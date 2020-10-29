Today’s Video
Oh Really?: Tucker Carlson Says ‘Damning’ Hunter Biden Laptop Documents Got Lost in the Mail (Watch)
*For months, Fox News host Tucker Carlson and others in the right wing media have claimed to have unearthed deep corruption by the Biden family, including incriminating documents supposedly on Hunter Biden’s laptop left in a Delaware computer shop that was turned over to Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer.
Time reported that emails and photos from Biden’s laptop were being shopped around Kiev last fall by someone looking to “sell it to Republican allies of President Trump.” Days later, Politico reported that the material was being shopped around by a “Ukrainian oligarch looking for help with a potential legal jam” as early as spring of 2019.
Earlier this week, the star witness for Fox News and Trump, Tony Bobulinski, claimed he only came forward because he was outraged that no one was paying attention to the New York Post story that first reported of Biden’s hacked emails. But Ben Smith of the New York Times reported that Bobulinski was working with Trump’s campaign to pitch the story to the Wall Street Journal, before they settled for giving it to the New York Post.
Which brings us to Wednesday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Carlson said that “his team” had acquired the “damning” documents from Biden’s laptop. But he can’t expose them because they “vanished.”
You can’t make this stuff up. Carlson said that his team used a “mail service” to send the docs from Washington to Los Angeles, and they just disappeared. His team neglected to make any backup copies.
Watch below as he hilariously tries to paint the sudden “disappearance” of documents designed to take down Joe Biden as some kind of organized heist out of a bad movie.
Funk Flex Calls T.I. a ‘Snitch’ Over His Crime Stoppers Video
*T.I. just can’t escape accusations that he’s a snitch.
The rapper previously clapped back at critics of his appearance in an old Crime Stoppers commercial. In the clip, he says, “People call me Tip, but this is about another tip that can help our mothers, our sisters, our brothers and our fathers help get the perpetrators who commit crimes against them on the street.” He then provides a tip hotline and ensures callers identity will remain anonymous.
Funkmaster Flex Tip relived the moment when he mentioned the clip on Monday.
In an Instagram post, Flex used the infamous Crime Stoppers video to insist the T.I. is a snitch. Check out his post below.
READ MORE: T.I. Defends Ice Cube Amid Backlash for Working with Trump on Platinum Plan for Black America
I have the utmost respect for @troubleman31 !!!! His record making ability is stellar! He’s a positive brother who does everything for his community! He also helps others any chance he gets! BUT PLEASE DONT TRY TO PAINT A NARRATIVE IN SOCIAL MEDIA TO THE YOUNGER GENERATION THAT AINT TRUE! PEEPED ALL YOUR SLICK SOCIAL MEDIA TALK AS YOU TRIED TO ROCK PEOPLE TO SLEEP BEHIND THE SCENES! YOU HAVE AN OPINION AND I GAVE MY OPINION OF YOU! YOU DOING @crimestoppersatlanta AND TESTIFYING IN COURT / TRIAL! WHAT WOULD U CALL THE NEXT MAN THAT DID THAT? COMMENTS OFF! #JustMyOpinion
“Hahahah! Rappers that cooperate / testify for the police talk the loudest in social media!” he wrote on social media, Yahoo reports. “Why do informants always wanna have a voice after they cooperate? @ A rapper u think is an informant?”
Flex even referred to him as “McGruff the Crime Dog” for the Atlanta Crime Stoppers commercial.
T.I. has yet to respond to Flex but he addressed the commercial while on Instagram Live over the summer, saying he has never offered information to law enforcement.
“Aye, and I’ma address this sh*t,” T.I began, while referencing his 2007 gun charge, for which he faced 20 years but served one year and a day. “I’ma address this sh*t too. All y’all n*ggas on there talkin’ ’bout a Crime Stoppers commercial and all that. Look, man. If I can get from up under 20 years for doing a drop, n*gga, you can’t convince no n*gga to snitch. If he was gon’ snitch, he was gon’ do that sh*t when he woke up, whether he watched the commercial or not.”
Jeanise Jones: ‘Borat’ Fans Raise Over $100K for ‘Betrayed’ Baby-sitter
*“Borat” fans have raised over $50,00 for the professional babysitter who makes an appearance in the sequel and claims she was tricked into participating.
Jeanise Jones, 62, says she feels betrayed after she was recruited for the comedy to babysit Tutar (Maria Bakalova), the 15-year-old daughter of Borat (played by Sacha Baron Cohen). She is tasked with teaching Tutar about modern women of the world, and that females are not born to be uneducated servants and slaves (how ironic a Black woman was hired for this lesson). Jones also encourages Tutar not to undergo plastic surgery purely at her father’s behest.
We previously reported… Jones thought she was signing up to appear in a film about women’s rights. She had no idea Baron Cohen was a world-famous comedian when she was asked to participate in the mockumentary.
READ MORE: Babysitter in ‘Borat 2’ Feels ‘Betrayed’ After Being Tricked to Appear in Sequel, Launches GoFundMe
Sympathetic “Borat 2” fans have raised tens of thousands of dollars for Jones after the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, where she volunteers, launched a GoFundMe campaign for her.
“I thought it would be great to give people a vehicle to say thank you in a tangible way,” said Rev. Derrick Scobey.
“I’m thinking this is for real, so I felt kind of betrayed by it,” said Jones, who was paid $3,600 to participate in the film. She reportedly only discovered the truth when the film’s trailer came out.
So far, the fundraiser has raised over $114,000 of its $100,000 goal as of Thursday morning.
“She is one of the most authentic people I’ve ever met,” the pastor wrote on the fundraiser page.
“One good thing that has come from this is that Jeanise doesn’t have to worry about ‘Tutar’ anymore. She has worried about this young lady for a year.”
Sick Selfie: KOVID-Stricken Khloé Kardashian Films Herself in Isolation on ‘KUWTK’ (Watch)
*In a sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Khloé Kardashian reveals that she tested positive for COVID-19.
The footage was from earlier this year and shows Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian West and mom Kris Jenner expressing concern over her declining health, assuming that she has likely contracted the coronavirus.
Filming herself ill in bed, Khloé, 36, confirms that she tested positive for the virus.
“Just found out I do have corona,” the mom of one says. “I have been in my room, it’s going to be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.”
Watch below:
