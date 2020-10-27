Travel
The Grand Canyon Experience
*Traveling to the Grand Canyon just for a photo op, without actually hiking the trails, is like opening a bag of chips to eat just one then throwing away the rest. It’s like baking a sweet potato pie just to eat a fork full then throwing away the rest. It just shouldn’t happen!
This year I chose to make the Grand Canyon one of my vacation travel destinations for the physical challenge of its hiking trails, surrounding outdoor activities, the ease of getting a flight there and – last, but not least – the majestic beauty of it all.
In a virus-rich world it helps to choose outdoor activities with plenty of space where there is less crowding! Always up for new adventures, I’ve committed to at least one major hike every year for the rest of my life. Or at least as long as I’m physically able. The last thing I want is to have to be rescued off the side of a mountain in the middle of a national forest – by a donkey. That’s how they do it, in case you didn’t know. I’ve seen it. It’s not attractive. Even when I’m hiking I want to keep up appearances. But I digress.
I prefer beach destinations as my go-to vacation spot. But there I was standing at the top of the Grand Canyon south rim waiting to start my hike with a paid tour guide.
I’m no shrinking violet who needs to be led around by the hand on a hike. But this was just my second official hike; the first one being to the top of Half Dome at Yosemite National Park last year.
It took my hiking partner and I eleven hours traversing that mountain. It was dark by the time we found our way back to the car. So this year when the fear of contracting COVID caused him to forego our planned Grand Canyon trip I decided to go alone.
I was scheduled to meet my hiking tour guide at 7am. I was there. He wasn’t. No cell phone reception kept me from calling the tour office to inquire about the mix-up. So I started the 6-hour hike alone. I was determined to have a great experience and be back in my hotel room before nightfall.
Hiking in the canyon is different than in a national park: First you hike down into the canyon. Then you hike up and out of the canyon. It takes twice as long to hike up. So if you start early enough in the day you won’t get caught in the dark.
I was less than half way into the hike down into the canyon when I observed a man wearing tour guide paraphernalia talking tour guide lingo leading a group…on a tour. Turns out this was my group. They had left without me.
Shane, the tour guide claimed he wasn’t aware I had signed up for the tour, therefore he thought all participants were there. Turns out there was a second Steffanie – different spelling – on the tour that day. It’s a detail the guide overlooked. So they left without me. At least that was the story he told me.
I joined the tour for the remainder of the hike. I made up for lost time by asking the guide plenty of questions while following at his heels. Shane assured me my fee would be refunded because of the mix-up. Still, I made him work double-duty as my photographer.
A woman fell to her death a few weeks before my visit while – of all things – trying to snap photos. I wasn’t trying to go out like that!
Two hundred miles separate the south rim in Arizona from the west rim near Las Vegas. And just to confirm that, I took a white water rafting tour along the Colorado River that runs through it! IMG_3155 (1)
When we weren’t riding through rapids getting water splashed in our faces with the force of five water log rides, we stopped to swim in the river, eat on beach landings and we even hiked to a hidden waterfall. A couple on the excursion with me also got engaged!
It was my first time river rafting experience, but it won’t be my last!
If you’re contemplating a vacation put the Grand Canyon at the top of your list. But if you go promise me you won’t just snap photos from the rim, but you’ll hike to the bottom and swim in the river too!
Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @TCBStef.
Arts
Wearing Masks, Dance Theatre of Harlem Lifts Spirits With Video ‘Dancing Through Harlem’ (Watch)
*Despite a worldwide pandemic keeping them from the stage, the famed Dance Theatre of Harlem found a way to do what they do best anyway – uplift and inspire through movement.
For “Harlem Week” in August, which was virtual this year, the troupe released a video called “Dancing Through Harlem,” which showed the members dancing and leaping through Harlem landmarks, including the Harriet Tubman sculpture, the Apollo Theater, and the Frederick Douglass Statue in the opening credits.
The video then opens with two dancers wearing masks inside the 145th Street subway station (A/B/C/D lines) choreographed to the music of J.S. Bach’s Violin Concerto in A Minor 3rd movement. It cuts to four female dancers in front of Shepard Hall at City College of New York, then to four male dancers at Riverbank State Park, and then to the full eight dancers at the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building.
Since the video was tweeted by @balletarchive on October 12th, it has received over 7.6 million views and counting.
“Dancing Through Harlem” was produced by Derek Brockington and Alexandra Hutchinson, with choreography by Robert Garland and filmed by Heather Olcott and Joe Samala.
Watch below:
Obama/Trump/Political
Black Man in Trump Gear Kicked Off Flight for Lowering Mask to Eat Peanuts, But Was It Orchestrated? (Watch)
*A Facebook video going viral shows a black man wearing a Trump mask and “Black Voices for Trump” hat being kicked off a Southwest Airlines flight for allegedly pulling down his mask to eat peanuts. But at least one website questions whether it was all orchestrated to create a viral video for social media’s right wing.
In the video, a flight attendant demands that the man deplane as a female passenger recording the incident asks the flight attendant to explain what the man did wrong. The woman recording says the man was following the rules by wearing his mask and only pulled it down to eat. The woman recording also says she believes the man was targeted because of his Trump gear. The man is eventually escorted from the plane.
Watch below:
So far Southwest Airlines has yet to comment on the incident. But others on social media, as well as a flight attendant in the video, believe the man’s actions were orchestrated to create a viral video.
The blog Live and Let’s Fly, written by Matthew Klint to share “the latest news in the airline industry” among other travel related topics, has side-eyed the entire incident as a publicity stunt. He wrote:
Here’s why I am skeptical:
• The videos start so late and ends so abruptly.
• What happened leading up to this moment? Why was another FA called? Why did the video stop so suddenly after the corroborating testimony from the “witness” in the row behind?
• How convenient, though, that the woman across the aisle so clearly narrated the video and interrogated the flight attendant.
• How convenient that the man across the aisle from the Trump supporter jumped up to leave the flight in protest.
• Check out the guy’s actions while he is speaking to the flight attendant:
• He’s no longer eating, yet his mask remains lowerd
• When asked to put it on, he places it over his mouth, but not his nose
• Moments later he removes it again
• There’s talk of a podcast…huh?
• Godwin’s law is invoked when the narrator says, “In Germany they also said, ‘Just comply.’”
Based upon his action and the suspicious editing, my hunch is this was all a setup. I suspect this man may have had a bag of nuts in his hand, but refused repeated flight attendant instructions to place his mask on. Maybe he had no food out at all. Can one savor a bag of nuts for the entire duration of the flight, eating them slowly but surely, one at a time?
Allow me to say, with respect, that if you do so, you are an idiot. This has nothing to do with masks themselves. It has nothing to do with their efficacy. It has everything to do with following the legally permissible, non-discriminatory rules that an airline, as a private company, is allowed to set.
But boy oh boy you should check out the Twitterverse. Right wing posters are going crazy over this incident, demanding that the Southwest flight attendant be fired and Southwest issue an apology and compensation.
Dr. Gretchen Sorin Talks Driving While Black and Her PBS Special on SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’
In an exclusive two-part conversation with Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, curator, documentarian, professor and author Dr. Gretchen Sorin literally take us on a historical road trip, exploring the popular acronym DWB beyond the lens of racial profiling. In her new book, Driving While Black, the effervescent Sorin shares how the car, which has served as the ultimate symbol of independence and possibility, played different roles for both the Black and White community.
We begin our talk during the period of 1930, which was also known as the Jim Crow Era, discussing everything from W. E. B. Dubose to Booker T. Washington to Albert Einstein to the cars that played a prominent role with Black vacationers, business travelers, entertainers, sports figures and Civil Rights activists. We also dissect the history behind the infamous Green Book travel guides, sharing a number of revealing findings.
And we conclude our conversation, delving into how Dr. Sorin partnered with filmmaker Ric Burns, who is the younger brother to documentarian Ken Burns, to turn her book, which has been a labor of love for over two decades, into an upcoming must-see PBS documentary.
To Tune In via SiriusXM and/or several of our free FM online outlets, click here.
Show One Airs – Saturday, October 3 – Wednesday, October 7
Show Two Airs – Saturday, October 10 – Wednesday, October 14
And for more information on the upcoming PBS Special, click here.
About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com
Jeff Fortson is the host and executive producer of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive program airing throughout the U.S. The 30-minute weekly show, which airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials, includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s pioneers and influencers.
For upcoming shows, car-buying tips, recall updates or car reviews, visit JeffCars.com.
