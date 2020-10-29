Biden Surprises 94-Year-Old Voter in Oprah’s Zoom Town Hall (Video); Harris Headed to ‘Daily Show’

*Oprah Winfrey hosted a virtual town hall in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota, and Ohio as part of OWN’s Own Your Vote get-out-the-vote initiative, and the Democratic presidential nominee showed up to lend support.

Joe Biden dipped in during Oprah’s chat with 94-year-old Michigan voter Mildred Madison, who traveled 300 miles from Chicago to Detroit to ensure that her vote counted. Mildred has been caring for her sister just outside of Chicago. She normally votes absentee, but when her ballot for the August primary in Michigan was late, she decided she didn’t want to take any chances with the general election. Madison seemed pleasantly surprised when Biden slid in for the surprise.

Watch below, or view here on Twitter.

#OWNYourVote | Zoom with Oprah – MIDWEST | Surprise Guest, VP Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/TYAtgNjjFG — #OWNYourVote (@OWNYourVote) October 29, 2020

Also making a surprise appearance were The Black Eyed Peas, and rapper YellowPain.

Watch below, or view here on Twitter.

Winfrey’s Own Your Vote town halls are aimed to encourage, inspire and support voters across the country ahead of the General Election on November 3. She’s already hit the battleground states of Wisconsin on Oct. 26, and North Carolina on Oct. 27th, and she’s holding one in South Carolina tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET. It’s free and open to everybody. Registration is available in advance at zoomwithoprah.com.

Meanwhile, Trevor Noah welcomes back Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris to “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” tonight.

The virtual in-depth interview will air in an all-new 45-min episode of “The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah” at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central.

Senator Harris previously joined Trevor around the launch of her own campaign for president, on February 20, 2019, and returns to the show during the critical final days of the election to reach the show’s young and politically engaged audience.