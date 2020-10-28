Kanye West Plans to Build a ‘New City of the Future’ in Haiti

*Kanye West has revealed that he’s helping develop a smart city in Haiti and it’s similar to the one Akon is building in Senegal.

“Just to be CLEAR: WE ARE IN ENGAGED WITH HAITI’s GOVERNMENT to make a transformational INVESTMENT to bring JOBS, DEVELOPMENT, HELP SUPPORT LOCAL FARMERS and FISHERMEN and Build a new « CITY OF THE FUTURE » in a very beautiful country,” Kanye tweeted.

West mentioned his plan during a recent interview with Joe Rogan. His involvement with the Haitian government is unclear but the idea was inspired following a visit to the country in September.

Watch/hear Ye tell it via the Twitter video below.

Meanwhile, West mocked the beloved NBC series “Friends” as “not funny” after Jennifer Aniston tweeted that it’s “not funny” to vote for the hip-hop on November 3.

Kanye responded to her comment on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast: “Wow that Rogan interview got em shook Let’s gooooooooo,” he said.

Kanye West admits the president of #Haiti gave him and Iranian-American billionaire Shervin Pishevar the offshore island of Tortuga/Turtle Island. Is this why the people of the coastal town of Saint Louis Du Nord (access to the island) are being silently massacred? https://t.co/AHUQcd6xyk pic.twitter.com/GwPXoxXPBQ — Madame Boukman – Justice 4 Haiti 🇭🇹 (@madanboukman) October 26, 2020

Over the weekend, Aniston took to Instagram to encourage people to vote, revealing she’s supporting Joe Biden while urging her followers to not fall for Kanye’s con. The rapper entered the presidential race over the summer.

“#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early,” she wrote alongside a image of her mailing her ballot. “I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died. (sic)”