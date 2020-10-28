Music
Common Announces New Project Out Oct 30, New Track Used in Michelle Obama Initiative
*Today, Common announces the release of his new project, A Beautiful Revolution Pt 1, out Friday, October 30, through Loma Vista Recordings.
This instant hip hop classic and call to action from the modern-day renaissance man – a GRAMMY-, Emmy-, and Oscar-winning artist, activist, actor, and two time New York Times Bestselling author – features seven new songs and two new interludes that catch Common at a new prime in his career. With a core band that includes Robert Glasper (keys), Karriem Riggins (drums), Burniss Travis (bass), Isaiah Sharkey (guitar), and PJ (vocals), plus features from Black Thought and Lenny Kravitz, A Beautiful Revolution Pt 1 is music meant to “uplift, heal, and inspire listeners dealing with racial injustices as well as other social injustices,” says Common.
He continues: “A Beautiful Revolution Pt 1 is affirmation. It’s recognition. It’s elevation. It’s music to go with a movement. Because the truth is, there is still so much work to do. Regardless of the outcome of the election, we need to make sure things do not return to the status quo. The intention of the music is to channel all of our pain and outrage into something productive, inspirational, and good. It’s to help lead a movement into our next phase of the work to be done.”
Our first taste of the project comes with the new single “Say Peace.” This shape-shifting sonic shuffle finds Common trading bars with Black Thought and PJ, as the music mirrors the illusory search for peace that we all pursue. On the new song, Common simply says: “I found my peace, my peace through making these albums.”
Common will perform the new single, joined by Black Thought and PJ, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 4th, the night after the U.S. presidential election.
As part of Michelle Obama’s “When We All Vote” initiative, Michelle is currently featuring another track from the forthcoming Common project – “A Place In This World.” Check out the special shoutout from the former First Lady here: https://bit.ly/2HFI8KB
A Beautiful Revolution Pt 1’s cover art is based on photography by Ghanaian photographer and artist Derrick Boateng. The collection will be accompanied by a full-length listening film directed by Mark Leibowitz and featuring Common’s full band performing in colorful, vibrant environments inspired by Boateng’s photographs.
To celebrate his new project, on Friday, October 30, Common will be hosting an album listening experience on his Youtube channel. Stay tuned for more details: https://www.youtube.com/thinkcommon
Common performed tracks from A Beautiful Revolution Pt 1 last weekend as part of Afropunk’s virtual festival Planet Afropunk 2020. Stay tuned for more from Common throughout the rest of 2020.
A Beautiful Revolution Pt 1 Tracklist:
Intro
Fallin’
Say Peace (feat. Black Thought)
What Do You Say (Move It Baby)
Courageous
A Place In This World
A Riot In My Mind (feat. Lenny Kravitz)
Don’t Forget Who You Are
Outro
Common is the modern renaissance man — a GRAMMY-, Emmy-, and Oscar-winning artist, activist, actor, and two time New York Times Bestselling author. A Beautiful Revolution Pt 1 follows his “exquisite” (People) 2019 album, Let Love, which Stereogum called “one of his most personal, raw collections.”
More Praise For Common and Let Love
“Fluid, deceptively intricate…[Common] has never been more open.” — AllMusic
“The universally recognized master lyricist is back…A very personal exploration of Common’s relationship with love.” — KCRW
“Meticulous storytelling… Common approaches the ideas of light and hope with a more realistic outlook, producing a record that effectively touches every listener.”— Hypebeast
“Sonically, the album is a time capsule of the greatest moments in black music history. Lyrically, it’s hard-hitting reality about the present day…a captivating tale about using love as a weapon to overcome.” — Exclaim
“It couldn’t be more timely.” — The Independent UK
Music
Will Downing to Release New Single ‘So Many Good Die Young’ on Nov. 11
*Garnering acclaim as an unwavering artist who “bares his soul,” Will Downing is sharing another piece of himself with the release of “So Many Good Die Young,” set to drop on November 11, 2020.
“So Many Good Die Young” was co-written and co-produced by Will Downing and Randy Bowland.
The song touches the soul and make you stop and think. It’s a celebration of life and memories of loved ones who will forever remain in our hearts.
The powerful video montage for the track featuring Kobe & Gigi Bryant, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Prince, Marvin Gaye, Luther Vandross, Aaliyah, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Chadwick Boseman is a ‘must-experience,’ and serves as a testament to those who knew them, loved them and were deeply affected by the work that will forever defined their legacies.
