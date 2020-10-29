Oh Really?: Tucker Carlson Says ‘Damning’ Hunter Biden Laptop Documents Got Lost in the Mail (Watch)

*For months, Fox News host Tucker Carlson and others in the right wing media have claimed to have unearthed deep corruption by the Biden family, including incriminating documents supposedly on Hunter Biden’s laptop left in a Delaware computer shop that was turned over to Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer.

Time reported that emails and photos from Biden’s laptop were being shopped around Kiev last fall by someone looking to “sell it to Republican allies of President Trump.” Days later, Politico reported that the material was being shopped around by a “Ukrainian oligarch looking for help with a potential legal jam” as early as spring of 2019.

Earlier this week, the star witness for Fox News and Trump, Tony Bobulinski, claimed he only came forward because he was outraged that no one was paying attention to the New York Post story that first reported of Biden’s hacked emails. But Ben Smith of the New York Times reported that Bobulinski was working with Trump’s campaign to pitch the story to the Wall Street Journal, before they settled for giving it to the New York Post.

Which brings us to Wednesday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Carlson said that “his team” had acquired the “damning” documents from Biden’s laptop. But he can’t expose them because they “vanished.”

You can’t make this stuff up. Carlson said that his team used a “mail service” to send the docs from Washington to Los Angeles, and they just disappeared. His team neglected to make any backup copies.

Watch below as he hilariously tries to paint the sudden “disappearance” of documents designed to take down Joe Biden as some kind of organized heist out of a bad movie.