Peacock Drops Official Trailer for ‘Saved by the Bell’ Reboot [WATCH]

*NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock has released a new trailer for the “Saved by the Bell” reboot.

The comedy is an updated version of the 90’s TV show starring a new cast and featuring some returning characters.

We previously reported, original series stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are reprising their respective characters of A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano.

Fans can also expect occasional appearances from Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris (now Governor of California) and Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski.

A previosu teaser introduced Mac Morris, the privileged son of Governor Morris and Jamie Spano, Jessie’s son and captain of the Bayside football team.

Dustin Diamond—who played Screech in the original series — was reportedly not invited back for the reboot, neither was co-star Lark Voorhies.

“I’m one of the rare people who was in every episode. … And that’s not the case anymore, if I’m not in the new one,” Diamond shared with TMZ in February, . “And how do you have Saved by the Bell without Screech? Right? It seems like there’s a missed opportunity there. What’s the old saying about cutting off the hand? Cutting off the finger to spite the hand? Or, cutting off the nose to save or spite the face? Something like that.”

Lark also previously confessed that she was hurt by not being asked to return for the reboot. She was also not invited to the cast reunion.

When she appeared on “The Dr. Oz Show” to dish about her mental health issues, Voorhies read from a journal entry she had written that detailed her feelings about the show diss.

“It reads, this is a question to the reunion,” she read. “I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell reunion, as well as other cast members’ events. Yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision.”

She added, “With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful.”

“Saved by the Bell” aired on NBC from August 20, 1989 to May 22, 1993. The show follows a group of high school friends and their principal.

“Saved by the Bell” will debut on Peacock on Nov. 25.