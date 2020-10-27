‘This Is a ‘No N****r’ Zone’: Racist Asian Man Arrested After Telling Black YouTuber to Stop Filming in Area

*A Scottsdale man was arrested on Saturday after viral video posted on social media showed him telling a Black man that he was in a “no (N-word) zone.”

Andre Abram, who goes by LILAJDRE on Instagram and YouTube, was about to film an IG video in Old Town on Oct. 23 when a man, later identified as Paul Ng, took photos of him and approached him to ask why he was in the area.

Abram began recording, and Ng, who is Asian, said “I’m a racist” and that Abram shouldn’t be in the area “because this is a no (N-word) zone.”

“I would say my first response was shock,” Abram told The Arizona Republic. “I was in disbelief that I was hearing the words that I was actually hearing. It was a moment that really boggled my mind — and it still does even to this moment.”

In the video, Abram misunderstood Ng and said he was the owner of a store they were standing in front of, River Trading Post. But Ng said he has nothing to do with the store, and employees say they sympathize with Abram but are now fighting to defend their reputation.

Watch the entire incident below, followed by Abram’s recap of the encounter.

After receiving calls from business owners about the incident, an officer visited Ng at his home and questioned him about what had occurred later that evening, according to a police report. Ng told the officers that he was suspicious of Abram and Tinkham because they had an expensive looking camera and their car had Michigan plates, so he took photos of the two and texted them to local business owners.

The report says Ng told the officer that he watches over the neighborhood, then began talking about the Black Lives Matter movement and “Antifa,” while pointing at a picture of Abram he had taken on his phone. He then told the detective that he expects bad things will happen beginning Nov. 1 and that he was “just getting ahead of the game,” the report states.

The officer interviewed Ng again at his residence on Saturday evening and asked Ng if he understood how his comments could provoke a fight. The reports says Ng said he didn’t think his comments were inflammatory and believed Abram was “mapping the place” and part of a “recon team.”

“I asked if Paul understood how there could be fallback from the comments and Paul stated that he understood but did not see why there was so much energy wasted on the incident,” the report stated. “Paul was certain that the incident would be gone and forgotten within a week.”

The officer then arrested Ng and booked him on two counts of disorderly conduct — both misdemeanors.

Arrest documents show Ng was processed and released on his own recognizance after being issued a criminal citation.

Watch a news report about the incident below:

