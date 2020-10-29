Jeanise Jones: ‘Borat’ Fans Raise Over $100K for ‘Betrayed’ Baby-sitter

*“Borat” fans have raised over $50,00 for the professional babysitter who makes an appearance in the sequel and claims she was tricked into participating.

Jeanise Jones, 62, says she feels betrayed after she was recruited for the comedy to babysit Tutar (Maria Bakalova), the 15-year-old daughter of Borat (played by Sacha Baron Cohen). She is tasked with teaching Tutar about modern women of the world, and that females are not born to be uneducated servants and slaves (how ironic a Black woman was hired for this lesson). Jones also encourages Tutar not to undergo plastic surgery purely at her father’s behest.

We previously reported… Jones thought she was signing up to appear in a film about women’s rights. She had no idea Baron Cohen was a world-famous comedian when she was asked to participate in the mockumentary.

Sympathetic “Borat 2” fans have raised tens of thousands of dollars for Jones after the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, where she volunteers, launched a GoFundMe campaign for her.

“I thought it would be great to give people a vehicle to say thank you in a tangible way,” said Rev. Derrick Scobey.

“I’m thinking this is for real, so I felt kind of betrayed by it,” said Jones, who was paid $3,600 to participate in the film. She reportedly only discovered the truth when the film’s trailer came out.

So far, the fundraiser has raised over $114,000 of its $100,000 goal as of Thursday morning.

“She is one of the most authentic people I’ve ever met,” the pastor wrote on the fundraiser page.

“One good thing that has come from this is that Jeanise doesn’t have to worry about ‘Tutar’ anymore. She has worried about this young lady for a year.”