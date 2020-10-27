Toni Braxton Drops Emotional Music Video for ‘Gotta Move On ft. H.E.R.’ [WATCH]

*Toni Braxton has released new visuals for her latest single “Gotta Move On,” which features guitar and a guest appearance from H.E.R.

Directed by Mike Ho (Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige, Nicki Minaj), the cinematic video follows star crossed lovers, featuring actor/fitness personality Corey Calliet, as their relationship unravels grounded by Toni’s ever soulful vocals. Known for training celebrity clients such as Michael B. Jordan, John Boyega, JuJu Smith-Schuster, the “Gotta Move On” video serves as Calliet’s first leading role.

“Gotta Move On” impacted Adult R&B radio lastweek, securing the #1 most added song at the format. Braxton is the only artist to have a #1 song at Adult R&B format in the last four decades.

She released her tenth studio album Spell My Name back in August.

Check out the music video for “Gotta Move On” via the YouTube player above.

READ MORE: Prince, Lauryn, Gladys, Jay Z & Nas: Too Many Moments Happened on This Day in Music History [EUR Video Throwback]

In related news, the superteaser for the upcoming new season of “Braxton Family Values” shows cameras captured Toni’s reaction when the family learns about Tamar’s suicide attempt.

Evelyn Braxton explains, “Toni called. She told me that Tamar was rushed to the hospital because she tried to commit suicide.” Toni added, “It seemed like a dream, a bad dream.”

Soon after the clip dropped, Tamar took to Instagram to slam WEtv for using her pain for a ratings ploy, E! News reports.

“After waking up to that disgusting trailer…F–K @wetv and whomever else participating for using my pain for their pleasure and ratings‼” she wrote on social media. “At some point this abuse HAS to STOP‼ and P.S. IM NOT FILMING FOR THIS SEASON! THEY ARE DOING THIS WHILE IM NOT ON THE SHOW‼ #SCUMBAGS–T.”

Over the summer, Tamar was found unconscious by her then-boyfriend David Adefeso at their Los Angeles hotel. She received treatment at a local hospital and later transferred to a mental health facility.

The new season of “Braxton Family Values” returns Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. on WE tv. Scroll up and watch the new teaser above.