“We were moved to write “So Many Good Die Young,” as a witness to history. The passing of Chadwick Boseman prompted Randy Bowland to start writing the song. So, moved by the loss of this iconic figure got me thinking visually about others who suffered the same fate (hence the video). I believe the greatest gift of an artist is the ability to use their voice to speak to issues and stories that move us,” Will Downing says.
With a career that spans 32 years in the music business and 23 albums to his credit, the smooth baritone and distinctive vibrato is one of the most versatile and loved voices of our time.
Known as The Prince of Sophisticated Soul, his repertoire consists of signature interpretations of R&B classics like “I Go Crazy”, “Wishing On A Star” and “I Try”, with original hits “A Million Ways”, “Sorry I” and the show-stopping duet with Rachelle Ferrell, “Nothing Has Ever Felt Like This.”
Will Downing’s emotional track is just another shining example of the incredible songwriter he is.
“So Many Good Die Young,” along with its moving video to honor the release is a ‘stand out’ tribute masterpiece and for sure to be a classic.”
For all things Will Downing, visit https://www.willdowning.com/
Entertainment
Sammie Talks Hosting HBCU Virtual Event ‘We Are The Culture’
*Urban One kicked off their exclusive virtual HBCU experience called One Yard. Bringing HBCU students, alumni, and fans a month to remember. With celebs such as Sammie, Lance Gross, and Keisha Knight Pulliam celebrating being black, young, and gifted.
EURweb correspondent Monique Loveless caught up with Sammie to talk to him about hosting One Yard’s Battle of the Beats, his new candle collection, and the new music he’s working on.
“We’re so powerful. We’re so excellent. We are the culture. We are the swagger. We are the epitome of I feel godliness.” Sammie says, “When I graduated high school I was if I didn’t return back to the music business, going to attend FAMU,” He goes on, “It’s always been a part of me to just keep that alive and to keep that energy going. So it’s imperative and I’m happy to be a part.”
It has always been HBCU’s culture to take pride and celebrate homecoming. One Yard is a platform that embraces technology and innovation to ensure that audiences are able to enjoy the myriad experiences that Black Colleges and Universities offer wherever they are. Throughout this experience, guests will be hosted by HBCU alumni all-time favorite celebrities and influencers, to bring them these exclusive events.
“Yes, a homecoming ordeal is a big deal. This is like huge, you know what I’m saying?” The singer goes on, “I don’t get excited about a lot of things. That’s the emotion that I kind of lack. But I am excited to be a part of this because I missed out on the college experience.”
I’m pretty sure this isn’t the only thing the Friend’s Zone singer is excited about. As he has officially become a business owner, opening his very first candle store in Conners, Georgia called Simply Naked Candles. He is also releasing his sixth studio album in 2021 called Sunset. In the meantime, while you’re waiting on his next album, grab your Simply Naked Candles and check out him hosting One Yard.
Music
Alyson Williams’ New Release ‘Summer Nights in Harlem’ is Now Available / LISTEN
*Longtime R&B/soul singer, entrepreneur and radio personality Alyson Williams unveils her latest release, the single “Summer Nights in Harlem.”
The veteran singer brings a jazzy, mature, grown-folks vibe to “Summer Nights In Harlem” as well as sweet sultriness to the accompanying “flip-side,” the ballad, “The Romance Of You”. It’s the sound Ms. Williams has been known for, dating back to her years when she was the first R&B singer signed to Russell Simmons’ Def Jam Records during the 1980’s.
“Producer Maurice Lynch was putting together a Harlem jazz review and was referred to me by a mutual friend,” says Alyson. “After we completed the show, he offered two songs for me to record – ‘Summer Nights In Harlem’ and ‘The Romance Of You’. I loved both tunes and offered to cut them with top notch veterans in the music industry – keyboardist Ray Chew (musical director for ABC-TV’s Dancing With The Stars), longtime sax man Kirk Whalum as well as Grammy Award winning bassist Christian McBride.”
Alyson’s “Summer Nights In Harlem” is available on Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music and Pandora.
Entrepreneur, philanthropist and radio host, are just a few of the hats renowned Harlem raised recording artist Alyson Williams wears. With a voice so hauntingly pure, Alyson is able to transport you to your very own utopia while effortlessly showcasing she really can do it all.
Growing up, Alyson was surrounded by and exposed to great music. Her father – celebrated Jazz trumpeter and bandleader, Bobby Booker – was a major influence in her life. It was at four years old, when Alyson first demonstrated her stage talents. With a strong passion for performing, Alyson was inspired to study dance under the supervision of Arthur Mitchell, founder of The Dance Theatre of Harlem. She also studied with Alvin Ailey and performed with numerous other dance companies with the determination to enhance her skills. After years of hard work and dedication to perfecting her craft, Alyson was granted a scholarship to Marymount Manhattan College. She later attended City University of New York, as a member of the Aaron Davis Center for the Performing Arts Program and studied under John Lewis, of the Modern Jazz Quartet.
