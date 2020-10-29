Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Rapper Investing in Child Trafficking?
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
If you are asking yourself, “Hey, are there really any celebrities who are involved in any aspect of child trafficking or child sex trafficking,” I would like you to ask this former rapper who now lives off his wife’s money, why he would want to be involved in a sport which regularly trafficks underage kids to be used in the sport and who are often sexually abused. This is what you want to invest in?
Can you guess the former rapper and his wife?
BLIND ITEM: Actor is Living His Best Life with Boyfriend
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This permanent A list mostly movie actor is living his best life. I doubt he will ever come out of the closet, even though the world already knows he prefers men, but he has a boyfriend and is in love, so good for him.
Can you guess the actor?
BLIND ITEM: Sexual Experimentation
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This acting/singing family has always been open about talking about sex, but they only do it superficially and never discuss all the crazy stuff that has happened sexually in the family and the experimentation which would drop the jaws of a lot of people. Not all, but a lot. I’m waiting for one of the kids to write a book.
Can you guess the acting/singing family?
BLIND ITEM: Child Killer Looking for New Customers
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This child killer recently moved out of her benefactor’s house last month, so our killer has been posting half naked pics to social media looking for new customers.
Can you guess the infamous child killer?
