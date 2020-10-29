News
Black Couple Denied Service at Umi Sushi Over Dress Code While White Woman Allowed to Violate [WATCH]
*Umi Sushi in Atlanta is catching heat after a Black couple was refused service due to a dress-code violation.
Kaylan Colbert, an attorney, captured the moment on her cell phone camera when she and her husband (Steve) were escorted out of the restaurant because her hubby was wearing sneakers.
Steve, who is wearing white Nike Air Force 1 shoes, points out to the staff that another patron (a white woman) is sitting at the bar and wearing Adidas sneakers but the managers seeming act like they don’t see her, or at the very least, make clear the she has the complexion protection.
“This is pure racism, she has on Adidas,” Steve says in the video, which the couple posted on social media.
“We were standing by her, but they are refusing to look down at her shoes to confirm that she has on sneakers,” Colbert tells Eater. “At one point, someone does look down and says, ‘They’re high-end sneakers.’ The lady actually kicks her foot out and she said, ‘Yeah, these are Adidas.’”
Watch the madness undold via the nearly 10 minute video above.
READ MORE: Funk Flex Calls T.I. a ‘Snitch’ Over His Crime Stoppers Video
WOW. BLATANT racial discrimination by this Atlanta restaurant, refusing service to a Black man due to his sneakers… yet a white woman who was also dining there wore Adidas sneakers! So what is the real reason??🤔 pic.twitter.com/dupssYX77X
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 29, 2020
The clip was also shared by fame civil rights attorney Ben Crump.
“WOW. BLATANT racial discrimination by this Atlanta restaurant, refusing service to a Black man due to his sneakers… yet a white woman who was also dining there wore Adidas sneakers! So what is the real reason?,” Crump wrote on Twitter.
Once the couple exit the eatery, they are confronted by the Iranian owner, Farshid Arshid, who huffs and puffs and damn near blows the house down to make clear that Blacks wearing sneakers are not welcome at his restaurant.
“He’s going to go to jail tonight,” Arshid says of Steve in the clip. “I’m not letting Air Force 1s in my establishment.”
Steve and Arshid get into a heated debate and have to be physically separated by staff. Near the end of the clip, Arshid calls Steve a “zero.”
Once the clip went viral and Umi Sushi was slammed by on social media and flooded with angry phone calls, Arshid sang the apology song to USA TODAY, claiming he regrets how the situation was handled.
“We absolutely mishandled it,” Arshid said. “I’m ashamed of that … we should’ve managed the situation much better.”
Arshid said he called Colbert after the incident to apologize and invite the couple back to the restaurant.
Colbert said in an Instagram post that she has not accepted his apology, and we hope she never does. Get them coins, sis, via a discrimination lawsuit!
Rapper T.I. has called for a boycott, check out his Instagram post below:
Entertainment
Trump and Lil Wayne Meeting = Lil Wayne Endorsement for Trump
*Lil Wayne just became the latest rapper to endorse Donald Trump. He to took to social media to share that he spoke to #POTUS about the Platinum Plan and providing the community with real ownership.
“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾” he tweeted.
Weezy says he had a great meeting on Thursday with POTUS, and shared a photo of them smiling together with thumbs up. He says he’s endorsing Trump based on his track record on criminal justice reform, and he’s excited about Trump’s Platinum Plan.
Wayne believes it will “give the community real ownership.” Without endorsing Trump himself, the president’s Platinum Plan was also endorsed by Ice Cube worked with Trump’s team on the plan, which vows to pump $500 billion into Black communities, and provide better access to equitable education and jobs.
Keep in mind that this endorsement from Lil Wayne for Trump comes on the heels of Lil Pump publicly backing him as well … though Pump’s reasoning was all about his personal bottom line.
Remember, there WAS 50 Cent who also seemed to be in Trump’s corner for a minute, but later did a 180 and denounced him.
MORE POLITICAL NEWS: Barack Obama Blasts Jared Kushner’s Comments on Black Success in America [VIDEO]
View this post on Instagram
EUR Commentary
Earl Ofari Hutchinson: Did They Really Have to Shoot and Kill Walter Wallace Jr.?
