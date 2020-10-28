News
Showtime Announces Return of Beloved Serial Killer ‘Dexter’ for Limited Miniseries
*Showtime has announced the return of “Dexter” for a limited miniseries.
The network shared the exciting news with a bloody teaser on Twitter (see below).
“Dexter” ran for 8 seasons and centered on a serial killer who kills other serial killers. The dark comedy will pick up eight years after the widely panned finale episode. Michael C. Hall is returning for the titular role.
“Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” Showtime President Gary Levine told The Hollywood Reporter. “We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world.”
READ MORE: Universal to Remake Nicole Kidman Supernatural Film ‘The Others’
Surprise Motherfucker.
He’s back. #Dexter pic.twitter.com/EDXov06rot
— Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) October 14, 2020
Hall previously revealed he wasn’t all that crazy about the “Dexter” finale, but defended the writers in a 2014 interview.
“Given what [Dexter] had been through,” Hall explained, “and his attempts to have his cake and eat it too in regards to indulging his compulsion to kill AND have a more authentic life, his self-imposed exile did resonate. I think Dexter came to believe that… anything he touched would eventually be destroyed and so he felt he needed to let it all go. Of course, Dexter is also a pragmatist and a self-preservationist so he didn’t do himself in. But rather put himself on hold.”
He also had this to say about fan encounters: “Some people have volunteered to be a victim! And when I met Morgan Freeman, he said “Congratulations on your whole life.” It was as if I were being invited to heaven by God himself!
Showtime expects the “Dexter” miniseries to debut in fall 2021.
Family - Parenting - Births
Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Pregnancy Loss in Emotional Essay
*Chrissy Teigen has penned an emotional essay for Medium in which she details the miscarriage she suffered earlier this month.
Teigen and her husband John Legend loss their son Jack when she was 20 weeks pregnant. She previously shared on social media that she was diagnosed “with partial placenta abruption,” and “despite bags and bags of blood transfusions,” her bleeding could not be stopped.
“We had tried bags and bags of blood transfusions, every single one going right through me like we hadn’t done anything at all,” wrote Teigen for Medium on Tuesday. “Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning. I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness.”
READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen Suffers Pregnancy Loss After ‘Excessive Bleeding’: ‘How Can This Be Real’
— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 27, 2020
“Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again,” she continued. “Oxygen was placed over my nose and mouth, and that was the first picture you saw. Utter and complete sadness.”
Teigen initially shared news of her misscarriage on Instagram Sept. 30, posting a series of black-and-white photos of herself and Legend in the hospital with their baby.
“I had asked my mom and John to take pictures, no matter how uncomfortable it was,” she wrote. “I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them, and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. That he just had to do it.”
“He hated it. I could tell,” Teigen said. “It didn’t make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after [son Miles Theodore, 2, and daughter Luna Simone, 4½]. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story.”
Phew I just had a full on panic attack of more tear snot just knowing anyone read this. I’ve missed you all terribly. pic.twitter.com/A38rDfyms3
— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 27, 2020
As for those who criticized the former model for sharing such intimate images, Teigen noted, “I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done,” the grieving mother continued.
“I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like,” Teigen wrote. “These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”
You can read her full essay here.
#BlackLivesMatter
‘You Age Like Trash When You’re Racist’: Black Woman Goes Off on Entire Kansas City Police Board (Watch)
*An activist in Kansas City has made national news after video of her ripping the entire board of police commissioners a new one has gone viral.
Keiajah “Kj” Brooks was one of a group of activists who interrupted the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners meeting, calling for Police Chief Rick Smith’s resignation. The 20-year-old delivered a speech for the ages, calling out the police department for using Black children as photo ops to generate good PR, and then singling out each and every member of the Board of Police Commissioners by name to drag individually.
Her fire and civic engagement was a thing of beauty. She wasted no time getting to the point once taking the stand.
“Fair warning, I’m not nice and I don’t seek to be respectable. I’m not asking y’all for anything because y’all can’t and won’t be both my savior and my oppressor. I don’t want reform. I want to turn this building into luxury low cost housing. These would make some really nice apartments.”
“So I’m not here begging anything of soulless white folks and self-preserving Black folks. You get one life, and you all in this room have chosen profits over people. And that’s pathetic.
So I’m going to spend the next two minutes reading y’all for filth, something I’m sure nobody has ever done.”
Watch below:
Entertainment
Netflix’s ‘His House’ Stars Wunmi Mosaku & Sopẹ́ Dìrísù on Blending Horror and Political Asylum
*“His House” is the new Netflix horror thriller that centers on a young refugee couple who make a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan to a small English town. While struggling to adjust to their new life, they discover an unspeakable evil lurking beneath the surface.
The film is the debut feature from British writer-director Remi Weekes. Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù (AMC’s “Humans”) and Wunmi Mosaku (HBO’s “Lovecraft Country”) star as former bank employee Bol and his wife Rial, who undertake a terrifying journey through desert and sea to escape the war-torn country- losing their daughter along the way.
When they finally arrive in a British detention center, they receive temporary permission to stay in the U.K. until their asylum is granted. With restrictive rules not allowing them to take any employment, the couple soon learns that the horror of getting to their new home was just the beginning.
MORE NEWS: Family of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén on ‘Red Table Talk: The Estefans’ – TODAY on Facebook Watch
EURweb correspondent Jill Munroe spoke with Dìrísù, Mosaku and Weekes about the film, what makes this project special.
Wunmi Mosaku: I thought the concept was genius. It really painted and actualized the horrors of the experience, and I had never really thought of it in that way. I had always thought of myself as someone who was open and liberal, that no person was illegal. But I hadn’t really opened myself to thoughts of all the emotions and the traumas and horrors that these people actually experience. And continue to live with in this new country that they find themselves in. Just kind of honoring that and paying homage to these really strong, but truly traumatized people that we don’t hear from regularly. We talk about them, but we don’t talk to them.
Dìrísù shared his thoughts on how this film shows that couples are stronger together, no matter their issues.
Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù: I think that couples are stronger together. I think that it’s easier to overcome your individual battles when you have a strong partner with you… I hope that’s something someone takes away from the film, just to talk to their life partner. Try not to shoulder all the burdens of the world by yourself.
Director Remi Weekes explained why he wanted to combine the genre of horror with the real-life challenges that many immigrants face.
Remi Weekes: When I was developing this project, I did lots of research. Something that I found fascinating was that in this country (England,) when you are claiming asylum, the government will give you a house but you’ll be forced to follow rules to have it. For example, you can’t leave, you can’t work, and you’re given very little money. For asylum seekers, it can be a very re-traumatizing moment to be stuck in the house and living with your demons. That was the geneses of the film.
The film is available on Netflix from October 30.
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]