of her independence is when demonstrators against police brutality were killed in Lagos after security forces opened fire with live rounds of ammunition.
About twelve were killed and many more injured.
Nigeria’s cartoonist Don Marvel’s red bloodied cartoon saddens the reality of the current situation.
The current government of President Muhammadu Buhari has lost control. Nigeria will survive its present turmoil but the gaping wound will take long to heal – Cartoon by DON Marvel – https://donmarvey.blogspot.com
