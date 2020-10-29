Urban Hip Hop
Funk Flex Calls T.I. a ‘Snitch’ Over His Crime Stoppers Video
*T.I. just can’t escape accusations that he’s a snitch.
The rapper previously clapped back at critics of his appearance in an old Crime Stoppers commercial. In the clip, he says, “People call me Tip, but this is about another tip that can help our mothers, our sisters, our brothers and our fathers help get the perpetrators who commit crimes against them on the street.” He then provides a tip hotline and ensures callers identity will remain anonymous.
Funkmaster Flex Tip relived the moment when he mentioned the clip on Monday.
In an Instagram post, Flex used the infamous Crime Stoppers video to insist the T.I. is a snitch. Check out his post below.
READ MORE: T.I. Defends Ice Cube Amid Backlash for Working with Trump on Platinum Plan for Black America
I have the utmost respect for @troubleman31 !!!! His record making ability is stellar! He’s a positive brother who does everything for his community! He also helps others any chance he gets! BUT PLEASE DONT TRY TO PAINT A NARRATIVE IN SOCIAL MEDIA TO THE YOUNGER GENERATION THAT AINT TRUE! PEEPED ALL YOUR SLICK SOCIAL MEDIA TALK AS YOU TRIED TO ROCK PEOPLE TO SLEEP BEHIND THE SCENES! YOU HAVE AN OPINION AND I GAVE MY OPINION OF YOU! YOU DOING @crimestoppersatlanta AND TESTIFYING IN COURT / TRIAL! WHAT WOULD U CALL THE NEXT MAN THAT DID THAT? COMMENTS OFF! #JustMyOpinion
“Hahahah! Rappers that cooperate / testify for the police talk the loudest in social media!” he wrote on social media, Yahoo reports. “Why do informants always wanna have a voice after they cooperate? @ A rapper u think is an informant?”
Flex even referred to him as “McGruff the Crime Dog” for the Atlanta Crime Stoppers commercial.
T.I. has yet to respond to Flex but he addressed the commercial while on Instagram Live over the summer, saying he has never offered information to law enforcement.
“Aye, and I’ma address this sh*t,” T.I began, while referencing his 2007 gun charge, for which he faced 20 years but served one year and a day. “I’ma address this sh*t too. All y’all n*ggas on there talkin’ ’bout a Crime Stoppers commercial and all that. Look, man. If I can get from up under 20 years for doing a drop, n*gga, you can’t convince no n*gga to snitch. If he was gon’ snitch, he was gon’ do that sh*t when he woke up, whether he watched the commercial or not.”
Chadwick Boseman’s Brother is Celebrating Two Years of Being Cancer Free
*Kevin Boseman, older brother of late actor Chadwick Boseman, is celebrating two years of being cancer free.
The 48-year-old dancer and choreographer shared the news on his Instagram Story on Oct. 14.
“Today marks my official two-year remission anniversary,” Kevin wrote. “October 14, 2020.”
He continued, “I was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent four rounds of chemotherapy. I’m in remission!!!!! You read right. I am in remission.”
Kevin noted that he shared the news “because while it’s been a year of profound loss and tragedy for so many of us, this is good news,” according to TheGrio.
READ MORE: Viola Davis Remembers ‘My Baby’ Chadwick Boseman at ‘Ma Rainey’ Event
TSR STAFF: Brianne D! @beedev_ ____________________________________ While the Boseman family has been mourning the unfortunate passing of their loved one, #Chadwick, they are also celebrating a win for his brother, #KevinBoseman. Earlier this month, Kevin took to Instagram, revealing that he too had been diagnosed with cancer, but is happy to be in remission. ____________________________________ “Today marks my official two-year remission anniversary, October 14, 2020,” he wrote. “I was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent for rounds of chemotherapy. I’m in remission!!!!! You read right. I am in remission.” ____________________________________ Similar to Chadwick, Kevin said he initially did not share the news publicly, but felt this time of remission is something “to smile about” in a year full of so much tragedy. ____________________________________ “I wanted to share because while it’s been a year of profound loss and tragedy for so—click the link in our bio to read more!
“Something to smile about. Something to shout about,” he continued. “I hope you’re smiling and shouting with me. Cancer is something most of us have no control over. We can only control our responses to it, which includes being proactive about our healthcare both physically and mental.”
