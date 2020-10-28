Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Tamar Braxton Gets Emotional Over Ex David Adefeso’s Claim That She Attacked Him [VIDEO]
*Tamar Braxton sits down with Tamron Hall on Wednesday to address her ex David Adefeso’s claim that she attacked him while he was driving, nearly causing him to crash.
Braxton denies ever being violent with Adefeso.
“I am a survivor a domestic violence relationship,” she tells Hall in the clip above. “And not at any point [were] David and I in an abusive relationship.”
Adefeso filed for a restraining order against Braxton in September and he detailed an alleged physical altercation with her in a video posted on YouTube.
Braxton says they both have audio and video recordings of the incident.
READ MORE: Tamar Braxton is Not Impressed with WE tv’s ‘Disgusting’ ‘Braxton Family Values’ Trailer [WATCH]
View this post on Instagram
“I voice-recorded it, he video-taped it,” she says. “He has a camera in his car.”
“Does that video or the voice recording show any physical abuse?” Hall asks.
“No, it doesn’t,” Braxton replies. “He has the video tape. He has it. It was in his car. Release it.”
According to PEOPLE, a rep for Adefeso accused Braxton of “punching him so hard” while he was driving that he “almost crashed his car.”
“The DA is investigating the incident and Mr. Adefeso is forced to serve her publicly by taking out an ad in the Los Angeles Times Since she has dodged being served the DVTRO,” the rep added.
Speaking to Hall, Tamar implies that things went left with Adefeso after he found her unconscious in their hotel room following a suicide attempt this summer.
“No, let me tell you something, I loved David. He was my best friend. He was an amazing, amazing partner. He was my son’s best friend as well, they were best friends. And it’s just so hard because through everything else, I never expected this from him. Now, I have to be real with myself, is he acting like this because he found me the way that he found me? Probably, I don’t know.”
Hall’s full interview with Braxton airs Wednesday (check local listings).
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Kanye West Plans to Build a ‘New City of the Future’ in Haiti
*Kanye West has revealed that he’s helping develop a smart city in Haiti and it’s similar to the one Akon is building in Senegal.
“Just to be CLEAR: WE ARE IN ENGAGED WITH HAITI’s GOVERNMENT to make a transformational INVESTMENT to bring JOBS, DEVELOPMENT, HELP SUPPORT LOCAL FARMERS and FISHERMEN and Build a new « CITY OF THE FUTURE » in a very beautiful country,” Kanye tweeted.
West mentioned his plan during a recent interview with Joe Rogan. His involvement with the Haitian government is unclear but the idea was inspired following a visit to the country in September.
Watch/hear Ye tell it via the Twitter video below.
READ MORE: Kanye West Claims God Told Him to Become ‘Leader of the Free World’ [VIDEO]
Just to be CLEAR: WE ARE IN ENGAGED WITH HAITI’s GOVERNMENT to make a transformational INVESTMENT to bring JOBS, DEVELOPMENT, HELP SUPPORT LOCAL FARMERS and FISHERMEN and Build a new « CITY OF THE FUTURE » in a very beautiful country.
— ye (@kanyewest) October 27, 2020
Meanwhile, West mocked the beloved NBC series “Friends” as “not funny” after Jennifer Aniston tweeted that it’s “not funny” to vote for the hip-hop on November 3.
Kanye responded to her comment on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast: “Wow that Rogan interview got em shook Let’s gooooooooo,” he said.
Kanye West admits the president of #Haiti gave him and Iranian-American billionaire Shervin Pishevar the offshore island of Tortuga/Turtle Island.
Is this why the people of the coastal town of Saint Louis Du Nord (access to the island) are being silently massacred? https://t.co/AHUQcd6xyk pic.twitter.com/GwPXoxXPBQ
— Madame Boukman – Justice 4 Haiti 🇭🇹 (@madanboukman) October 26, 2020
Over the weekend, Aniston took to Instagram to encourage people to vote, revealing she’s supporting Joe Biden while urging her followers to not fall for Kanye’s con. The rapper entered the presidential race over the summer.