While in college, Alyson joined the I.N.C.A. (Institute of New Cinema Artists) headed by Ruby Dee, Ozzie Davis and Cliff Frazier. Through I.N.C.A., Alyson was awarded an internship to work side by side with Benny Ashburn, manager of the world famous Commodores. Before she knew it, she was singing background in the studio with iconic artists such as Melba Moore, Evelyn Champagne King and Kurtis Blow. After a plethora of collaborations with Kurtis Blow, Alyson became the quintessential “hook girl” for the rap and hip hop genre. Alyson’s internship turned out to be life changing. In a short amount of time, her talent was recognized. Alyson became an in-demand studio session singer. She also became a featured member of the 80’s vocal group High Fashion on Capitol Records.
Following her path of success, Alyson instantly grabbed the attention of Def Jam Records CEO Russell Simmons and became the first female R&B artist to sign with the label. As a founding member of Def Jam, Alyson helped to further Russell’s vision. Fueled by excitement and passion, Alyson recorded two albums on Columbia/OBR (Original Black Records) and remained with the label when the company was acquired by Sony Music Entertainment. Her first album, “Raw”, spent an impressive 67 weeks on the Billboard charts, matched only by Madonna’s “Like A Prayer” and went gold in the UK. Altogether, the album produced four top 5 singles, one being the sultry hit, “Just Call My Name”. Her second album, self-titled Alyson Williams, featured songs produced by Al B. Sure and Babyface as well as featured many chart topping singles.
After finding success as a recording artist at such a young age, Alyson was inspired to return to her roots of theatre arts and dance and successfully performed in more than a dozen musical stage plays touring across the country. Aspiring to take her acting to the next level, Alyson pursued Broadway and starred in “Rollin on the TOBA,” “One Mo Time” and the “25th Anniversary Revival of the Wiz” directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner, George Faison. After landing several prestigious roles, Alyson’s comedic timing, characteristics and true talent once again did not go unnoticed. She soon landed a gig at the country’s most iconic comedy club, Caroline’s as well as the starring role of “Power Woman” in “Menopause the Musical.” Alyson has appeared in numerous musical revues and stage plays both on and off Broadway working with seasoned professionals such as, Lynn Whitfield, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Carl Payne, Hawthorne James, Clifton Powell, Melba Moore, Maurice Hines, Oba Babatunde, Kim Whitley, Eddie Levert and The Whispers. With every performance, Alyson is motivated to perfect her craft and become greater.
Never one to let grass grow under her feet, after leaving Def Jam, Alyson began to embrace her entrepreneurial side while still practicing her love for music. Alyson collaborated with award winning producer, Marcus Johnson and together they produced Alyson’s third solo album titled, “It’s About Time.” When it comes to entrepreneurship, Alyson is no stranger to confidently pursuing her dreams. With an innate business mindset and a heart of gold, Alyson launched her own production company, A.W.P. – A Woman’s Prerogative – which allows Alyson to write musical stage plays, books, television treatments, produce concert series and much more.
While music will always be Alyson’s deepest passion, she’s equally passionate in regards to encouraging community involvement and hosting. Annually, Alyson serves as mistress of ceremonies for the Aldeco Awards, the National R&B Music Society and Jazzmobile’s Great Jazz On The Great Hill in Central Park. Alyson’s hosting skills are well polished and have been sought out by Harry Belafonte, Nick Ashford & Valerie Simpson – just to name a few.
When Alyson is not performing sold out shows, “Nuttin’ But The Blues”, “Old Friends”, “Divapalooza” and “The Alyson Williams Experience” – which have been featured at Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, the Blue Note, Blues Alley, the Metropolitan Room, 54 Below, Red Rooster, Minton’s, the Iridium Jazz Club, Dizzy’s Coca-Cola Room and the Yokohama Tower – she taps into her philanthropic side. Inspired by the magnetic relationship she shared with her dear friend Dr. Angelou, Alyson is a mentor for children and young adults. She works in the public and charter school systems as well as offers vocal coaching and artist development for new and up & coming artists.
Blessed with an impeccable and soulful voice, Alyson is well respected by industry royalty and fans worldwide for her genuine heart, innovative mind, and honest lyrics. Her ambition and determination to create her own opportunities is precisely why she is successful, admired by many and is the next bankable brand. Love and light, peace and blessings, miracles and music all define the Alyson Williams experience.
Summer Nights In Harlem is available now on:
