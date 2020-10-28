‘You Age Like Trash When You’re Racist’: Black Woman Goes Off on Entire Kansas City Police Board (Watch)

*An activist in Kansas City has made national news after video of her ripping the entire board of police commissioners a new one has gone viral.

Keiajah “Kj” Brooks was one of a group of activists who interrupted the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners meeting, calling for Police Chief Rick Smith’s resignation. The 20-year-old delivered a speech for the ages, calling out the police department for using Black children as photo ops to generate good PR, and then singling out each and every member of the Board of Police Commissioners by name to drag individually.

Her fire and civic engagement was a thing of beauty. She wasted no time getting to the point once taking the stand.

“Fair warning, I’m not nice and I don’t seek to be respectable. I’m not asking y’all for anything because y’all can’t and won’t be both my savior and my oppressor. I don’t want reform. I want to turn this building into luxury low cost housing. These would make some really nice apartments.”

“So I’m not here begging anything of soulless white folks and self-preserving Black folks. You get one life, and you all in this room have chosen profits over people. And that’s pathetic.

So I’m going to spend the next two minutes reading y’all for filth, something I’m sure nobody has ever done.”

Watch below: