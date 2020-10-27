crime
Texas Rapper, 12, Sentenced to 7 Years for Shooting 1-Year-Old [VIDEO]
*A 12-year-old aspiring rapper from Fort Worth, Texas has been sentenced to seven years in a juvenile detention facility for shooting a one-year-old child (who survived).
According to reports, at the time of the shooting, the juvenile — who goes by the stage names Lil Rodney, Baby Savage, and 30Shotz — was on probabtion for an arson case and had been fitted with an ankle monitor. The boy, an alleged Crips gang member, told the judge during a hearing that was conducted via a Zoom that he cut the monitor off because he wanted to attend the funeral of a friend.
“I just want to know if you can at least give me one more chance then see. If this time I mess up you should like, hold me for some months,” a tearful Rodney pleaded with Judge Kim.
But the judge wasn’t having it.
“Every time you come in here you cry. You know that, right?” Kim told him. “Every single time, you beg me for one more chance. You swear to God, ‘On my mama’s name,’ ‘I’m not gonna cut off the monitor, I’m not gonna run off.’ Every single time.”
LongLive 5 he the prince of the east🖕🏾🖐🏾💕 #freedahitta #freetaliban
In August, Rodney allegedly posted a now-deleted picture on his Instagram of himself smoking weed, along with the caption: “Fuck Judge Kim.”
“You know, once you put something on the internet, it doesn’t come down,” Kim said during the virtual court hearing.
Rodney’s grandfather became his legal guardian when he was a toddler after his father abandoned the family and his mother was arrested multiple times.
“Your papa is a wise man. You know that?” the judge said, referring to the grandfather. “He is here every single time you have a detention hearing. Every single time. Because he loves you and cares about you. But you’re out there thinking that there’s something better than the home that he’s providing you.”
Lil Rodney will remain incarcerated until he is 19-years-old.
White Georgia Teenager Sentenced to Juvenile Detention for Plotting to Attack Historic Black Church
*A 17-year-old Georgia girl will spend four years in juvenile detention for plotting to attack a historic Black church.
The unnamed racist teenager was arrested in November 2019 when authorities discovered her plan to kill members of the century old Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Gainesville.
Her sinister plot was reportedly similar to the plans of white supremacist Dylann Roof, who fatally shot nine Black members of the Charleston, South Carolina church on June 17, 2015.
Authorities were made aware of the teen’s plan after receiving a tip from a student at her high school. The tipster overheard the girl discussing the murder plot, Complex reports.
Officials found a t-shirt in her backpack that read, “Free Dylann Storm Roof” and it featured swastikas on the sleeves. She also outlined her plan in a notebook.
“I do believe myself to be a white supremacist,” she wrote on another shirt, according to authorities.
The teenager pleaded guilty to one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony. She will be committed to the Department of Juvenile Justice for four years, where she will rceive counseling, and will face 10 years of probation, according to the report.
“I’m truly sorry for what I’ve done,” the teen said in court on Thursday.
“While we are angered and frustrated by this incident, we do not hold hostility against this defendant,” said presiding prelate of the Sixth Episcopal District of the AME Church, Bishop Reginald T. Jackson. “While she apparently hates or hated us, we do not hate her, and do not wish to nullify her future, and do not give up on her.”
In addition to juvenile detention, the teenager must write an apology letter to the church.
Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued For Sexual Assault Over 2015 Video Showing Abuse of Minor
*Tekashi 6ix9ine is being sued by the woman he allegedly sexually abused at a party in 2015 when she was just 13.
The woman, identified as Jane Doe, claims that the rapper and Tauquan “Tay Milly” Anderson sexually assaulted her, and the incident was filmed and later posted online.
The victim suffered “severe emotional and psychological injuries,” court documents state, TMZ reports.
6ix9ine’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, tells the outlet that the rapper will “defend the lawsuit vigorously” once he’s properly served.
Here’s more from TMZ:
Jane Doe claims, on top of being underage at the time, she was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and was unable to consent as 6ix9ine and another adult, Tay Milly, made 3 sexually explicit videos which she says they later posted online.
According to the docs … the first video featured Doe performing oral sex on Tay Milly while Tekashi did pelvic thrusts behind her — without engaging in sex — and he slapped her butt. The second vid allegedly featured the girl sitting on 6ix9ine’s lap in a bra and underwear, and in the third … she claims she was laying naked across their laps while Milly groped her.
Jane Doe is suing 6ix9ine and Tay Milly for child sexual assault, child sexual abuse and infliction of emotional distress, the report states.
“By reason of her age, and being given drugs and alcohol which caused her to be in an impaired mental state without her knowledge, permission or consent, the plaintiff was incapable of consenting to the recording,” the document states.
“As an internationally known rap and hip hop artist and performer, defendant Hernandez uploaded [the videos] onto various social media accounts on the internet with the intention and expectation that millions of people would view the videos,” it added.
Tekashi previously took a plea deal in the criminal case in October 2018 for making a music video featuring sex with a minor. He was sentenced to 4 years probation.
Rapper Nuke Bizzle Arrested After Bragging About Unemployment Fraud in Song (Watch)
*He just couldn’t help himself. A Memphis rapper who bragged in a song and music video about getting rich off of unemployment fraud has been arrested on charges of fraudulently obtaining $1.2 million in COVID-19 unemployment benefits.
Nuke Bizzle (real name Fontrell Antonio Baines), 31, was charged Friday with allegedly obtaining and using debit cards that were pre-loaded with unemployment benefits administered by the California Employment Development Department (EDD). The debit cards he received were issued in the names of third-parties, according to a 32-page complaint filed against him by U.S. State Attorney Nicola T. Hanna of the Central District of California.
The investigation found that 92 debit cards pre-loaded with more than $1.2 million in fraudulently obtained benefits were mailed to addresses in Beverly Hills and Koreatown that Baines had access to, according to an affidavit submitted by the Department of Justice.
In a series of since-deleted posts, Baines posted pics to his Instagram account reportedly showing him holding stacks of $100 bills, wearing expensive gold watches and boasting of renting a $6,500/month Hollywood Hills home. He also posted a music video on YouTube for a track entitled “EDD” in which he brags about doing “my swagger for EDD” while holding up a stack of envelopes from the agency and getting rich by “go[ing] to the bank with a stack of these,” according to information provided by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).
Watch below:
When he was arrested on Sept. 23 in Las Vegas, Baines had eight debit cards in his possession, seven of which were in the names of other people, according to the DOJ affidavit filed in the case.
He’s being charged with three felony offenses – access device fraud, aggravated identity theft, and interstate transportation of stolen property. If convicted of all charges, Baines would face a statutory maximum sentence of 22 years in federal prison. His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 5.
