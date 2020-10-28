Tamar Braxton Gets Emotional Over Ex David Adefeso’s Claim That She Attacked Him [VIDEO]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Tamar Braxton sits down with Tamron Hall on Wednesday to address her ex David Adefeso’s claim that she attacked him while he was driving, nearly causing him to crash.

Braxton denies ever being violent with Adefeso.

“I am a survivor a domestic violence relationship,” she tells Hall in the clip above. “And not at any point [were] David and I in an abusive relationship.”

Adefeso filed for a restraining order against Braxton in September and he detailed an alleged physical altercation with her in a video posted on YouTube.

Braxton says they both have audio and video recordings of the incident.

“I voice-recorded it, he video-taped it,” she says. “He has a camera in his car.”

“Does that video or the voice recording show any physical abuse?” Hall asks.

“No, it doesn’t,” Braxton replies. “He has the video tape. He has it. It was in his car. Release it.”

According to PEOPLE, a rep for Adefeso accused Braxton of “punching him so hard” while he was driving that he “almost crashed his car.”

“The DA is investigating the incident and Mr. Adefeso is forced to serve her publicly by taking out an ad in the Los Angeles Times Since she has dodged being served the DVTRO,” the rep added.

Speaking to Hall, Tamar implies that things went left with Adefeso after he found her unconscious in their hotel room following a suicide attempt this summer.

“No, let me tell you something, I loved David. He was my best friend. He was an amazing, amazing partner. He was my son’s best friend as well, they were best friends. And it’s just so hard because through everything else, I never expected this from him. Now, I have to be real with myself, is he acting like this because he found me the way that he found me? Probably, I don’t know.”

Hall’s full interview with Braxton airs Wednesday (check local listings).