Tyra Banks Says Somebody’s Making Stuff Up About Her Banning ‘Real Housewives’ from ‘DWTS’
*#TyraBanks is speaking out for herself on reports that she doesn’t want Real #Housewives stars competing on “Dancing With the Stars.” An insider previously claimed that Tyra Banks, who is the host and an executive producer for the show, wanted to ban Housewives from appearing. They said:
“Tyra wants reality stars like Carole Baskin from Tiger King— not a decade-old franchise that no one talks about anymore. If Tyra thought for one minute that the Housewives would get her show ratings, she would welcome them to the dance floor in a second.”
She added that she might know who said it but hasn’t blasted them yet.
“There will be another rumor next and another one. After while, I’m just going to be like, ‘I just can’t even answer this crap anymore. There’s somebody that’s hating. Somebody that’s mad there are changes on Dancing With the Stars so they are making stuff up. I think I know who it is, but I haven’t called them out yet.”
Asian Man who Told Black Men ‘This is No Ni**er Zone’ Fired from Job!
*That video of an Asian man using a racial slur against two young black men we posted yesterday has gone viral. In the video, a man named #PaulNg, approaches two men and asks what they’re doing in his area? He later calls himself a racist and proclaims his area is a ’n****r-free zone.’
Almost immediately the video went viral and this self-proclaimed racist was fired from his job as a realtor. Not only was he fired, but the only house on his radar is the BIG house, because Paul also had to spend some time in the clink for his antics!
According to @12newsaz, Paul was arrested for disorderly conduct. The real estate agency Paul used to work for also gave a statement about his conduct: “On Sunday we learned of an extremely hateful and racist video that was posted to social media showing one of our inactive Independent Contractors, Paul Ng— read more at theshaderoom.com (📹: @lilajdre)
Bad Girl: Woman Stabs Security Guard 27 Times(!) Because He Told Her to Wear Mask
*A Chicago security guard was stabbed multiple times by a female customer after he told her to wear a mask in the store.
The Chicago Police Department said 18-year-old Jayla Hill and Jessica Hill,21, were visiting a Snipes sneaker and clothing store in West Chicago around 6 p.m. Sunday when one of its security guards told the pair to wear a mask. They started arguing with each other when Jayla punched him in the chest and grabbed him by the hair as reported by The Chicago Sun-Times.
Shortly after, Jayla pinned the 32-year-old victim to the ground as Jessica stabbed him in the neck, head, and back multiple times with a knife. Emergency medics transported him to Mount Sinai Hospital and said he was in critical condition.
Evelyn Lozada & Marc Anthony Have Been An Item for Months – Who Knew?!
*Evelyn Lozada has been out here living her best life! Fans recently noticed that the former “Basketball Wives” star has been spending some time with singer Marc Anthony. The two hanging out was first uncovered by social media users who started comparing the backdrops of recent social media posts by Marc and Evelyn.
Last month, Evelyn, 44, posted a series of photos taken inside a fancy looking home. In one snap, she showed off her kids swimming in the pool. She also shared another shot where she poses in front a mirror which showed the background of the home. Fans quickly noticed that her IG photos match images from the real estate listing for the 50-year-old’s $19 million-dollar mansion.
While the stars have yet to comment on their relationship publicly, sources tell The Blast that two have been getting to know each other for the past few months. It was said that Anthony actually flew out Lozada and her two kids, 27-year-old daughter Shaniece Harrison and six-year-old son Carl Leo Crawford to all spend time together. 😍
