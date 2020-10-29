Health
New Project Addresses Respiratory Health in Black American Communities Amidst COVID-19
*VIENNA, Va — As part of Respiratory Care Week (Oct. 25-31), Allergy & Asthma Network (AAN) and partners Sanofi and Self Care Catalysts will launch Not One More Life Trusted Messengers, a holistic project built on trust to address health inequities, increase access to important health information and screenings for people of color and improve long-term health outcomes, especially for those with respiratory conditions.
The COVID-19 pandemic has further exposed health disparities and interconnected, systemic barriers faced by people of color, as evidenced by the disproportionate infection and death rates in these communities. These disparities can be observed at all ages, but are especially prevalent in younger age groups. Among those aged 45-54, Black and Hispanic/Latino death rates are at least six times higher than whites.
To address this need, the Trusted Messengers project mobilizes leaders from the community, health advocacy and pharmaceutical organizations to drive community engagement, expand health care access and accelerate digital innovation in order to correct disparities in health that go well beyond COVID-19.
AAN piloted the Trusted Messengers project model in Atlanta, hosting two community screening events on September 19 and 26. “Hundreds of patients in Atlanta were screened for COVID-19, asthma, COPD and were able to consult with healthcare professionals,” said Keisha Lance Bottoms, Mayor of Atlanta. “It’s encouraging to see people coming out and getting tested, and to know that the Trusted Messengers project will continue to help them throughout their health journey.” In addition to easy access to testing, the Trusted Messengers project also includes a follow up intervention program, which includes 16 weeks of digital check ins to help patients move from their initial screening through the continuum of care.
Using predictive analytics and weather trends to identify future COVID-19 hot spots, Trusted Messengers will expand to additional cities in the coming year, partnering with trusted local leaders to reach communities with valuable health information and increase access to screenings for those who are at greater risk from COVID-19. Cities under consideration include Chicago, Nashville, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Bronx, Oakland and more.
“Interconnected systemic inequities – such as housing, job types, levels of education, etc. – negatively impact the health of people of color,” said Tonya Winders, CEO of AAN. “There is an urgent need to act fast and act now, but the work we have to do to correct disparities in health goes well beyond COVID-19. It takes time to change systems, so in addition to taking action now, we must commit to long-term approaches that result in meaningful impact and the reduction of disparities.”
This Trusted Messengers project was informed by focused conversations with the medical community, including leading allergists, pulmonologists and Black American physicians on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Trusted Messengers project aims to restore trust and empower individuals to take charge of their health through three strategic pillars:
- Drive Community Engagement: Empowering people to make lifestyle changes and adopt healthy behaviors through education.
- Expand Health Care Access: Addressing complex barriers to care for at-risk patients with COVID-19 and chronic illnesses.
- Accelerate Digital Innovation: Translating insights from patient data into personalized solutions, through a secure digital platform.
“We understand the challenges for the underserved and underrepresented in the areas of health, education and access to critical community needs,” said Diana Blankman Roberts, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility and President of Sanofi Cares North America at Sanofi. “The Trusted Messengers project is meeting an urgent unmet need for Black Americans, and we are looking forward to continuing to support AAN to focus on some of the barriers in the areas of health equity.”
Through the project, a digital respiratory ecosystem will serve as a central hub for all educational content, assets, information (about the project, health disparities and respiratory issues) to equip people with the information they need to manage their health.
“Self Care Catalysts’ involvement as the Lead Digital Partner for the Trusted Messengers project is testament to the significance of leveraging technology and science as enablers to bring stakeholders together to support community-driven healthcare,” said Grace Castillo-Soyao, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Self Care Catalysts. “The impact of COVID19 among people suffering from Allergy, Asthma and COPD requires long term, real world, real time monitoring to continue to uncover how it will affect the quality of lives of people in the community.”
Nano Air Mask, a 100% minority owned business based in New York City, helped to kick off the Trusted Messengers project by donating the highest quality FDA cleared masks for people who either tested positive for COVID-19 or are considered to be at high risk. “We are honored to partner with the Allergy & Asthma Network and Sanofi to help slow the spread of COVID-19, particularly within communities of color which are disproportionately being impacted by this once in a lifetime pandemic,” said Jonathan Malveaux, co-founder of Nano Air Mask.
Allergy & Asthma Network’s Not One More Life Trusted Messengers project aims to address health inequities and increase access to important health information and screenings for those who are at greater risk from COVID-19. This project is made possible through funding from the global biopharmaceutical company Sanofi.
Not One More Life and Health Disparities
COVID-19 data reveals the virus has been devastating to communities of color. Black Americans in particular account for an alarmingly high rate of hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19. According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Black Americans are 2.1 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than Caucasians.
In addition, Black Americans face significantly higher rates of emergency department visits and deaths due to asthma. Factors for these disparities include air pollution in urban areas, lack of housing, stable income and inability to access quality and affordable healthcare.
Not One More Life was originally founded in 2003 by Atlanta-based pediatric pulmonologist LeRoy Graham, MD. Not One More Life, which merged with Allergy & Asthma Network in 2019, sends doctors, nurses, asthma educators and respiratory therapists to predominantly Black churches to provide asthma screenings and patient education.
“By partnering with churches in Black American communities, we are bringing quality healthcare to where it is needed most,” Dr. Graham says. “We are giving patients and families the knowledge they need – from trusted, credible sources – to make informed healthcare decisions. Research shows 90% of participants at Not One More Life’s asthma screenings report seeing a doctor after the initial screening.”
The Not One More Life Trusted Messengers project will be expanded to additional U.S. cities in 2021 and beyond.
For more information about the Atlanta health screenings, please call Allergy & Asthma Network at 800-878-4403 or visit www.TrustedMessengers.org.
About Allergy & Asthma Network
Allergy & Asthma Network is the leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending needless death and suffering due to asthma, allergies and related conditions, especially for those among at-risk and underserved populations. The Network advances its mission through community outreach, educational initiatives that include sharing practical, medically accurate information through its publications and digital platforms, patient advocacy on national, state and local levels, and research that supports new treatments.
About Self Care Catalysts
Self Care Catalysts is a patient-centered digital therapeutics, intelligence and analytics company that puts the patient at the center of human networks, technology and science, deriving value from real-world evidence to inform clinical care, product life cycle management and behavior change interventions. The company will be managing the digital intervention for individuals who are screened through the Trusted Messengers project.
About Sanofi
Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. They are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. The company prevents illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. They stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.
Coronavirus
Sick Selfie: KOVID-Stricken Khloé Kardashian Films Herself in Isolation on ‘KUWTK’ (Watch)
*In a sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Khloé Kardashian reveals that she tested positive for COVID-19.
The footage was from earlier this year and shows Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian West and mom Kris Jenner expressing concern over her declining health, assuming that she has likely contracted the coronavirus.
Filming herself ill in bed, Khloé, 36, confirms that she tested positive for the virus.
“Just found out I do have corona,” the mom of one says. “I have been in my room, it’s going to be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.”
Business
Jaden Smith and LyftUp Partner to Give Ride Credits to People Who Need Access to Healthy Food, Clean Water, and Jobs
*Jaden Smith, in partnership with the Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation (WJSFF), is joining forces with LyftUp, Lyft’s purpose-driven program that gives underserved communities equal access to affordable, reliable transportation.
The rideshare company, along with Jaden Smith and WJSFF, will offer transportation access to their network of individuals in need through a $50,000 ride credit donation. This will help these nonprofit partners get the community to work, and also provide accessibility to healthy groceries and clean water. Two of the notable non-profit partners that will help with distribution of funds are the I LOVE YOU Restaurant (Jaden’s org known for providing vegan meals to the unhoused) and 501cTHREE (Jaden’s org providing clean water to folks in Flint, MI).
“Proud to be partnering with Lyft on their LyftUp initiative. Together, we’ll be providing rides to communities who need them most,” said Jaden Smith. “In Flint, these rides will be used so community members can access clean, fresh water through our 501CTHREE.org partners. In Los Angeles, we’ll focus on providing rides to grocery stores, clean water and jobs for the residents of Skid Row through our I LOVE YOU community partners. We believe in the power of transportation, and that access to a ride can mean access to an opportunity.”
“We at Lyft greatly admire the work Jaden has been doing to better the lives of individuals facing adversities,” said Hannah Broadhurst, Culture & Entertainment Manager. “In partnership with WJSFF, we’re excited to impact these communities through access to rides.”
This important initiative with Jaden and WSFF follows the success of last month’s mission-driven LyftUp alliance with Michael B. Jordan and Outlier Fellowship Foundation that gave young people of color and recent college graduates in underserved communities access to free rides to employment-related destinations like job interviews, mentorship events, internships and career counseling.
