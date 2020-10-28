Music
Alyson Williams’ New Release ‘Summer Nights in Harlem’ is Now Available / LISTEN
*Longtime R&B/soul singer, entrepreneur and radio personality Alyson Williams unveils her latest release, the single “Summer Nights in Harlem.”
The veteran singer brings a jazzy, mature, grown-folks vibe to “Summer Nights In Harlem” as well as sweet sultriness to the accompanying “flip-side,” the ballad, “The Romance Of You”. It’s the sound Ms. Williams has been known for, dating back to her years when she was the first R&B singer signed to Russell Simmons’ Def Jam Records during the 1980’s.
“Producer Maurice Lynch was putting together a Harlem jazz review and was referred to me by a mutual friend,” says Alyson. “After we completed the show, he offered two songs for me to record – ‘Summer Nights In Harlem’ and ‘The Romance Of You’. I loved both tunes and offered to cut them with top notch veterans in the music industry – keyboardist Ray Chew (musical director for ABC-TV’s Dancing With The Stars), longtime sax man Kirk Whalum as well as Grammy Award winning bassist Christian McBride.”
Alyson’s “Summer Nights In Harlem” is available on Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music and Pandora.
Entrepreneur, philanthropist and radio host, are just a few of the hats renowned Harlem raised recording artist Alyson Williams wears. With a voice so hauntingly pure, Alyson is able to transport you to your very own utopia while effortlessly showcasing she really can do it all.
INSIGHTFUL STORY: 50 Plus Fall/Winter Films Produced, Directed By … Or Featuring Black Talent in Prominent Roles
Growing up, Alyson was surrounded by and exposed to great music. Her father – celebrated Jazz trumpeter and bandleader, Bobby Booker – was a major influence in her life. It was at four years old, when Alyson first demonstrated her stage talents. With a strong passion for performing, Alyson was inspired to study dance under the supervision of Arthur Mitchell, founder of The Dance Theatre of Harlem. She also studied with Alvin Ailey and performed with numerous other dance companies with the determination to enhance her skills. After years of hard work and dedication to perfecting her craft, Alyson was granted a scholarship to Marymount Manhattan College. She later attended City University of New York, as a member of the Aaron Davis Center for the Performing Arts Program and studied under John Lewis, of the Modern Jazz Quartet.
While in college, Alyson joined the I.N.C.A. (Institute of New Cinema Artists) headed by Ruby Dee, Ozzie Davis and Cliff Frazier. Through I.N.C.A., Alyson was awarded an internship to work side by side with Benny Ashburn, manager of the world famous Commodores. Before she knew it, she was singing background in the studio with iconic artists such as Melba Moore, Evelyn Champagne King and Kurtis Blow. After a plethora of collaborations with Kurtis Blow, Alyson became the quintessential “hook girl” for the rap and hip hop genre. Alyson’s internship turned out to be life changing. In a short amount of time, her talent was recognized. Alyson became an in-demand studio session singer. She also became a featured member of the 80’s vocal group High Fashion on Capitol Records.
Following her path of success, Alyson instantly grabbed the attention of Def Jam Records CEO Russell Simmons and became the first female R&B artist to sign with the label. As a founding member of Def Jam, Alyson helped to further Russell’s vision. Fueled by excitement and passion, Alyson recorded two albums on Columbia/OBR (Original Black Records) and remained with the label when the company was acquired by Sony Music Entertainment. Her first album, “Raw”, spent an impressive 67 weeks on the Billboard charts, matched only by Madonna’s “Like A Prayer” and went gold in the UK. Altogether, the album produced four top 5 singles, one being the sultry hit, “Just Call My Name”. Her second album, self-titled Alyson Williams, featured songs produced by Al B. Sure and Babyface as well as featured many chart topping singles.
After finding success as a recording artist at such a young age, Alyson was inspired to return to her roots of theatre arts and dance and successfully performed in more than a dozen musical stage plays touring across the country. Aspiring to take her acting to the next level, Alyson pursued Broadway and starred in “Rollin on the TOBA,” “One Mo Time” and the “25th Anniversary Revival of the Wiz” directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner, George Faison. After landing several prestigious roles, Alyson’s comedic timing, characteristics and true talent once again did not go unnoticed. She soon landed a gig at the country’s most iconic comedy club, Caroline’s as well as the starring role of “Power Woman” in “Menopause the Musical.” Alyson has appeared in numerous musical revues and stage plays both on and off Broadway working with seasoned professionals such as, Lynn Whitfield, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Carl Payne, Hawthorne James, Clifton Powell, Melba Moore, Maurice Hines, Oba Babatunde, Kim Whitley, Eddie Levert and The Whispers. With every performance, Alyson is motivated to perfect her craft and become greater.
Never one to let grass grow under her feet, after leaving Def Jam, Alyson began to embrace her entrepreneurial side while still practicing her love for music. Alyson collaborated with award winning producer, Marcus Johnson and together they produced Alyson’s third solo album titled, “It’s About Time.” When it comes to entrepreneurship, Alyson is no stranger to confidently pursuing her dreams. With an innate business mindset and a heart of gold, Alyson launched her own production company, A.W.P. – A Woman’s Prerogative – which allows Alyson to write musical stage plays, books, television treatments, produce concert series and much more.
While music will always be Alyson’s deepest passion, she’s equally passionate in regards to encouraging community involvement and hosting. Annually, Alyson serves as mistress of ceremonies for the Aldeco Awards, the National R&B Music Society and Jazzmobile’s Great Jazz On The Great Hill in Central Park. Alyson’s hosting skills are well polished and have been sought out by Harry Belafonte, Nick Ashford & Valerie Simpson – just to name a few.
When Alyson is not performing sold out shows, “Nuttin’ But The Blues”, “Old Friends”, “Divapalooza” and “The Alyson Williams Experience” – which have been featured at Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, the Blue Note, Blues Alley, the Metropolitan Room, 54 Below, Red Rooster, Minton’s, the Iridium Jazz Club, Dizzy’s Coca-Cola Room and the Yokohama Tower – she taps into her philanthropic side. Inspired by the magnetic relationship she shared with her dear friend Dr. Angelou, Alyson is a mentor for children and young adults. She works in the public and charter school systems as well as offers vocal coaching and artist development for new and up & coming artists.
Blessed with an impeccable and soulful voice, Alyson is well respected by industry royalty and fans worldwide for her genuine heart, innovative mind, and honest lyrics. Her ambition and determination to create her own opportunities is precisely why she is successful, admired by many and is the next bankable brand. Love and light, peace and blessings, miracles and music all define the Alyson Williams experience.
Summer Nights In Harlem is available now on:
source:
PR/Media Contact
Angelo A. Ellerbee
Double XXposure Media Relations
www.dxxnyc.com
[email protected]
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Kanye West Plans to Build a ‘New City of the Future’ in Haiti
*Kanye West has revealed that he’s helping develop a smart city in Haiti and it’s similar to the one Akon is building in Senegal.
“Just to be CLEAR: WE ARE IN ENGAGED WITH HAITI’s GOVERNMENT to make a transformational INVESTMENT to bring JOBS, DEVELOPMENT, HELP SUPPORT LOCAL FARMERS and FISHERMEN and Build a new « CITY OF THE FUTURE » in a very beautiful country,” Kanye tweeted.
West mentioned his plan during a recent interview with Joe Rogan. His involvement with the Haitian government is unclear but the idea was inspired following a visit to the country in September.
Watch/hear Ye tell it via the Twitter video below.
READ MORE: Kanye West Claims God Told Him to Become ‘Leader of the Free World’ [VIDEO]
Just to be CLEAR: WE ARE IN ENGAGED WITH HAITI’s GOVERNMENT to make a transformational INVESTMENT to bring JOBS, DEVELOPMENT, HELP SUPPORT LOCAL FARMERS and FISHERMEN and Build a new « CITY OF THE FUTURE » in a very beautiful country.
— ye (@kanyewest) October 27, 2020
Meanwhile, West mocked the beloved NBC series “Friends” as “not funny” after Jennifer Aniston tweeted that it’s “not funny” to vote for the hip-hop on November 3.
Kanye responded to her comment on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast: “Wow that Rogan interview got em shook Let’s gooooooooo,” he said.
Kanye West admits the president of #Haiti gave him and Iranian-American billionaire Shervin Pishevar the offshore island of Tortuga/Turtle Island.
Is this why the people of the coastal town of Saint Louis Du Nord (access to the island) are being silently massacred? https://t.co/AHUQcd6xyk pic.twitter.com/GwPXoxXPBQ
— Madame Boukman – Justice 4 Haiti 🇭🇹 (@madanboukman) October 26, 2020
Over the weekend, Aniston took to Instagram to encourage people to vote, revealing she’s supporting Joe Biden while urging her followers to not fall for Kanye’s con. The rapper entered the presidential race over the summer.
“#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early,” she wrote alongside a image of her mailing her ballot. “I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died. (sic)”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Tamar Braxton Gets Emotional Over Ex David Adefeso’s Claim That She Attacked Him [VIDEO]
*Tamar Braxton sits down with Tamron Hall on Wednesday to address her ex David Adefeso’s claim that she attacked him while he was driving, nearly causing him to crash.
Braxton denies ever being violent with Adefeso.
“I am a survivor a domestic violence relationship,” she tells Hall in the clip above. “And not at any point [were] David and I in an abusive relationship.”
Adefeso filed for a restraining order against Braxton in September and he detailed an alleged physical altercation with her in a video posted on YouTube.
Braxton says they both have audio and video recordings of the incident.
READ MORE: Tamar Braxton is Not Impressed with WE tv’s ‘Disgusting’ ‘Braxton Family Values’ Trailer [WATCH]
View this post on Instagram
“I voice-recorded it, he video-taped it,” she says. “He has a camera in his car.”
“Does that video or the voice recording show any physical abuse?” Hall asks.
“No, it doesn’t,” Braxton replies. “He has the video tape. He has it. It was in his car. Release it.”
According to PEOPLE, a rep for Adefeso accused Braxton of “punching him so hard” while he was driving that he “almost crashed his car.”
“The DA is investigating the incident and Mr. Adefeso is forced to serve her publicly by taking out an ad in the Los Angeles Times Since she has dodged being served the DVTRO,” the rep added.
Speaking to Hall, Tamar implies that things went left with Adefeso after he found her unconscious in their hotel room following a suicide attempt this summer.
“No, let me tell you something, I loved David. He was my best friend. He was an amazing, amazing partner. He was my son’s best friend as well, they were best friends. And it’s just so hard because through everything else, I never expected this from him. Now, I have to be real with myself, is he acting like this because he found me the way that he found me? Probably, I don’t know.”
Hall’s full interview with Braxton airs Wednesday (check local listings).
Entertainment
Megan Thee Stallion Wins Big at 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards: Complete List of Winners
*Megan Thee Stallion was the big winner at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards, bagging trophies for ‘Hustler of the Year,’ ’Hip Hop Artist of the Year’ and she shared ‘Best Collaboration’ with Beyoncé for the “Savage (remix).” Beyoncé also took home an additional win for ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse’ for the track.
British rapper Stormzy collected the best international flow award.
The best new hip-hop artist award was given to Pop Smoke, who was fatally shot at the age of 20 in February.
Performers included Cordae, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, City Girls, Mulatto, Gucci Mane, Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign, Brandy, H.E.R., Teyana Taylor, Erykah Badu, 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne.
READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Fires Back At Tory Lanez After He Denies Shooting Her [VIDEO]
Congrats to Megan Thee Stallion & Beyonce for winning Best Collaboration for Savage (Remix) 🤘🏾🐝 #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/KBZvW6dYxP
— BET (@BET) October 28, 2020
The complete list of winners are:
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
FUTURE FEATURING DRAKE – “LIFE IS GOOD”
BEST COLLABORATION
MEGAN THEE STALLION FEATURING BEYONCÉ – “SAVAGE (REMIX)”
BEST DUO OR GROUP
CHRIS BROWN AND YOUNG THUG
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
TRAVIS SCOTT
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
RAPSODY
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
TEYANA “SPIKE TEE” TAYLOR
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
HIT-BOY
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
MEGAN THEE STALLION
SONG OF THE YEAR
RODDY RICCH – “THE BOX” (PRODUCED BY 30 ROCK & DATBOISQUEEZE)
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
RODDY RICCH – “PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL”
BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST
POP SMOKE
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
MEGAN THEE STALLION
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
BEYONCÉ – “SAVAGE (REMIX)”
IMPACT TRACK
LIL BABY – “THE BIGGER PICTURE”
DJ OF THE YEAR
D-NICE
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
THE JOE BUDDEN PODCAST
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
STORMZY (UK)
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]