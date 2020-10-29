Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Hoodoo Spells and Meaning Well: Loretta Devine Takes Us Inside the ‘Spell’ Movie
*Alrighty then! Just in time for the Halloween season, Loretta Devine and Omari Hardwick delightfully deliver their roles in “Spell.” We’ve seen it and it is sure to keep you at the edge of your seat.
EURweb associate Chellz Evette spoke to Loretta Devine to get her thoughts on participating in the scary flick
EUR/Chellz Evette: What compelled you to say yes I want to play Ms. Eloise?
Loretta Devine: Besides, me being a workaholic? Well Omari being in it is a part of it and the director. When I met him he sent me copies of the stuff he had done before, I just was so impressed with him his name is Mark Tonderai he’s a black Australian and his way of doing everything is just so different from I think- what the American directors do. He sent a bible that explains everything about your character so you have a lot to study; it explained what hoodoo was which is what we dealt within the script. It was intense and exciting! Giggles not to mention Omari being there with no shirt on with the lashes up in my attic.
DID YOU SEE THIS? Trump and Lil Wayne Meeting = Lil Wayne Endorsement for Trump
EUR/CE: Does Ms. Eloise Mean well?
Loretta Devine: Laughs You know she doesn’t mean that boy no well…She is a practitioner, she is renowned in the neighborhood she’s like one of the top doctors you would say in her community and theirs truth to it. That this takes place in the Appalachian Mountains and the black community there that very little people know nothing about and they don’t have natural doctors Uh- in the end she does help him. In the end he faces some of the things that that he needs to face. He’s from there; he knows all of this ahead of time she’s just re-teaching him. So in a way she is helping him.
“Spell” is now available on all streaming platforms October 30.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Omarosa Manigault Newman Claims Melania Trump is Often ‘Repulsed” by Her Husband
*Three years after being removed from the White House, Omarosa Manigault Newman is back with more salacious claims against her former boss, President Donald Trump.
Omarosa appeared on a U.K. talk show on Tuesday and claimed that First Lady Melania Trump is sometimes “repulsed” by her husband. She also believes Trump will not leave the White House peacefully should he lose to Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election, per Yahoo.
“It’s a very strange marriage, and I’m very cautious to comment on the dynamics of people’ marriage — you never know the inner-workings — but I’ve known this couple since they were dating,” Newman said on British morning talk show “Lorraine.” “And in fact, they got married a year after The Apprentice aired.”
“What I’ve observed over the last 17 years … Sometimes they like each other and other times she’s repulsed by him,” Newman continued. “As we saw just on the debate last Thursday, he went to go and touch her hand and she smacked it away.”
READ MORE: Omarosa Joins ‘The Special Report with Areva Martin’ – Talks Trump & Failing Marriage / WATCH
Omarosa also noted that she believes Biden will win.
“I think that he will fight leaving office,” she said of Trump. “But, thank God, there are safeguards in place for a peaceful transition of power and so, as much as he may pout like a baby and throw a tantrum, there are forces that will be able to move and usher him right out of the White House and bring in new leadership, and in this case, I hope that it in fact is Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.”
Newman touched on the arbitration during her Tuesday interview on Lorraine. The president’s campaign filed for arbitration against the former White House aide for allegedly breaching a 2016 nondisclosure agreement.
“Unfortunately, you know, if you speak out and speak truth to power, as we’ve seen with every book written about Donald Trump, he will try to have an injunction,” she said. “And so, Donald Trump and his team of lawyers tried to stop the book from being published. But as you can see, not only did it get published, but it made the top spot on the New York Times bestsellers’ lists.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Jennifer Hudson’s Aretha Franklin Biopic ‘Respect’ Pushed Back to Summer 2021
*The Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect,” starring Jennifer Hudson, has been pushed back to summer 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the second time the film has been delayed.
“Respect” is now moving from Jan. 15, 2021 to Aug. 13, 2021.
We previously reported… Hudson has spoken out about the biopic, noting that she shared a special connection with Franklin. Before her passing in 2018, the music icon gave Hudson her blessing to play her on the big screen.
Directed by Broadway veteran Liesl Tommy, the film also stars Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Marc Maron, Kimberly Scott, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Heather Headley, Skye Dakota Turner, Tate Donovan and Mary J. Blige.
READ MORE: Jennifer Hudson Shades Nat Geo’s Aretha Franklin Project: ’If It’s Not a Film, It’s Nothing’
Months after filming on the project wrapped, Hudson said this of Franklin: “I still feel like she’s in me, I really do. I just hope to meet her requests. You think you respect Aretha, but once you see the film and you learn her story, you can’t help but to have a newfound respect for her.”
She also had this to say about her personal connection with the Queen of Soul, “I still have the text chains, so every now and then I look back at them. The last time I spoke to her was Aug. 8, [2018,] and I can honestly say she sang until her last breath.”
In related news, filming on National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha starring Cynthia Enrivo has been halted after a background actor tested positive for COVID-19. The program is slated to debut in early 2021.
When asked about the competing projects in an interview earlier this month, Hudson dropped some subtle shade, saying “I know that Aretha was adamant that [her life] be a film. If it’s not a film, it’s nothing. I’m just honored that she picked me to play her.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Wayne Brady Demands Social Media Platforms Do Better at Protecting Underage Girls [VIDEO]
*Wayne Brady is calling out social media networks to take more responsibility in protecting minors.
Brady appeared on “The Talk”, and expressed his concern about platforms like Facebook and Instagram making it easy for perverted men to send inappropriate private messages to underage users.
Brady recalled the experience of his 17-year-old daughter Maile, and how he and his ex-wife Mandie have been monitoring her social media accounts, ET reports.
“Mandie monitors Maile’s Instagram and social media because even when she’s near-grown—’cause she’ll be 18 in February, you are still a child, so we have to monitor that,” he said. “And these grown men see her dancing and whatnot, and they just slide in.”
READ MORE: Wayne Brady on the ‘Fear’ Black People Have for Cop Culture [VIDEO]
Big thanks to @Kroger for helping my fam w a lil dessert battle w @Mangum1 and his fam! You know he can’t touch my quarantine baking skills! Any requests? https://t.co/RnInW2V0Mo
— Wayne Brady (@WayneBrady) October 19, 2020
Brady said Mandie once pretended to be their daughter and interacted with an older man.
“Mandie got on the line with one of them and was, you know, texting back and forth and he was talking slick, until he realized that it was her,” Brady said. “And then she’s like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ And he’s like, ‘I just broke up with my girlfriend, and I just saw her.’ That doesn’t mean anything. You tell that to your cellmate when we put you in jail. You can talk all about your post-breakup relationship then.”
Brady then called for social media companies to do better at implementing tools for reporting and removing child sex predators.
“You can try to block a person’s account and report them for hate speech… you can report them for trying to be someone else, but in order to really get to them to say, hey, this person is saying something damning or showing images to a young woman or even to a woman who gets a salacious pic, all of the tap dancing you need to do to get that person reported shouldn’t happen,” Brady said. “If this is what social media is, make the tools available to deal with these reprehensible people.”
Scroll up and hear/watch Wayne Brady tell it via the clip above.
Tune in to “The Talk” weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]