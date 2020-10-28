Entertainment
EUR Exclusive | ‘Spells’ Omari Hardwick Will Have Your Feet Clutching! (Watch)
*This Friday, Omari Hardwick (Marquis T. Woods) awakens wounded, alone and trapped in Ms. Eloise’s (Loretta Devine) attic in Paramount Pictures’ “Spell.“
EUR reporter Fahnia Thomas talked to the actor about telepathy, parking lots and the subconscious mind.
FT: Clairvoyants and tarot cards – yea or nay?
OH: Nay, I don’t get down with it – it carries crazy energy. Words carry a lot of energy so there is no way tarot cards and Ouija boards don’t.
FT: What’s the last thing you manifested?
OH: I’m good at manifesting parking spots. For years Jae (Pfautch) has said, [jokingly] ‘Omari has slept with the parking attendant.’ I’ve guessed all three of the kids genders, we’ve never had a doctor tell us. But being a poet I don’t know if you have a little bit of that prophetic gift. For sure my career…a lot of it has been manifested by my energy and what I put out but there’s still a lot of craft and a lot of worth ethic.
FT: What was it like on set working with Loretta Devine?
OH: What’s in a name…she’s Divine! Our previous relationship working on Tyler Perry’s “For Colored Girls” connected us. Both of us come from [the theater world] and we have a level of respect for one another. It’s a beautiful thing to say you love someone and not in the proverbial [adolescent] ‘love you! Mean it!’ We were really on some like, ‘Yo, I love you!’ Her family was there and my family was there in South Africa. It was a big deal.
FT: What are your thoughts about fans who won’t let you get away from your James ‘Ghost’ St Patrick character?
OH: The subconscious is a very deep thing. Subconsciously we as a people [God bless us] aren’t as aware of how much we have needed to matter. I don’t get the same thing from my African, Haitian, Canadian or white fans. The fans who look like you and I…remind me of what we’ve had to endure [in America]…I think it comes from the fact they’ve never seen a person – no slight to what Wesley Snipes did for Nino Brown in “New Jack City” – who was such an anti-hero, hero. Ghost was loving, doting, a killer and a dreamer but he looked cool doing it. We made a white guy look like the bad guy…I guess, I nailed it enough to make people go so far subconsciously…why would we want to let him go? I forgive it. Does it frustrate me? Hell, yeah! But I forgive it!
For more details about “Spell” follow #watchspell or click here.
Entertainment
OWN to Premiere First Ever Food Programming Block in November (Video)
*OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today its first ever food programming block with four all-new original cooking shows premiering on Saturday, Nov. 14 featuring celebrated African American chefs.
The programming starts at 12 p.m. ET/PT with “Lovely Bites” starring Chef Connie “Lovely” Jackson, followed by “Tregaye’s Way” at 12:30 p.m. ET/PT starring Chef Tregaye Fraser, “Food Fantasies” at 1:00 p.m. ET/PT featuring several celebrity chefs each episode, and “Tanya’s Kitchen Table” at 1:30 p.m. ET/PT starring Chef Tanya Holland.
“Our viewers love spending time in the kitchen and cooking for themselves and their families,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN. “We’re excited to introduce for the first time a programming block of fun-filled cooking shows and look forward to making Saturday afternoons on OWN a new destination for foodies.”
For a sneak peek of the new food block, watch below:
Music
Will Downing to Release New Single ‘So Many Good Die Young’ on Nov. 11
*Garnering acclaim as an unwavering artist who “bares his soul,” Will Downing is sharing another piece of himself with the release of “So Many Good Die Young,” set to drop on November 11, 2020.
“So Many Good Die Young” was co-written and co-produced by Will Downing and Randy Bowland.
The song touches the soul and make you stop and think. It’s a celebration of life and memories of loved ones who will forever remain in our hearts.
The powerful video montage for the track featuring Kobe & Gigi Bryant, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Prince, Marvin Gaye, Luther Vandross, Aaliyah, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Chadwick Boseman is a ‘must-experience,’ and serves as a testament to those who knew them, loved them and were deeply affected by the work that will forever defined their legacies.
“We were moved to write “So Many Good Die Young,” as a witness to history. The passing of Chadwick Boseman prompted Randy Bowland to start writing the song. So, moved by the loss of this iconic figure got me thinking visually about others who suffered the same fate (hence the video). I believe the greatest gift of an artist is the ability to use their voice to speak to issues and stories that move us,” Will Downing says.
With a career that spans 32 years in the music business and 23 albums to his credit, the smooth baritone and distinctive vibrato is one of the most versatile and loved voices of our time.
Known as The Prince of Sophisticated Soul, his repertoire consists of signature interpretations of R&B classics like “I Go Crazy”, “Wishing On A Star” and “I Try”, with original hits “A Million Ways”, “Sorry I” and the show-stopping duet with Rachelle Ferrell, “Nothing Has Ever Felt Like This.”
Will Downing’s emotional track is just another shining example of the incredible songwriter he is.
“So Many Good Die Young,” along with its moving video to honor the release is a ‘stand out’ tribute masterpiece and for sure to be a classic.”
For all things Will Downing, visit https://www.willdowning.com/
source:
Pam Broussard
BNM Publicity Group
[email protected]
News
‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Will Destinie Go Back to Prison? [WATCH]
*The third season of WE tv’s smash hit docuseries “Love After Lockup” is back and follows lovebirds hoping to make their way down the aisle with the jailbirds who may or may not be conning them.
As noted in the press release, whether it’s dodging a parole officer, negotiating with a halfway house, or being stuck under house arrest with someone they hardly know, the realities of being on the outside are starting to hit these newly released prisoners. Will they break the law and go back to jail, or save themselves and leave their lovers broken hearted?
In our exclusive clip above from this week’s episode, Destinie worries about being sent back to prison for seven years. When her man tries to reassure her that everything will be okay, Destinie ain’t buying it. Watch the moment via the YouTube player above.
#TFW the reaction says it all… 😬 #LoveAfterLockup pic.twitter.com/oGIjq5fCuI
— Love After Lockup (@LuvAfterLockup) October 27, 2020
When it comes to the other couple’s this season, Maurice’s bold move stuns Jessica, and Kristianna’s fugitive status puts her whole family at risk. The road to the DMV is paved with Heather’s fury. Quaylon explores his options -– without Shavel, and it’s all going down on Friday at 9/8c on WEtv.
Meanwhile, this season on “Love After Lockup,” couples finally reunite after one is released from prison. Once the bars are gone, will their love survive after lockup on the rocky road to the altar? Will the inmates ditch their mate as they face shocking “firsts,” fights & family drama? Is it true love or just a con?
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
