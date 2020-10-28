Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Actor is Living His Best Life with Boyfriend
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This permanent A list mostly movie actor is living his best life. I doubt he will ever come out of the closet, even though the world already knows he prefers men, but he has a boyfriend and is in love, so good for him.
Can you guess the actor?
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Sexual Experimentation
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This acting/singing family has always been open about talking about sex, but they only do it superficially and never discuss all the crazy stuff that has happened sexually in the family and the experimentation which would drop the jaws of a lot of people. Not all, but a lot. I’m waiting for one of the kids to write a book.
Can you guess the acting/singing family?
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Child Killer Looking for New Customers
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This child killer recently moved out of her benefactor’s house last month, so our killer has been posting half naked pics to social media looking for new customers.
Can you guess the infamous child killer?
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: ‘He’s Married, So She Keeps It Hush Hush’
*The following Blind Item comes from Janet Charlton’s Hollywood. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This reality show cast member appears to be all about the drama on her series, but it seems her outlandish TV persona is NOTHING compared to what goes on when the cameras aren’t around. Onscreen, she doesn’t hide her love of alcohol, but it’s her love of cocaine that she’s not revealing! While she also claims to be open about her love life, she’s not so forthcoming about her ongoing affair with the eccentric father of one of the world’s most famous music stars – he’s married, so she keeps it hush hush.
Can you guess the reality show cast member and the eccentric father ?