“#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early,” she wrote alongside a image of her mailing her ballot. “I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died. (sic)”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Toni Braxton Drops Emotional Music Video for ‘Gotta Move On ft. H.E.R.’ [WATCH]
*Toni Braxton has released new visuals for her latest single “Gotta Move On,” which features guitar and a guest appearance from H.E.R.
Directed by Mike Ho (Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige, Nicki Minaj), the cinematic video follows star crossed lovers, featuring actor/fitness personality Corey Calliet, as their relationship unravels grounded by Toni’s ever soulful vocals. Known for training celebrity clients such as Michael B. Jordan, John Boyega, JuJu Smith-Schuster, the “Gotta Move On” video serves as Calliet’s first leading role.
“Gotta Move On” impacted Adult R&B radio lastweek, securing the #1 most added song at the format. Braxton is the only artist to have a #1 song at Adult R&B format in the last four decades.
She released her tenth studio album Spell My Name back in August.
Check out the music video for “Gotta Move On” via the YouTube player above.
READ MORE: Prince, Lauryn, Gladys, Jay Z & Nas: Too Many Moments Happened on This Day in Music History [EUR Video Throwback]
In related news, the superteaser for the upcoming new season of “Braxton Family Values” shows cameras captured Toni’s reaction when the family learns about Tamar’s suicide attempt.
Evelyn Braxton explains, “Toni called. She told me that Tamar was rushed to the hospital because she tried to commit suicide.” Toni added, “It seemed like a dream, a bad dream.”
Soon after the clip dropped, Tamar took to Instagram to slam WEtv for using her pain for a ratings ploy, E! News reports.
“After waking up to that disgusting trailer…F–K @wetv and whomever else participating for using my pain for their pleasure and ratings‼” she wrote on social media. “At some point this abuse HAS to STOP‼ and P.S. IM NOT FILMING FOR THIS SEASON! THEY ARE DOING THIS WHILE IM NOT ON THE SHOW‼ #SCUMBAGS–T.”
Over the summer, Tamar was found unconscious by her then-boyfriend David Adefeso at their Los Angeles hotel. She received treatment at a local hospital and later transferred to a mental health facility.
The new season of “Braxton Family Values” returns Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. on WE tv. Scroll up and watch the new teaser above.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Peacock Drops Official Trailer for ‘Saved by the Bell’ Reboot [WATCH]
*NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock has released a new trailer for the “Saved by the Bell” reboot.
The comedy is an updated version of the 90’s TV show starring a new cast and featuring some returning characters.
We previously reported, original series stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are reprising their respective characters of A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano.
Fans can also expect occasional appearances from Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris (now Governor of California) and Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski.
A previosu teaser introduced Mac Morris, the privileged son of Governor Morris and Jamie Spano, Jessie’s son and captain of the Bayside football team.
READ MORE: 30 Years Later… ‘Saved by the Bell’ TV Series Returns, Watch Teaser [VIDEO]
Dustin Diamond—who played Screech in the original series — was reportedly not invited back for the reboot, neither was co-star Lark Voorhies.
“I’m one of the rare people who was in every episode. … And that’s not the case anymore, if I’m not in the new one,” Diamond shared with TMZ in February, . “And how do you have Saved by the Bell without Screech? Right? It seems like there’s a missed opportunity there. What’s the old saying about cutting off the hand? Cutting off the finger to spite the hand? Or, cutting off the nose to save or spite the face? Something like that.”
Lark also previously confessed that she was hurt by not being asked to return for the reboot. She was also not invited to the cast reunion.
When she appeared on “The Dr. Oz Show” to dish about her mental health issues, Voorhies read from a journal entry she had written that detailed her feelings about the show diss.
“It reads, this is a question to the reunion,” she read. “I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell reunion, as well as other cast members’ events. Yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision.”
She added, “With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful.”
“Saved by the Bell” aired on NBC from August 20, 1989 to May 22, 1993. The show follows a group of high school friends and their principal.
Scroll up and check out the trailer for the reboot via the YouTube player above.
“Saved by the Bell” will debut on Peacock on Nov. 25.
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]