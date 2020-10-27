Politics
President Trump Questions Barack Obama Being ‘Handsome’ at PA Rally
*President Donald Trump has criticized former President Barack Obama almost daily throughout his four years in the White House.
The former reality television star took aim once again at Obama during a rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania, on Monday afternoon. Trump referenced the crowd size at Obama’s recent drive-in rallies, noting that it’s something the media doesn’t talk about, MSN reports.
“You know how many people he’s drawing at these rallies? Like, he’s drawing flies. 20, 30, 40 [people]. Not quite this crowd,” Trump said. “Oh, did you see the other day? Did you see the other day, Mr. Congressman? He had 41 people, but the press never shows that. They show him speaking.”
“And he gets up, and then they say, ‘Oh, he’s so rhetorically good,'” the president continued. “I never thought he was a good speaker, personally, I really never did. Then, they say, ‘He’s so handsome. He’s so handsome.’ Oh, OK. Alright.'”
Listen to Obama debunk Trump’s whole ‘best president for Black folks since Abraham Lincoln’ thing pic.twitter.com/3fZq3GQLTC
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 26, 2020
Last week, Obama hosted his first in-person event supporting Biden, who served as vice president during his two terms in the White House.
“We have to work hard to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president and vice president of the United States,” said Obama.
He also slammed Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and made clear tha he does not deserve a second term in the White House.
“He doesn’t have a plan. He doesn’t even acknowledge the reality of what’s taking place across this country,” said Obama, accusing Trump of ignoring the pandemic.
Trump fired back in a tweet, “Nobody is showing up for Obama’s hate laced speeches. 47 people! No energy, but still better than Joe!”
Entertainment
Iggy Azalea Clarifies Playboi Carti Parenting Comments Amid Split
*Iggy Azalea took to IG to clarify previous comments she made about her breakup from Playboi Carti.
In case you missed it, the “Fancy” rapper recently took to her Instagram Story to post a cryptic message about their split.
“You lost a real 1,” Iggy wrote. “People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone. One thing I’ll never understand is how liars live with themselves. That s–t don’t eat y’all up inside?”
Azalea later confirmed the breakup rumors via IG. “What I mean last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship,” she explained.
View this post on Instagram
Many took that to mean that Playboi isn’t active in his son’s life, but Iggy says that’s not the case.
“Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my sons father isn’t part of his life but I’ve noticed a lot of people took it that way, so I wanted to clear the air,” Iggy wrote. “Onyx is so so loved by his dad & has always had both parents in his life from day 1.”
Iggy also shared a couple adorable photos of baby Onyx on IG (see above). She announced the birth of her and Carti’s first child in June.
“I have a son,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”
Playboi Carti has not publicly commented on the split.
#BlackLivesMatter
Georgia Voter Removed From Poll Line for Wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ Shirt (Watch)
*It should be no surprise that in Forsyth County, Georgia, a man wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt to his local polling place was pulled out of the early voting line.
“When the poll worker stopped me in line, I was really kind of shocked, but I thought alright here we go, so I pulled out my phone and started recording,” explains Zach Arias.
The poll worker told Arias that his BLM attire violated a law that forbids candidate campaign material beyond a certain point.
“Black Lives Matter is not on the ballot, it’s not a party, it’s not a slogan of any person on the ballot so I was well within my rights to wear my shirt,” Arias said.
Watch below:
In 1987, Oprah Winfrey famously took her show to Forsythe County, where no Black person had lived for 75 years. She wanted to hear out the county’s white residents, some of whom argued they should be able to keep blacks from moving into their communities.
Entertainment
50 Plus Fall/Winter Films Produced, Directed By … Or Featuring Black Talent in Prominent Roles
*(Via BlackFilmAndTV.com ) – When the pandemic hit back in March and theaters nationwide and internationally started to shut down, streaming platforms and VOD became the home for a boatload of films, namely independent films.
Most of the big budgeted studio films have been shifted to 2021 in the hopes that a vaccine would come in time for theaters to be open at 50% capacity. It’s October now and while some theaters are open, with the exception of New York City and California, not enough folks are flocking to see films at a big screen with cushy seats and popcorn.
With Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Apple TV+, Disney+, Peacock and HBO Max to name a few, a great deal of films have found homes for filmmakers and talent to be discovered and and some careers reignited.
With the deadline for films to be Oscar contenders moving from Dec. 31 to Feb. 28, and with films debuting on streaming platforms or VOD included in these rules, a lot of films have better chances than ever before.
Below is a list of at least 50 films, from October to February 2021, that have already premiered or will be coming out in various platforms that are produced, directed by or featuring Black talent in prominent roles. Some are Oscar caliber and some are not. Some are from studios and some are from festivals that are in the hopes to be picked up and release within this time frame.
The Devil To Pay
Release Date: October 2, 2020
Distributor: Uncork’d Entertainment and Dark Star Pictures
Director: Ruckus Skye and Lane Skye
Starring: Danielle Deadwyler, Catherine Dyer, Jayson Warner Smith, Brad Carter, Luce Rains, Adam Boyer, Charles Black, Parisa Johnston, Tim Habeger, and Ezra Haslam
After the disappearance of her husband, Lemon, a struggling farmer in an isolated Appalachian community, must repay her husband’s debt to the oldest family on the mountain and their murderous biscuit-making matriarch in order to save her young son’s life. Armed with only her wits and tenacity, Lemon must unravel the mysteries her husband left behind or lose everything she’s ever loved.
Black Box
Release Date: October 6, 2020
Studio: Amazon Prime
Director: Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr.
Screenwriters: Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. and Stephen Herman
Starring: Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad, Amanda Christine, Tosin Morohunfola, Charmaine Bingwa
After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is
