Showtime Announces Return of Beloved Serial Killer ‘Dexter’ for Limited Miniseries

*Showtime has announced the return of “Dexter” for a limited miniseries.

The network shared the exciting news with a bloody teaser on Twitter (see below).

“Dexter” ran for 8 seasons and centered on a serial killer who kills other serial killers. The dark comedy will pick up eight years after the widely panned finale episode. Michael C. Hall is returning for the titular role.

“Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” Showtime President Gary Levine told The Hollywood Reporter. “We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world.”

READ MORE: Universal to Remake Nicole Kidman Supernatural Film ‘The Others’

Hall previously revealed he wasn’t all that crazy about the “Dexter” finale, but defended the writers in a 2014 interview.

“Given what [Dexter] had been through,” Hall explained, “and his attempts to have his cake and eat it too in regards to indulging his compulsion to kill AND have a more authentic life, his self-imposed exile did resonate. I think Dexter came to believe that… anything he touched would eventually be destroyed and so he felt he needed to let it all go. Of course, Dexter is also a pragmatist and a self-preservationist so he didn’t do himself in. But rather put himself on hold.”

He also had this to say about fan encounters: “Some people have volunteered to be a victim! And when I met Morgan Freeman, he said “Congratulations on your whole life.” It was as if I were being invited to heaven by God himself!

Showtime expects the “Dexter” miniseries to debut in fall 2021.