THE REAL: Behind The #EndSARS Movement + Sterling K. Brown On Tonight’s ‘This Is Us’ Premiere
*On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the hosts of The Real speak to Nigerian Media Personality/TV Host Chuey Chu, who breaks down the #EndSARS movement, explains what the protests are all about and how people can help.
Then the ladies discuss whether being gifted with an expensive Birkin Bag is a true sign of love, or just a great photo for the ‘gram.
DC Young Fly stops by to talk about hosting the BET Hip Hop Awards tonight, and also lets co-host Jeannie Mai know he’d put the “fire” in Dancing With The Stars, if given the opportunity!
And later Sterling K. Brown visits to chat about tonight’s season premiere of This Is Us and how “overjoyed” he is to be back with his co-workers again. He also fondly remembers the late Chadwick Boseman and shares about the Survivorship Today series, created to help advance our collective understanding of what it’s like to live with cancer.
Nigerian Media Personality/TV Host Chuey Chu Breaks Down The #EndSars Movement
Chuey Chu Explains How People Can Help Nigeria With The #EndSARS Movement
DC Young Fly Tells Jeannie He’d Put The “Fire” In Dancing With The Stars!
Sterling K. Brown Reveals His Favorite Moment With The Late Chadwick Boseman
Sterling K. Brown On This Is Us’s Return: “I’m Overjoyed To Be Back.”
Nigerian Media Personality/TV Host Chuey Chu Breaks Down The #EndSars Movement
Chuey Chu: SARS stands for The Special Anti-Robbery Squad. These guys were set up in 1992 to deal with increased cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, vehicle theft – but think of them as Bad Boys – you know, Will Smith, Martin Lawrence – that kind of department. But over the years, these guys have become the monsters they were created to destroy. So, they’re out there kidnapping, blackmailing people – especially the young people. So they do a lot of profiling. Typically between the ages of 18-35, if you have an iPhone, if you drive a nice car, if you have dreadlocks, if you have tattoos, if you have piercings, if you got hair like Odell Beckham… you’re their target. If you… if they see you on the road, they try to extort you. If you do not have money on you, they will arrest you. If you have money on you, they will arrest you; they will ask for more. It’s just crazy – we just need it all to stop.
[EDIT]
Chuey: We are asking for what we call the Five for Five – we have five demands I’m gonna read out to you guys, ok. The first thing we want is the immediate release of all arrested protesters. The second thing – we want justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families. Thirdly, we want to set up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reports of police misconduct. Fourthly, in line with the new police act, we want psychological reevaluation and retraining of all SARS officers before they are accepted back into the police force. And finally, we want the government to increase the police salary so that they are adequately protect – um, compensated for the work they do.
Marlon Wayans Defends Not Casting Tiffany Haddish in Any of His Movies (Watch)
*Last week, Ellen DeGeneres’ guest host Tiffany Haddish interviewed her longtime friend Marlon Wayans and took the opportunity to delve into an issue that is apparently still a thing.
Haddish asked him why he’s never cast her in any of his movies.
Marlon also chatted about how they first met, reminisced about a party at Eddie Murphy’s house, and thanked Tiffany for featuring his niece Chaunté in her Netflix comedy special, “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready.”
Watch the interview below:
Prince, Lauryn, Gladys, Jay Z & Nas: Too Many Moments Happened on This Day in Music History [EUR Video Throwback]
*A lot of notables in Black music had momentous events happen on October 27th, from hip hop to R&B. From 1960 to 2005.
Here are the stories behind each one, in chronological order.
In 1960, Ben E. King left The Drifters and launched his solo career with a song that became an instant classic: “Stand By Me.” It started out as a gospel hymn written by the Philadelphia minister Charles Albert Tindley in 1905 and was popularized by various gospel acts in the 1950s. After hearing the Staple Singers’ 1955 take, he pitched it to The Driffers, but their manager turned it down. So once King left the group, he went into the studio on Oct. 27, 1960 and recorded his own version.
If singer/songwriter Jim Weatherly never knew actor Lee Majors (TV’s “Six Million Dollar Man”), and Majors had never dated actress Farrah Fawcett of “Charlie’s Angels,” the world may never have been blessed with the Gladys Knight and the Pips classic “Midnight Train To Georgia,” which reached No. 1 in the U.S. on Oct. 27, 1973. Weatherly explained how the dots connect in an interview with Gary James:
“The song actually came about after a phone call I had with Farrah Fawcett. Lee Majors was a friend of mine. We’d played in the Flag Football League together in L.A. He had just started dating Farrah. One day I called Lee and Farrah answered the phone. We were just talking and she said she was packing. She was gonna take the midnight plane to Houston to visit her folks. So, it just stayed with me. After I got off the phone, I sat down and wrote the song probably in about 30 to 45 minutes. Something like that. Didn’t take me long at all, ’cause I actually used Farrah and Lee as kind of like characters I guess. A girl that comes to L.A. to make it and doesn’t make it and leaves to go back home. The guy goes back with her. Pretty simple little story, but it felt real to me. It felt honest to me. I played it for them and they loved it. I cut it on my first album as ‘Midnight Plane To Houston.'”
Weatherly said that several months later, a producer in Atlanta wanted to cut the song for Cissy Houston.
“They called and said they would like a more R&B sounding title and asked if we would mind if they changed the title to ‘Midnight Train To Georgia’ [so that “Houston” wouldn’t appear in both the title and artist name]. We said ‘change anything but the writer and publisher.’ So, he cut the song on Cissy Houston and it was a nice little cross between an R&B and country record.”
The recording of “Midnight Train to Georgia” from Whitney Houston’s mama was the version that Gladys Knight heard. Weatherly continued:
“Some of the background vocals you hear on Gladys’ records were first on Cissy Houston’s record. It wasn’t as much, but just some of the feel of the background vocals. And of course Gladys’ record was more of a groove-oriented thing. It wasn’t as slow. It just became a monster record.”
Where to begin with Prince’s fifth album, “1999,” released on Oct. 27, 1982 with the lethal firepower of its five singles: the title track, “Little Red Corvette” (inspired by his catnap in backup singer Lisa Coleman’s 1964 Mercury Montclair Marauder after an all-night recording session), “Delirious,” “Automatic” (released as a single only in Australia) and “Let’s Pretend We’re Married.”
This was Prince’s first top 10 album (peaking at No. 9) and earned the artist his first Grammy nomination for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance – not for any of the five singles, but for his piloting of that Seduction 747 in “International Lover.”
On Oct. 27, 1998, Lauryn Hill officially became a solo artist with the release of her first single, “Doo Wop (That Thing).” When it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 the following week, Hill also became the first artist since Debbie Gibson to debut at No. 1 with a song written, recorded, and produced by the recording artist. (Gibson did it in 1989 with “Foolish Beat.”)
But for Hill, the significance of “Doo Wop (That Thing)” went much deeper than its commercial accolades. She told Details magazine at the time that she wanted the song to prove that a female artist could reach No. 1 using only her brains, and not her body. She cited artists like Lil’ Kim as examples of the latter.
“I’m not dissing them, I’m dissing their mind-set,” Hill clarified. “My music talks about a certain way of thinking, and if the cap fits, you know? I knew girls like Kim growing up – I might have even been one at a certain age – and there’s a huge lack of self-esteem behind that thinking. I mean, when I was 14 I thought that if a guy didn’t whistle at me, that meant I wasn’t pretty. But either you mature past that or you get caught in the concept of, ‘Oh, I have to show some ass, ’cause that’s the only way I can feel beautiful.’ Sex is cool, but it’s only part of the story.”
Our tour through Oct. 27 in music history wraps with a much needed example of unity in these trying times.
Fifteen years ago today, Jay-Z and Nas ended their deep-rooted, long-standing beef during New York’s Power 105.1’s Power House concert at New Jersey’s Continental Airlines Arena.
Peacock Drops Official Trailer for ‘Saved by the Bell’ Reboot [WATCH]
*NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock has released a new trailer for the “Saved by the Bell” reboot.
The comedy is an updated version of the 90’s TV show starring a new cast and featuring some returning characters.
We previously reported, original series stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are reprising their respective characters of A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano.
Fans can also expect occasional appearances from Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris (now Governor of California) and Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski.
A previosu teaser introduced Mac Morris, the privileged son of Governor Morris and Jamie Spano, Jessie’s son and captain of the Bayside football team.
READ MORE: 30 Years Later… ‘Saved by the Bell’ TV Series Returns, Watch Teaser [VIDEO]
Dustin Diamond—who played Screech in the original series — was reportedly not invited back for the reboot, neither was co-star Lark Voorhies.
“I’m one of the rare people who was in every episode. … And that’s not the case anymore, if I’m not in the new one,” Diamond shared with TMZ in February, . “And how do you have Saved by the Bell without Screech? Right? It seems like there’s a missed opportunity there. What’s the old saying about cutting off the hand? Cutting off the finger to spite the hand? Or, cutting off the nose to save or spite the face? Something like that.”
Lark also previously confessed that she was hurt by not being asked to return for the reboot. She was also not invited to the cast reunion.
When she appeared on “The Dr. Oz Show” to dish about her mental health issues, Voorhies read from a journal entry she had written that detailed her feelings about the show diss.
“It reads, this is a question to the reunion,” she read. “I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell reunion, as well as other cast members’ events. Yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision.”
She added, “With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful.”
“Saved by the Bell” aired on NBC from August 20, 1989 to May 22, 1993. The show follows a group of high school friends and their principal.
Scroll up and check out the trailer for the reboot via the YouTube player above.
“Saved by the Bell” will debut on Peacock on Nov. 25.
