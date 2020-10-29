Omarosa Manigault Newman Claims Melania Trump is Often ‘Repulsed” by Her Husband



*Three years after being removed from the White House, Omarosa Manigault Newman is back with more salacious claims against her former boss, President Donald Trump.

Omarosa appeared on a U.K. talk show on Tuesday and claimed that First Lady Melania Trump is sometimes “repulsed” by her husband. She also believes Trump will not leave the White House peacefully should he lose to Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election, per Yahoo.

“It’s a very strange marriage, and I’m very cautious to comment on the dynamics of people’ marriage — you never know the inner-workings — but I’ve known this couple since they were dating,” Newman said on British morning talk show “Lorraine.” “And in fact, they got married a year after The Apprentice aired.”

“What I’ve observed over the last 17 years … Sometimes they like each other and other times she’s repulsed by him,” Newman continued. “As we saw just on the debate last Thursday, he went to go and touch her hand and she smacked it away.”

Omarosa also noted that she believes Biden will win.

“I think that he will fight leaving office,” she said of Trump. “But, thank God, there are safeguards in place for a peaceful transition of power and so, as much as he may pout like a baby and throw a tantrum, there are forces that will be able to move and usher him right out of the White House and bring in new leadership, and in this case, I hope that it in fact is Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.”

Newman touched on the arbitration during her Tuesday interview on Lorraine. The president’s campaign filed for arbitration against the former White House aide for allegedly breaching a 2016 nondisclosure agreement.

“Unfortunately, you know, if you speak out and speak truth to power, as we’ve seen with every book written about Donald Trump, he will try to have an injunction,” she said. “And so, Donald Trump and his team of lawyers tried to stop the book from being published. But as you can see, not only did it get published, but it made the top spot on the New York Times bestsellers’ lists.”