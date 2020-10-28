Social Heat
Bad Girl: Woman Stabs Security Guard 27 Times(!) Because He Told Her to Wear Mask
*A Chicago security guard was stabbed multiple times by a female customer after he told her to wear a mask in the store.
The Chicago Police Department said 18-year-old Jayla Hill and Jessica Hill,21, were visiting a Snipes sneaker and clothing store in West Chicago around 6 p.m. Sunday when one of its security guards told the pair to wear a mask. They started arguing with each other when Jayla punched him in the chest and grabbed him by the hair as reported by The Chicago Sun-Times.
Shortly after, Jayla pinned the 32-year-old victim to the ground as Jessica stabbed him in the neck, head, and back multiple times with a knife. Emergency medics transported him to Mount Sinai Hospital and said he was in critical condition.
MORE NEWS: These ‘White Savior’ Videos and Photos are Why Comic Relief Will No Longer Send Celebrities To Africa (Watch)
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Deja Monet @dejvmonet A Chicago security guard was stabbed multiple times by a female customer after he told her to wear a mask in the store. ___________________________________________________ The Chicago Police Department said 18-year-old Jayla Hill and Jessica Hill,21, were visiting a Snipes sneaker and clothing store in West Chicago around 6 p.m. Sunday when one of its security guards told the pair to wear a mask. They started arguing with each other when Jayla punched him in the chest and grabbed him by the hair as reported by The Chicago Sun-Times. ___________________________________________________ Shortly after, Jayla pinned the 32-year-old victim to the ground as Jessica stabbed him in the neck, head, and back multiple times with a knife. Emergency medics transported him to Mount Sinai Hospital and said he was in critical condition. ___________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸 Chicago Police Department __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
Social Heat
Evelyn Lozada & Marc Anthony Have Been An Item for Months – Who Knew?!
*Evelyn Lozada has been out here living her best life! Fans recently noticed that the former “Basketball Wives” star has been spending some time with singer Marc Anthony. The two hanging out was first uncovered by social media users who started comparing the backdrops of recent social media posts by Marc and Evelyn.
Last month, Evelyn, 44, posted a series of photos taken inside a fancy looking home. In one snap, she showed off her kids swimming in the pool. She also shared another shot where she poses in front a mirror which showed the background of the home. Fans quickly noticed that her IG photos match images from the real estate listing for the 50-year-old’s $19 million-dollar mansion.
While the stars have yet to comment on their relationship publicly, sources tell The Blast that two have been getting to know each other for the past few months. It was said that Anthony actually flew out Lozada and her two kids, 27-year-old daughter Shaniece Harrison and six-year-old son Carl Leo Crawford to all spend time together. 😍
READ THIS: Iggy Azalea Clarifies Playboi Carti Parenting Comments Amid Split
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Kecia Gayle Kecia.Kae Evelyn Lozada has been out here living her best life! Fans recently noticed that the former “Basketball Wives” star has been spending some time with singer Marc Anthony. The two hanging out was first uncovered by social media users who started comparing the backdrops of recent social media posts by Marc and Evelyn. _________________________________________________ Last month, Evelyn, 44, posted a series of photos taken inside a fancy looking home. In one snap, she showed off her kids swimming in the pool. She also shared another shot where she poses in front a mirror which showed the background of the home. Fans quickly noticed that her IG photos match images from the real estate listing for the 50-year-old’s $19 million-dollar mansion. __________________________________________________ While the stars have yet to comment on their relationship publicly, sources tell The Blast that two have been getting to know each other for the past few months. It was said that Anthony actually flew out Lozada and her two kids, 27-year-old daughter Shaniece Harrison and six-year-old son Carl Leo Crawford to all spend time together. 😍 ___________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸: Getty Images __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
Social Heat
She’s All Grown-up! Samuel L. Jackson’s Daughter is His Splitting Image / Look!
*Samuel L Jackson is not only an amazing actor, he is a family man as he has been married to LaTanya Richardson for about 40 years and has a daughter, Zoe, with her.
⠀
The 36-year-old is the spitting image of him, as several pictures have shown over the years. She also seems to have picked up on his dress sense as they have been seen sporting similar styles.
⠀
Jackson credits his success to his wife and daughter while referring especially to the time they found him passed out after getting drunk at a friend’s bachelor party.
⠀
The actor is grateful that his wife sent him off to rehab when she could have just left him. He claims they are the reason he kept going and finally got clean.
⠀
The 71-year-old definitely understands the importance of a present father as he never had one growing up. He said his daughter deserves two parents which is one reason the couple stayed together.