*Thousands of viewers have watched a Facebook/YouTube clip of a knife welding young man brandishing his weapon menacingly at a knot of Columbian police officers.
The man taunted, waved his knife, and even lunged at officers. The officers cordoned him off, waited patiently, and continued to talk to him.
The stand-off ended when one officer rushed the suspect from behind with a deft move that knocked the knife out of his hand. He was quickly subdued. The point. Neither he, the officers, or any civilians were injured. The point further, he was taken alive. Here’s the clip of the commendable action by Columbian police.
Why is he alive, then, and Walter Wallace Jr. isn’t? Wallace also had a knife. He had a mental challenge. Yet, He was gunned down by Philadelphia police.
The killing sparked a couple nights of violence in the city. Philadelphia police and city officials were disturbed at the Wallace slaying. They should be. The Wallace slaying was just the latest in the long and never-ending train of police killings of young Black men. And always, the tormenting question: Did they have to die? Weren’t there other ways that police could have handled the incident without gunplay?
SOMEBODY’s TALKIN’ SMACK AGAIN: Omarosa Joins ‘The Special Report with Areva Martin’ – Talks Trump & Failing Marriage / WATCH
Columbian police answered those questions convincingly. They weren’t the only ones. There have been other instances where police also subdued a knife welding suspect without resorting to deadly force. In almost all cases, though the suspects have not been young Black men. Witnesses to the Wallace slaying of Wallace also provided a partial answer. They shouted at police to taser him or use other non-lethal means to subdue him. Wallace’s history of mental illness was known by his family and others. They demanded to know why the police and not trained medical personnel were the first responders to the scene.
The fact that there are other ways to subdue a suspect without resorting to lethal force, and that seemingly the ones most likely to die in a hail of bullets are Black suspects deepens anger and suspicion that this is just another example of police being the judge, jury and executioner of Blacks. Philadelphia police officials, city officials and the DA promise to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the Wallace shooting. There’s little consolation in that since there’s rarely any action taken against the officers involved in dubious shootings.
The police agencies that are on the hot seat for a dubious shooting or another act that results in the death of a civilian investigate themselves. There is almost never an independent, outside agency that will conduct a truly impartial investigation. And when the cops are hauled into a court docket for overuse of deadly force, it’s near impossible to convict.
Get the rest of this article at TheHutchinsonReport.net.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Omarosa Manigault Newman Claims Melania Trump is Often ‘Repulsed” by Her Husband
*Three years after being removed from the White House, Omarosa Manigault Newman is back with more salacious claims against her former boss, President Donald Trump.
Omarosa appeared on a U.K. talk show on Tuesday and claimed that First Lady Melania Trump is sometimes “repulsed” by her husband. She also believes Trump will not leave the White House peacefully should he lose to Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election, per Yahoo.
“It’s a very strange marriage, and I’m very cautious to comment on the dynamics of people’ marriage — you never know the inner-workings — but I’ve known this couple since they were dating,” Newman said on British morning talk show “Lorraine.” “And in fact, they got married a year after The Apprentice aired.”
“What I’ve observed over the last 17 years … Sometimes they like each other and other times she’s repulsed by him,” Newman continued. “As we saw just on the debate last Thursday, he went to go and touch her hand and she smacked it away.”
READ MORE: Omarosa Joins ‘The Special Report with Areva Martin’ – Talks Trump & Failing Marriage / WATCH
Omarosa also noted that she believes Biden will win.
“I think that he will fight leaving office,” she said of Trump. “But, thank God, there are safeguards in place for a peaceful transition of power and so, as much as he may pout like a baby and throw a tantrum, there are forces that will be able to move and usher him right out of the White House and bring in new leadership, and in this case, I hope that it in fact is Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.”
Newman touched on the arbitration during her Tuesday interview on Lorraine. The president’s campaign filed for arbitration against the former White House aide for allegedly breaching a 2016 nondisclosure agreement.
“Unfortunately, you know, if you speak out and speak truth to power, as we’ve seen with every book written about Donald Trump, he will try to have an injunction,” she said. “And so, Donald Trump and his team of lawyers tried to stop the book from being published. But as you can see, not only did it get published, but it made the top spot on the New York Times bestsellers’ lists.”
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]