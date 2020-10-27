President Trump Questions Barack Obama Being ‘Handsome’ at PA Rally

*President Donald Trump has criticized former President Barack Obama almost daily throughout his four years in the White House.

The former reality television star took aim once again at Obama during a rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania, on Monday afternoon. Trump referenced the crowd size at Obama’s recent drive-in rallies, noting that it’s something the media doesn’t talk about, MSN reports.

“You know how many people he’s drawing at these rallies? Like, he’s drawing flies. 20, 30, 40 [people]. Not quite this crowd,” Trump said. “Oh, did you see the other day? Did you see the other day, Mr. Congressman? He had 41 people, but the press never shows that. They show him speaking.”

“And he gets up, and then they say, ‘Oh, he’s so rhetorically good,'” the president continued. “I never thought he was a good speaker, personally, I really never did. Then, they say, ‘He’s so handsome. He’s so handsome.’ Oh, OK. Alright.'”

Listen to Obama debunk Trump’s whole ‘best president for Black folks since Abraham Lincoln’ thing pic.twitter.com/3fZq3GQLTC — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 26, 2020

Last week, Obama hosted his first in-person event supporting Biden, who served as vice president during his two terms in the White House.

“We have to work hard to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president and vice president of the United States,” said Obama.

He also slammed Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and made clear tha he does not deserve a second term in the White House.

“He doesn’t have a plan. He doesn’t even acknowledge the reality of what’s taking place across this country,” said Obama, accusing Trump of ignoring the pandemic.

Trump fired back in a tweet, “Nobody is showing up for Obama’s hate laced speeches. 47 people! No energy, but still better than Joe!”