⠀
The “Shaft” actor shared that he is still in love with his wife and that is perhaps why they are still together. He also pointed at the things they have in common such as theater as Richardson is a Broadway actress.
⠀
Richardson pointed at some other things, such as having a big heart, trusting God, and not letting the sun go down on your anger. She added that you would need to forgive and forget as men are different from women.
⠀
The couple has a mantra that they both believe, consider achievable, and work towards, and she suggests that all couples get one. She added that women shouldn’t stop working in order to paint a picture for their kids. More details and other news on our website. Link in BIO Follow @amomama_usa
MUST SEE: Maryland Man Narrates Viral Video of his Own Violent Arrest (Watch)
View this post on Instagram
Samuel L Jackson is not only an amazing actor, he is a family man as he has been married to LaTanya Richardson for about 40 years and has a daughter, Zoe, with her. ⠀ The 36-year-old is the spitting image of him, as several pictures have shown over the years. She also seems to have picked up on his dress sense as they have been seen sporting similar styles. ⠀ Jackson credits his success to his wife and daughter while referring especially to the time they found him passed out after getting drunk at a friend’s bachelor party. ⠀ The actor is grateful that his wife sent him off to rehab when she could have just left him. He claims they are the reason he kept going and finally got clean. ⠀ The 71-year-old definitely understands the importance of a present father as he never had one growing up. He said his daughter deserves two parents which is one reason the couple stayed together. ⠀ The “Shaft” actor shared that he is still in love with his wife and that is perhaps why they are still together. He also pointed at the things they have in common such as theater as Richardson is a Broadway actress. ⠀ Richardson pointed at some other things, such as having a big heart, trusting God, and not letting the sun go down on your anger. She added that you would need to forgive and forget as men are different from women. ⠀ The couple has a mantra that they both believe, consider achievable, and work towards, and she suggests that all couples get one. She added that women shouldn’t stop working in order to paint a picture for their kids. More details and other news on our website. Link in BIO Follow @amomama_usa
Social Heat
Mo’Nique Sports A Tight Blue Number and is Super ‘Snatched’ in New Snap / LOOK
*The talented comedian started her weight loss journey in November 2012. After several months of putting in hours at the gym, she lost about 80 pounds.
⠀
When she starred in the 1999 sitcom, “The Parkers,” Mo’Nique weighed her heaviest, tipping 300 pounds. By May 2013, the actress had reportedly shed a lot of weight, leaving her at an impressive 218 lbs. She documented her progress on social media in an effort to inspire her fans.
⠀
The comedian’s family is one of the greatest motivations that has kept the mother of four returning to the gym, and for her, it is gratifying that it’s all paying off.
⠀
In 2018, she revealed in an Instagram post that she was under 200 lbs – a feat she had not managed to pull off since she was 17 years of age.
⠀
In the post, Mo’Nique made sure to let her fans know her progress was a result of hard work and persistence rather than going under the knife.
In 2019, she clocked 51 and her waistline seemed as tiny as ever. She shared an inspiring post on her Instagram where she urged fans to join her on her fitness journey.
⠀
Now in 2020, she looks as great as ever and because she has no plans to stop, the gorgeous comedian will only keep looking better–something her fans love to see.
MORE NEWS: Terri Burns Makes History as Youngest and First Black Female Partner at Google Ventures
View this post on Instagram
The talented comedian started her weight loss journey in November 2012. After several months of putting in hours at the gym, she lost about 80 pounds. ⠀ When she starred in the 1999 sitcom, “The Parkers,” Mo’Nique weighed her heaviest, tipping 300 pounds. By May 2013, the actress had reportedly shed a lot of weight, leaving her at an impressive 218 lbs. She documented her progress on social media in an effort to inspire her fans. ⠀ The comedian’s family is one of the greatest motivations that has kept the mother of four returning to the gym, and for her, it is gratifying that it’s all paying off. ⠀ In 2018, she revealed in an Instagram post that she was under 200 lbs – a feat she had not managed to pull off since she was 17 years of age. ⠀ In the post, Mo’Nique made sure to let her fans know her progress was a result of hard work and persistence rather than going under the knife. In 2019, she clocked 51 and her waistline seemed as tiny as ever. She shared an inspiring post on her Instagram where she urged fans to join her on her fitness journey. ⠀ Now in 2020, she looks as great as ever and because she has no plans to stop, the gorgeous comedian will only keep looking better–something her fans love to see. More details and other news on our website. Link in BIO Follow @amomama_usa
And for those who want to see Mo in that blue number and no distractions, here ya go:
View this post on Instagram
HAPPY SUNDAY MY SWEET BABIES! I WANT YOU TO HAVE AN AMAZING DAY. I SEE YOU🥰
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]