LyftUp launched in January 2020 and is Lyft’s comprehensive effort to expand transportation access to those who need it most. In addition to getting people to the polls, LyftUp programs enable disconnected communities to gain access to healthy food, get to job interviews, connect with critical resources in the aftermath of natural disasters, and more. Recently, Lyft announced its efforts to offer free and discounted rides to the polls on Election Day. They have been partnering with When We All Vote and Vote.org to provide its community with the tools it needs to register to vote and More Than A Vote to provide access to free rides to polling locations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, Orlando and Philadelphia. Celebs like Cardi B, LeBron James, and DJ Khaled have all publicly supported Lyft’s national voting promotion.
We must be heard!!!. Thank you @lyft for supporting our fight against voter suppression. @morethanavote #BlackLivesMatter 🙏🏾👑 https://t.co/NerFIjNF2H
— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 7, 2020
About 501CTHREE
Founded by long-collaborating partners Jaden Smith and Drew FitzGerald, 501CTHREE is a non-profit reimag- ined for the next generation. We are building a global community of young people who are more informed and determined to find real solutions to climate change and embrace a low-carbon future. We engage people through strategically effective storytelling to help speed up climate innovation and create new cleantech brands & lifestyle ventures. This powerful community is built and thrives at the intersection of CLIMATE TECHNOLOGY, THE POWER OF STORY, and LIFESTYLE BRAND. For more information: www.501cthree.org
4 Waterboxes have been deployed creating the following impact:
- 276,700 single use 16 oz plastic bottles replaced
- 17,294 gallons of clean water distributed
- 3000 jugs donated from around the world
- 5000 inquiries from around the world
- 60M views of the story from around the world
About I LOVE YOU Restaurant
I LOVE YOU Restaurant, is a non-profit initiative of Jaden Smith powered by Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation (WJSFF). The mission of I LOVE YOU is to spread love to communities experiencing food and/or housing insecurity by monthly offering items of need, sustainably sourced water, and fresh, high-quality, and delicious vegan meals. In the spirit of truly nourishing the heart, mind, and body, we support and create initiatives that address the root causes of food and housing insecurity. For more information: www.iloveyourestaurant.org
About Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation (WJSFF)
The Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation (WJSFF) was founded in 1996 with the goal of making the world “better because we touched it.” Since then, WJSFF has invested millions of dollars and invaluable resources to accelerate the growth of initiatives that focus on deepening individual and collective empowerment. WJSFF’s mission is to be a first-in-class organization that stands at the intersection of philanthropy, social impact, and media. Our vision is to create a world in which every person is inspired to bravely explore and discover their inner possibility. Our four areas of focus are: Arts & Education, Social Empowerment, Sustainability, Health & Wellness. For more information: www.wjsff.org
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Chadwick Boseman’s Brother is Celebrating Two Years of Being Cancer Free
*Kevin Boseman, older brother of late actor Chadwick Boseman, is celebrating two years of being cancer free.
The 48-year-old dancer and choreographer shared the news on his Instagram Story on Oct. 14.
“Today marks my official two-year remission anniversary,” Kevin wrote. “October 14, 2020.”
He continued, “I was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent four rounds of chemotherapy. I’m in remission!!!!! You read right. I am in remission.”
Kevin noted that he shared the news “because while it’s been a year of profound loss and tragedy for so many of us, this is good news,” according to TheGrio.
READ MORE: Viola Davis Remembers ‘My Baby’ Chadwick Boseman at ‘Ma Rainey’ Event
TSR STAFF: Brianne D! @beedev_ ____________________________________ While the Boseman family has been mourning the unfortunate passing of their loved one, #Chadwick, they are also celebrating a win for his brother, #KevinBoseman. Earlier this month, Kevin took to Instagram, revealing that he too had been diagnosed with cancer, but is happy to be in remission. ____________________________________ “Today marks my official two-year remission anniversary, October 14, 2020,” he wrote. “I was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent for rounds of chemotherapy. I’m in remission!!!!! You read right. I am in remission.” ____________________________________ Similar to Chadwick, Kevin said he initially did not share the news publicly, but felt this time of remission is something “to smile about” in a year full of so much tragedy. ____________________________________ “I wanted to share because while it’s been a year of profound loss and tragedy for so—click the link in our bio to read more!
“Something to smile about. Something to shout about,” he continued. “I hope you’re smiling and shouting with me. Cancer is something most of us have no control over. We can only control our responses to it, which includes being proactive about our healthcare both physically and mental.”
Kevin added, “Tomorrow is not promised and early detection saves lives. Health is wealth. True wealth.”
His remission anniversary comes less than two months after Chadwick died after a four year private battle with colon cancer.
The “Black Panther” star died on Aug. 28 at the age of 43.
The sad news was shared his Twitter and Instagram accounts.
“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”
