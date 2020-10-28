Chadwick Boseman’s Brother is Celebrating Two Years of Being Cancer Free

*Kevin Boseman, older brother of late actor Chadwick Boseman, is celebrating two years of being cancer free.

The 48-year-old dancer and choreographer shared the news on his Instagram Story on Oct. 14.

“Today marks my official two-year remission anniversary,” Kevin wrote. “October 14, 2020.”

He continued, “I was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent four rounds of chemotherapy. I’m in remission!!!!! You read right. I am in remission.”

Kevin noted that he shared the news “because while it’s been a year of profound loss and tragedy for so many of us, this is good news,” according to TheGrio.

“Something to smile about. Something to shout about,” he continued. “I hope you’re smiling and shouting with me. Cancer is something most of us have no control over. We can only control our responses to it, which includes being proactive about our healthcare both physically and mental.”

Kevin added, “Tomorrow is not promised and early detection saves lives. Health is wealth. True wealth.”

His remission anniversary comes less than two months after Chadwick died after a four year private battle with colon cancer.

The “Black Panther” star died on Aug. 28 at the age of 43.

The sad news was shared his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”