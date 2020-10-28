Entertainment
Netflix’s ‘His House’ Stars Wunmi Mosaku & Sopẹ́ Dìrísù on Blending Horror and Political Asylum
*“His House” is the new Netflix horror thriller that centers on a young refugee couple who make a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan to a small English town. While struggling to adjust to their new life, they discover an unspeakable evil lurking beneath the surface.
The film is the debut feature from British writer-director Remi Weekes. Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù (AMC’s “Humans”) and Wunmi Mosaku (HBO’s “Lovecraft Country”) star as former bank employee Bol and his wife Rial, who undertake a terrifying journey through desert and sea to escape the war-torn country- losing their daughter along the way.
When they finally arrive in a British detention center, they receive temporary permission to stay in the U.K. until their asylum is granted. With restrictive rules not allowing them to take any employment, the couple soon learns that the horror of getting to their new home was just the beginning.
MORE NEWS: Family of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén on ‘Red Table Talk: The Estefans’ – TODAY on Facebook Watch
EURweb correspondent Jill Munroe spoke with Dìrísù, Mosaku and Weekes about the film, what makes this project special.
Wunmi Mosaku: I thought the concept was genius. It really painted and actualized the horrors of the experience, and I had never really thought of it in that way. I had always thought of myself as someone who was open and liberal, that no person was illegal. But I hadn’t really opened myself to thoughts of all the emotions and the traumas and horrors that these people actually experience. And continue to live with in this new country that they find themselves in. Just kind of honoring that and paying homage to these really strong, but truly traumatized people that we don’t hear from regularly. We talk about them, but we don’t talk to them.
Dìrísù shared his thoughts on how this film shows that couples are stronger together, no matter their issues.
Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù: I think that couples are stronger together. I think that it’s easier to overcome your individual battles when you have a strong partner with you… I hope that’s something someone takes away from the film, just to talk to their life partner. Try not to shoulder all the burdens of the world by yourself.
Director Remi Weekes explained why he wanted to combine the genre of horror with the real-life challenges that many immigrants face.
Remi Weekes: When I was developing this project, I did lots of research. Something that I found fascinating was that in this country (England,) when you are claiming asylum, the government will give you a house but you’ll be forced to follow rules to have it. For example, you can’t leave, you can’t work, and you’re given very little money. For asylum seekers, it can be a very re-traumatizing moment to be stuck in the house and living with your demons. That was the geneses of the film.
The film is available on Netflix from October 30.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Kanye West Plans to Build a ‘New City of the Future’ in Haiti
*Kanye West has revealed that he’s helping develop a smart city in Haiti and it’s similar to the one Akon is building in Senegal.
“Just to be CLEAR: WE ARE IN ENGAGED WITH HAITI’s GOVERNMENT to make a transformational INVESTMENT to bring JOBS, DEVELOPMENT, HELP SUPPORT LOCAL FARMERS and FISHERMEN and Build a new « CITY OF THE FUTURE » in a very beautiful country,” Kanye tweeted.
West mentioned his plan during a recent interview with Joe Rogan. His involvement with the Haitian government is unclear but the idea was inspired following a visit to the country in September.
Watch/hear Ye tell it via the Twitter video below.
READ MORE: Kanye West Claims God Told Him to Become ‘Leader of the Free World’ [VIDEO]
Just to be CLEAR: WE ARE IN ENGAGED WITH HAITI’s GOVERNMENT to make a transformational INVESTMENT to bring JOBS, DEVELOPMENT, HELP SUPPORT LOCAL FARMERS and FISHERMEN and Build a new « CITY OF THE FUTURE » in a very beautiful country.
— ye (@kanyewest) October 27, 2020
Meanwhile, West mocked the beloved NBC series “Friends” as “not funny” after Jennifer Aniston tweeted that it’s “not funny” to vote for the hip-hop on November 3.
Kanye responded to her comment on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast: “Wow that Rogan interview got em shook Let’s gooooooooo,” he said.
Kanye West admits the president of #Haiti gave him and Iranian-American billionaire Shervin Pishevar the offshore island of Tortuga/Turtle Island.
Is this why the people of the coastal town of Saint Louis Du Nord (access to the island) are being silently massacred? https://t.co/AHUQcd6xyk pic.twitter.com/GwPXoxXPBQ
— Madame Boukman – Justice 4 Haiti 🇭🇹 (@madanboukman) October 26, 2020
Over the weekend, Aniston took to Instagram to encourage people to vote, revealing she’s supporting Joe Biden while urging her followers to not fall for Kanye’s con. The rapper entered the presidential race over the summer.
“#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early,” she wrote alongside a image of her mailing her ballot. “I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died. (sic)”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Tamar Braxton Gets Emotional Over Ex David Adefeso’s Claim That She Attacked Him [VIDEO]
*Tamar Braxton sits down with Tamron Hall on Wednesday to address her ex David Adefeso’s claim that she attacked him while he was driving, nearly causing him to crash.
Braxton denies ever being violent with Adefeso.
“I am a survivor a domestic violence relationship,” she tells Hall in the clip above. “And not at any point [were] David and I in an abusive relationship.”
Adefeso filed for a restraining order against Braxton in September and he detailed an alleged physical altercation with her in a video posted on YouTube.
Braxton says they both have audio and video recordings of the incident.
READ MORE: Tamar Braxton is Not Impressed with WE tv’s ‘Disgusting’ ‘Braxton Family Values’ Trailer [WATCH]
View this post on Instagram
“I voice-recorded it, he video-taped it,” she says. “He has a camera in his car.”
“Does that video or the voice recording show any physical abuse?” Hall asks.
“No, it doesn’t,” Braxton replies. “He has the video tape. He has it. It was in his car. Release it.”
According to PEOPLE, a rep for Adefeso accused Braxton of “punching him so hard” while he was driving that he “almost crashed his car.”
“The DA is investigating the incident and Mr. Adefeso is forced to serve her publicly by taking out an ad in the Los Angeles Times Since she has dodged being served the DVTRO,” the rep added.
Speaking to Hall, Tamar implies that things went left with Adefeso after he found her unconscious in their hotel room following a suicide attempt this summer.
“No, let me tell you something, I loved David. He was my best friend. He was an amazing, amazing partner. He was my son’s best friend as well, they were best friends. And it’s just so hard because through everything else, I never expected this from him. Now, I have to be real with myself, is he acting like this because he found me the way that he found me? Probably, I don’t know.”
Hall’s full interview with Braxton airs Wednesday (check local listings).
Entertainment
Amber Ruffin Has Some Thoughts on Black Rappers Supporting Trump (Watch)
*”Late Night with Seth Meyers” writer Amber Ruffin shared her thoughts on the recent support President Trump has received from Black male rappers.
Ice Cube, 50 Cent and Kanye West were all on her hit list. The comic, who also has her own show on NBC’s streaming network Peacock, came for the trio in extended riffs.
The bit had her repeatedly interrupting Meyers with her frustration as he was trying to continue on with the show.
Watch below:
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]