Prince Harry Says Marriage to Meghan Markle Helped Him Understand Unconscious Bias [VIDEO]



*Prince Harry says it took his marriage to Meghan Markle to understand he had a privileged upbringing.

During a recent conversation with Black Lives Matter activist Patrick Hutchinson, Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, admits his royal life shielded him from the reality of unconscious bias.

“Unconscious bias, from my understanding, having had the upbringing and the education that I have, I had no idea what it was,” Harry told Hutchinson, as part of the GQ Heroes Conference, LA Times reports. “I had no idea it existed, and then, sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realize it, especially then living a day or a week in my wife’s shoes.”

Harry continued, “You can’t really point fingers, especially when it comes to unconscious bias. But once you realize or you feel a little bit uncomfortable, then the onus is on you to go out and educate yourself because ignorance is no longer an excuse.”

READ MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Foundation Gets Official Website

“And no one’s blaming anybody…No one’s pointing the fingers. U can’t really pt fingers,especially when it comes to unconscious bias.But once u realise or u feel a little bit uncomfortable, then the onus is on u 2 go out & educate yourself, b/c ignorance is no longer an excuse.” pic.twitter.com/zWIj9CHRRS — Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) October 26, 2020



Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties earlier this year and moved to Los Angeles. In August, they moved to a multimillion-dollar estate in California’s Santa Barbara County.

Meanwhile, Harry’s grandfather Prince Philip allegedly did not understand the challenges with Harry and Meghan living in the U.K., according to Us Weekly.

“He can’t understand what was so awful about being a member of the royal family,” Ingrid Seward, author of “Prince Philip Revealed: A Man of His Century” told the publicaion. “They had a beautiful house. They had a huge influence, and Harry was really enjoying helping the military. And Meghan had got the beginnings of a place for herself in the Commonwealth and then they had a beautiful child. So, beautiful house, beautiful child, looked after — what was so awful about that?”

Philip, 99, reportedly had no sympathy for Harry and Meghan’s reasoning for stepping back from the royal family.

“I don’t think Philip can understand what he calls Harry’s dereliction of duty. All Harry could say [was], ‘I didn’t want to be a prince,’” Seward explained, noting that the Duke of Edinburgh “just couldn’t fathom it and can’t fathom it.”