Kevin added, “Tomorrow is not promised and early detection saves lives. Health is wealth. True wealth.”
His remission anniversary comes less than two months after Chadwick died after a four year private battle with colon cancer.
The “Black Panther” star died on Aug. 28 at the age of 43.
The sad news was shared his Twitter and Instagram accounts.
“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”
Kanye West Plans to Build a ‘New City of the Future’ in Haiti
*Kanye West has revealed that he’s helping develop a smart city in Haiti and it’s similar to the one Akon is building in Senegal.
“Just to be CLEAR: WE ARE IN ENGAGED WITH HAITI’s GOVERNMENT to make a transformational INVESTMENT to bring JOBS, DEVELOPMENT, HELP SUPPORT LOCAL FARMERS and FISHERMEN and Build a new « CITY OF THE FUTURE » in a very beautiful country,” Kanye tweeted.
West mentioned his plan during a recent interview with Joe Rogan. His involvement with the Haitian government is unclear but the idea was inspired following a visit to the country in September.
Watch/hear Ye tell it via the Twitter video below.
READ MORE: Kanye West Claims God Told Him to Become ‘Leader of the Free World’ [VIDEO]
Just to be CLEAR: WE ARE IN ENGAGED WITH HAITI’s GOVERNMENT to make a transformational INVESTMENT to bring JOBS, DEVELOPMENT, HELP SUPPORT LOCAL FARMERS and FISHERMEN and Build a new « CITY OF THE FUTURE » in a very beautiful country.
— ye (@kanyewest) October 27, 2020
Meanwhile, West mocked the beloved NBC series “Friends” as “not funny” after Jennifer Aniston tweeted that it’s “not funny” to vote for the hip-hop on November 3.
Kanye responded to her comment on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast: “Wow that Rogan interview got em shook Let’s gooooooooo,” he said.
Kanye West admits the president of #Haiti gave him and Iranian-American billionaire Shervin Pishevar the offshore island of Tortuga/Turtle Island.
Is this why the people of the coastal town of Saint Louis Du Nord (access to the island) are being silently massacred? https://t.co/AHUQcd6xyk pic.twitter.com/GwPXoxXPBQ
— Madame Boukman – Justice 4 Haiti 🇭🇹 (@madanboukman) October 26, 2020
Over the weekend, Aniston took to Instagram to encourage people to vote, revealing she’s supporting Joe Biden while urging her followers to not fall for Kanye’s con. The rapper entered the presidential race over the summer.
“#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early,” she wrote alongside a image of her mailing her ballot. “I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died. (sic)”
Tamar Braxton Gets Emotional Over Ex David Adefeso’s Claim That She Attacked Him [VIDEO]
*Tamar Braxton sits down with Tamron Hall on Wednesday to address her ex David Adefeso’s claim that she attacked him while he was driving, nearly causing him to crash.
Braxton denies ever being violent with Adefeso.
“I am a survivor a domestic violence relationship,” she tells Hall in the clip above. “And not at any point [were] David and I in an abusive relationship.”
Adefeso filed for a restraining order against Braxton in September and he detailed an alleged physical altercation with her in a video posted on YouTube.
Braxton says they both have audio and video recordings of the incident.
READ MORE: Tamar Braxton is Not Impressed with WE tv’s ‘Disgusting’ ‘Braxton Family Values’ Trailer [WATCH]
“I voice-recorded it, he video-taped it,” she says. “He has a camera in his car.”
“Does that video or the voice recording show any physical abuse?” Hall asks.
“No, it doesn’t,” Braxton replies. “He has the video tape. He has it. It was in his car. Release it.”
According to PEOPLE, a rep for Adefeso accused Braxton of “punching him so hard” while he was driving that he “almost crashed his car.”
“The DA is investigating the incident and Mr. Adefeso is forced to serve her publicly by taking out an ad in the Los Angeles Times Since she has dodged being served the DVTRO,” the rep added.
Speaking to Hall, Tamar implies that things went left with Adefeso after he found her unconscious in their hotel room following a suicide attempt this summer.
“No, let me tell you something, I loved David. He was my best friend. He was an amazing, amazing partner. He was my son’s best friend as well, they were best friends. And it’s just so hard because through everything else, I never expected this from him. Now, I have to be real with myself, is he acting like this because he found me the way that he found me? Probably, I don’t know.”
Hall’s full interview with Braxton airs Wednesday (check local listings).
