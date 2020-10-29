Funk Flex Calls T.I. a ‘Snitch’ Over His Crime Stoppers Video

*T.I. just can’t escape accusations that he’s a snitch.

The rapper previously clapped back at critics of his appearance in an old Crime Stoppers commercial. In the clip, he says, “People call me Tip, but this is about another tip that can help our mothers, our sisters, our brothers and our fathers help get the perpetrators who commit crimes against them on the street.” He then provides a tip hotline and ensures callers identity will remain anonymous.

Funkmaster Flex Tip relived the moment when he mentioned the clip on Monday.

In an Instagram post, Flex used the infamous Crime Stoppers video to insist the T.I. is a snitch. Check out his post below.

“Hahahah! Rappers that cooperate / testify for the police talk the loudest in social media!” he wrote on social media, Yahoo reports. “Why do informants always wanna have a voice after they cooperate? @ A rapper u think is an informant?”

Flex even referred to him as “McGruff the Crime Dog” for the Atlanta Crime Stoppers commercial.

T.I. has yet to respond to Flex but he addressed the commercial while on Instagram Live over the summer, saying he has never offered information to law enforcement.

“Aye, and I’ma address this sh*t,” T.I began, while referencing his 2007 gun charge, for which he faced 20 years but served one year and a day. “I’ma address this sh*t too. All y’all n*ggas on there talkin’ ’bout a Crime Stoppers commercial and all that. Look, man. If I can get from up under 20 years for doing a drop, n*gga, you can’t convince no n*gga to snitch. If he was gon’ snitch, he was gon’ do that sh*t when he woke up, whether he watched the commercial or not.”