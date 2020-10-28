OWN to Premiere First Ever Food Programming Block in November (Video)



*This Friday, Omari Hardwick (Marquis T. Woods) awakens wounded, alone and trapped in Ms. Eloise’s (Loretta Devine) attic in Paramount Pictures’ “Spell.“

EUR reporter Fahnia Thomas talked to the actor about telepathy, parking lots and the subconscious mind.

FT: Clairvoyants and tarot cards – yea or nay?

OH: Nay, I don’t get down with it – it carries crazy energy. Words carry a lot of energy so there is no way tarot cards and Ouija boards don’t.

FT: What’s the last thing you manifested?

OH: I’m good at manifesting parking spots. For years Jae (Pfautch) has said, [jokingly] ‘Omari has slept with the parking attendant.’ I’ve guessed all three of the kids genders, we’ve never had a doctor tell us. But being a poet I don’t know if you have a little bit of that prophetic gift. For sure my career…a lot of it has been manifested by my energy and what I put out but there’s still a lot of craft and a lot of worth ethic.

FT: What was it like on set working with Loretta Devine?

OH: What’s in a name…she’s Divine! Our previous relationship working on Tyler Perry’s “For Colored Girls” connected us. Both of us come from [the theater world] and we have a level of respect for one another. It’s a beautiful thing to say you love someone and not in the proverbial [adolescent] ‘love you! Mean it!’ We were really on some like, ‘Yo, I love you!’ Her family was there and my family was there in South Africa. It was a big deal.

FT: What are your thoughts about fans who won’t let you get away from your James ‘Ghost’ St Patrick character?

OH: The subconscious is a very deep thing. Subconsciously we as a people [God bless us] aren’t as aware of how much we have needed to matter. I don’t get the same thing from my African, Haitian, Canadian or white fans. The fans who look like you and I…remind me of what we’ve had to endure [in America]…I think it comes from the fact they’ve never seen a person – no slight to what Wesley Snipes did for Nino Brown in “New Jack City” – who was such an anti-hero, hero. Ghost was loving, doting, a killer and a dreamer but he looked cool doing it. We made a white guy look like the bad guy…I guess, I nailed it enough to make people go so far subconsciously…why would we want to let him go? I forgive it. Does it frustrate me? Hell, yeah! But I forgive it!

