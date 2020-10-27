Today’s Video
‘This Is a ‘No N****r’ Zone’: Racist Asian Man Arrested After Telling Black YouTuber to Stop Filming in Area
*A Scottsdale man was arrested on Saturday after viral video posted on social media showed him telling a Black man that he was in a “no (N-word) zone.”
Andre Abram, who goes by LILAJDRE on Instagram and YouTube, was about to film an IG video in Old Town on Oct. 23 when a man, later identified as Paul Ng, took photos of him and approached him to ask why he was in the area.
Abram began recording, and Ng, who is Asian, said “I’m a racist” and that Abram shouldn’t be in the area “because this is a no (N-word) zone.”
“I would say my first response was shock,” Abram told The Arizona Republic. “I was in disbelief that I was hearing the words that I was actually hearing. It was a moment that really boggled my mind — and it still does even to this moment.”
In the video, Abram misunderstood Ng and said he was the owner of a store they were standing in front of, River Trading Post. But Ng said he has nothing to do with the store, and employees say they sympathize with Abram but are now fighting to defend their reputation.
Watch the entire incident below, followed by Abram’s recap of the encounter.
After receiving calls from business owners about the incident, an officer visited Ng at his home and questioned him about what had occurred later that evening, according to a police report. Ng told the officers that he was suspicious of Abram and Tinkham because they had an expensive looking camera and their car had Michigan plates, so he took photos of the two and texted them to local business owners.
The report says Ng told the officer that he watches over the neighborhood, then began talking about the Black Lives Matter movement and “Antifa,” while pointing at a picture of Abram he had taken on his phone. He then told the detective that he expects bad things will happen beginning Nov. 1 and that he was “just getting ahead of the game,” the report states.
The officer interviewed Ng again at his residence on Saturday evening and asked Ng if he understood how his comments could provoke a fight. The reports says Ng said he didn’t think his comments were inflammatory and believed Abram was “mapping the place” and part of a “recon team.”
“I asked if Paul understood how there could be fallback from the comments and Paul stated that he understood but did not see why there was so much energy wasted on the incident,” the report stated. “Paul was certain that the incident would be gone and forgotten within a week.”
The officer then arrested Ng and booked him on two counts of disorderly conduct — both misdemeanors.
Arrest documents show Ng was processed and released on his own recognizance after being issued a criminal citation.
Watch a news report about the incident below:
#BlackLivesMatter
Georgia Voter Removed From Poll Line for Wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ Shirt (Watch)
*It should be no surprise that in Forsyth County, Georgia, a man wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt to his local polling place was pulled out of the early voting line.
“When the poll worker stopped me in line, I was really kind of shocked, but I thought alright here we go, so I pulled out my phone and started recording,” explains Zach Arias.
The poll worker told Arias that his BLM attire violated a law that forbids candidate campaign material beyond a certain point.
“Black Lives Matter is not on the ballot, it’s not a party, it’s not a slogan of any person on the ballot so I was well within my rights to wear my shirt,” Arias said.
Watch below:
In 1987, Oprah Winfrey famously took her show to Forsythe County, where no Black person had lived for 75 years. She wanted to hear out the county’s white residents, some of whom argued they should be able to keep blacks from moving into their communities.
#BlackLivesMatter
Graphic Video: The Fatal Philadelphia Police Shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. As His Mother Watched
*Philadelphia police officers fatally shot a 27-year-old Black man armed with a knife during an incident Monday afternoon that quickly raised tensions in the neighborhood and sparked a standoff that lasted deep into the night.
Disturbing video of the confrontation in West Philadelphia shows Walter Wallace Jr. being shot more than 10 times as his mother watched.
The shooting occurred before 4 p.m. as officers responded to a report of a person with a weapon in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood. Officers ordered Wallace to drop a knife he was holding, but a police spokeswoman said Wallace instead “advanced towards” them. Both officers then fired “several times.”
Wallace was hit in the shoulder and chest. One of the officers then put him in a police vehicle and drove him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
Video of the fatal confrontation recorded by a bystander and posted on social media shows officers pointing their guns at Wallace as he walks in the street and around a car. He walks toward the officers as they back away from him in the street, guns still aimed at him. They yell at him to put his knife down.
Both then fire several shots and Wallace collapses in the street. A woman runs up to him screaming. Several bystanders then approach him.
It’s unclear in the video if he had a knife, although witnesses said that he did.
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family of George Floyd, tweeted the video late Monday night.
Watch below or view here on Twitter:
Philadelphia cops fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr. today, firing 10+ times at him while he stood at least 10ft away. He allegedly had a knife but cops made NO attempts at de-escalating the situation in this video. They went straight to killing Wallace in front of his loved ones! pic.twitter.com/U2zYGqK7Ag
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 27, 2020
crime
White Georgia Teenager Sentenced to Juvenile Detention for Plotting to Attack Historic Black Church
*A 17-year-old Georgia girl will spend four years in juvenile detention for plotting to attack a historic Black church.
The unnamed racist teenager was arrested in November 2019 when authorities discovered her plan to kill members of the century old Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Gainesville.
Her sinister plot was reportedly similar to the plans of white supremacist Dylann Roof, who fatally shot nine Black members of the Charleston, South Carolina church on June 17, 2015.
Authorities were made aware of the teen’s plan after receiving a tip from a student at her high school. The tipster overheard the girl discussing the murder plot, Complex reports.
READ MORE: Rapper Offset Pulled from Car & Detained by Cops for Driving Through Trump Supporters! (Watch)
Officials found a t-shirt in her backpack that read, “Free Dylann Storm Roof” and it featured swastikas on the sleeves. She also outlined her plan in a notebook.
“I do believe myself to be a white supremacist,” she wrote on another shirt, according to authorities.
The teenager pleaded guilty to one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony. She will be committed to the Department of Juvenile Justice for four years, where she will rceive counseling, and will face 10 years of probation, according to the report.
“I’m truly sorry for what I’ve done,” the teen said in court on Thursday.
“While we are angered and frustrated by this incident, we do not hold hostility against this defendant,” said presiding prelate of the Sixth Episcopal District of the AME Church, Bishop Reginald T. Jackson. “While she apparently hates or hated us, we do not hate her, and do not wish to nullify her future, and do not give up on her.”
In addition to juvenile detention, the teenager must write an apology letter to the church.
