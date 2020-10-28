race
Prince Harry Says Marriage to Meghan Markle Helped Him Understand Unconscious Bias [VIDEO]
*Prince Harry says it took his marriage to Meghan Markle to understand he had a privileged upbringing.
During a recent conversation with Black Lives Matter activist Patrick Hutchinson, Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, admits his royal life shielded him from the reality of unconscious bias.
“Unconscious bias, from my understanding, having had the upbringing and the education that I have, I had no idea what it was,” Harry told Hutchinson, as part of the GQ Heroes Conference, LA Times reports. “I had no idea it existed, and then, sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realize it, especially then living a day or a week in my wife’s shoes.”
Harry continued, “You can’t really point fingers, especially when it comes to unconscious bias. But once you realize or you feel a little bit uncomfortable, then the onus is on you to go out and educate yourself because ignorance is no longer an excuse.”
“And no one’s blaming anybody…No one’s pointing the fingers. U can’t really pt fingers,especially when it comes to unconscious bias.But once u realise or u feel a little bit uncomfortable, then the onus is on u 2 go out & educate yourself, b/c ignorance is no longer an excuse.” pic.twitter.com/zWIj9CHRRS
Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties earlier this year and moved to Los Angeles. In August, they moved to a multimillion-dollar estate in California’s Santa Barbara County.
Meanwhile, Harry’s grandfather Prince Philip allegedly did not understand the challenges with Harry and Meghan living in the U.K., according to Us Weekly.
“He can’t understand what was so awful about being a member of the royal family,” Ingrid Seward, author of “Prince Philip Revealed: A Man of His Century” told the publicaion. “They had a beautiful house. They had a huge influence, and Harry was really enjoying helping the military. And Meghan had got the beginnings of a place for herself in the Commonwealth and then they had a beautiful child. So, beautiful house, beautiful child, looked after — what was so awful about that?”
Philip, 99, reportedly had no sympathy for Harry and Meghan’s reasoning for stepping back from the royal family.
“I don’t think Philip can understand what he calls Harry’s dereliction of duty. All Harry could say [was], ‘I didn’t want to be a prince,’” Seward explained, noting that the Duke of Edinburgh “just couldn’t fathom it and can’t fathom it.”
Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Pregnancy Loss in Emotional Essay
*Chrissy Teigen has penned an emotional essay for Medium in which she details the miscarriage she suffered earlier this month.
Teigen and her husband John Legend loss their son Jack when she was 20 weeks pregnant. She previously shared on social media that she was diagnosed “with partial placenta abruption,” and “despite bags and bags of blood transfusions,” her bleeding could not be stopped.
“We had tried bags and bags of blood transfusions, every single one going right through me like we hadn’t done anything at all,” wrote Teigen for Medium on Tuesday. “Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning. I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness.”
“Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again,” she continued. “Oxygen was placed over my nose and mouth, and that was the first picture you saw. Utter and complete sadness.”
Teigen initially shared news of her misscarriage on Instagram Sept. 30, posting a series of black-and-white photos of herself and Legend in the hospital with their baby.
“I had asked my mom and John to take pictures, no matter how uncomfortable it was,” she wrote. “I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them, and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. That he just had to do it.”
“He hated it. I could tell,” Teigen said. “It didn’t make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after [son Miles Theodore, 2, and daughter Luna Simone, 4½]. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story.”
Phew I just had a full on panic attack of more tear snot just knowing anyone read this. I’ve missed you all terribly. pic.twitter.com/A38rDfyms3
As for those who criticized the former model for sharing such intimate images, Teigen noted, “I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done,” the grieving mother continued.
“I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like,” Teigen wrote. “These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”
You can read her full essay here.
Iggy Azalea Clarifies Playboi Carti Parenting Comments Amid Split
*Iggy Azalea took to IG to clarify previous comments she made about her breakup from Playboi Carti.
In case you missed it, the “Fancy” rapper recently took to her Instagram Story to post a cryptic message about their split.
“You lost a real 1,” Iggy wrote. “People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone. One thing I’ll never understand is how liars live with themselves. That s–t don’t eat y’all up inside?”
Azalea later confirmed the breakup rumors via IG. “What I mean last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship,” she explained.
View this post on Instagram
Many took that to mean that Playboi isn’t active in his son’s life, but Iggy says that’s not the case.
“Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my sons father isn’t part of his life but I’ve noticed a lot of people took it that way, so I wanted to clear the air,” Iggy wrote. “Onyx is so so loved by his dad & has always had both parents in his life from day 1.”
Iggy also shared a couple adorable photos of baby Onyx on IG (see above). She announced the birth of her and Carti’s first child in June.
“I have a son,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”
Playboi Carti has not publicly commented on the split.
Jamie Foxx: Actor’s Sister DeOndra Dixon Dies at 36
*Jamie Foxx has shared the sad news that his sister DeOndra Dixon passed away last week.
In an Instagram post on Monday, the actor revealed his sister died on Oct. 19 at age 36.
Foxx posted a series of photos of him and Dixon to accompany his touching tribute.
“My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light…,” Foxx wrote. “I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show.”
Foxx went on to note his sister’s love of dancing.
Check out his full IG post below.
View this post on Instagram
“Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on…tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends,” he wrote.
“Deondra you have left A hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me … I love you with every ounce of me,” Foxx wrote. “Our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers…”
Foxx spoke to PEOPLE about his bond with his youngest sister in November 2011.
“One thing people may not understand is that the person with special needs, the love that they give you is unfiltered,” Foxx said at the time. “There is nothing in the way of them loving you and there is nothing in the way of them being upset with you either.”
He added, “You really get the true individual. It’s challenging, but it is moments like this that make it all work. She’s a superstar now.”
DeOndra, who was born with Down syndrome, was an ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.
