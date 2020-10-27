Television
Peacock Drops Official Trailer for ‘Saved by the Bell’ Reboot [WATCH]
*NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock has released a new trailer for the “Saved by the Bell” reboot.
The comedy is an updated version of the 90’s TV show starring a new cast and featuring some returning characters.
We previously reported, original series stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are reprising their respective characters of A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano.
Fans can also expect occasional appearances from Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris (now Governor of California) and Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski.
A previosu teaser introduced Mac Morris, the privileged son of Governor Morris and Jamie Spano, Jessie’s son and captain of the Bayside football team.
READ MORE: 30 Years Later… ‘Saved by the Bell’ TV Series Returns, Watch Teaser [VIDEO]
Dustin Diamond—who played Screech in the original series — was reportedly not invited back for the reboot, neither was co-star Lark Voorhies.
“I’m one of the rare people who was in every episode. … And that’s not the case anymore, if I’m not in the new one,” Diamond shared with TMZ in February, . “And how do you have Saved by the Bell without Screech? Right? It seems like there’s a missed opportunity there. What’s the old saying about cutting off the hand? Cutting off the finger to spite the hand? Or, cutting off the nose to save or spite the face? Something like that.”
Lark also previously confessed that she was hurt by not being asked to return for the reboot. She was also not invited to the cast reunion.
When she appeared on “The Dr. Oz Show” to dish about her mental health issues, Voorhies read from a journal entry she had written that detailed her feelings about the show diss.
“It reads, this is a question to the reunion,” she read. “I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell reunion, as well as other cast members’ events. Yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision.”
She added, “With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful.”
“Saved by the Bell” aired on NBC from August 20, 1989 to May 22, 1993. The show follows a group of high school friends and their principal.
Scroll up and check out the trailer for the reboot via the YouTube player above.
“Saved by the Bell” will debut on Peacock on Nov. 25.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Javicia Leslie: First Look at Actress in Redesigned ‘Batwoman’ Suit
*The CW has served up the first full look at Javicia Leslie as the new Batwoman in the brand new, redesigned bat suit.
During DC FanDome in September, Leslie toucned on the new features for the character Ryan Wilder, saying that she wanted to celebrate her natural hair and curves.
“Ryan’s journey starts from a place of ‘What can this Batsuit do for me?’ But it’s not long before she realizes the power of its symbol and what it can do for everyone else in Gotham City,” said executive producer Caroline Dries of Batwoman’s new look. “As Ryan embraces everything that makes her special, she adjusts the suit to fit her physically and figuratively. This meant creating a new body design and new cowl that was undeniably a statement that screamed ‘powerful,’” she explaind.
“Maya Mani sent me her drawings and I loved it. The wig was something we never perfected in season one, and Janice Workman crushed it with this new take. Javicia and I saw various prototypes of styles and red ombres, and at one point we were trading our own iPad-doodled versions. Janice translated that into what we are looking at now. When I see it, I smile. It makes me feel inspired.”
READ MORE: Javicia Leslie on Being First Black, Bisexual Batwoman: ‘I Feel Honored’
Becoming her own Batwoman 🦇 @JaviciaLeslie pic.twitter.com/wnNCLuYI8d
— Batwoman (@CWBatwoman) October 26, 2020
Leslie added, “I love the fact that Ryan is becoming her own Batwoman — it’s her style, her swag, and her moment! It was an honor to be able to collaborate with Caroline and Maya. I felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl. With the form-fitting suit and beautiful Afro, we definitely nailed it!”
“I was asked by Caroline Dries to design a Batsuit that was unique to the character of Ryan Wilder; as she is a highly skilled fighter, encapsulating her raw, athletic, and passionate nature was imperative,” said Mani. “As Batwoman, Javicia Leslie not only brings a fresh perspective, but physical strength to the role. It was important for the new suit to define Javicia’s commanding presence while showcasing her athleticism and allowing her the freedom to express the physical nature of Batwoman, all while looking ultra-cool in the process!”
Leslise is picking up where actress Ruby Rose left off when she exited the show after season one.
“When I read the character description, it was definitely me. I love the idea that it’s goofy meets bada** meets a person who doesn’t like to be told what to do. A person who does not like to follow the rules. I loved the fact that Ryan was just who I am, just a hot mess!” Leslie joked during DC FanDome last month.
#BlackLivesMatter
BLM Co-Founder Alicia Garza is Target of Planned Attack by Idaho White Supremacist
*Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Alicia Garza was the target of a hate-fueled attack planned by a white supremacist in Idaho.
Garza’s name was reportedly on a long list of activists and political leaders that was found at the home of the man who the FBI apprehended earlier this month.
“The FBI visited my house today. They arrested a man in Idaho on weapons charges who they believe was affiliated with white supremacist groups. They found my name on a list in his home, alongside others,” she tweeted.
“This is why this president is so dangerous. He is stoking fires he has no intention of controlling.”
READ MORE: Trump Tells Violent White Supremacist Group ‘Proud Boys’ to ‘Stand Back and Stand By’
More of this needs to be told. Again, your President and his people are putting our lives in danger. Meanwhile, they fail to hold accountable people who are ACTUALLY committing terrorist acts. https://t.co/8wSD7Okic8
— Alicia Garza (@aliciagarza) October 23, 2020
In the weeks leading up to Election Day, President Donald Trump has been accused of encouraging racist attacks. He even made reference to the white supreacist group Proud Boys during a debate with Joe Biden.
“Proud Boys? Stand back and stand by,” he said when asked to denounce white supremacy.
“I’m ok, y’all, but this shit is not ok. Vote this muthaf—– out. For real,” Garza tweeted.
Meanwhile, Garza’s soon-to-be released book, “The Purpose of Power,” details her path to activism. During an interview with “Sunday Morning” contributor Mark Whitaker about her book, she was asked about criticism that Black Lives Matter is simply a social media movement.
Garza responded, “The story of movements is not about how many people follow you on social media. It’s about how many people will step forward. And you can have a million followers on Twitter and not get one person to step forward and take action!”
“So, is the leader or the founder of one of the most famous social media movements of the modern era telling us that social media isn’t everything?” asked Whitaker.
“Well, I can tell you, as the founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network, which is now considered to be the largest protest movement in history, that hashtags do not start movements. People do.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Jamie Foxx: Actor’s Sister DeOndra Dixon Dies at 36
*Jamie Foxx has shared the sad news that his sister DeOndra Dixon passed away last week.
In an Instagram post on Monday, the actor revealed his sister died on Oct. 19 at age 36.
Foxx posted a series of photos of him and Dixon to accompany his touching tribute.
“My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light…,” Foxx wrote. “I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show.”
Foxx went on to note his sister’s love of dancing.
Check out his full IG post below.
READ MORE: Robin Givens Shares How She Really Feels About Jamie Foxx’s Mike Tyson Biopic
View this post on Instagram
My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light… I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show… even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money… well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on…tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome… from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand… to serenading us with all of her music… Deondra you have left A hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me … I love you with every ounce of me… our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers… 💔💔💔
“Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on…tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends,” he wrote.
“Deondra you have left A hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me … I love you with every ounce of me,” Foxx wrote. “Our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers…”
Foxx spoke to PEOPLE about his bond with his youngest sister in November 2011.
“One thing people may not understand is that the person with special needs, the love that they give you is unfiltered,” Foxx said at the time. “There is nothing in the way of them loving you and there is nothing in the way of them being upset with you either.”
He added, “You really get the true individual. It’s challenging, but it is moments like this that make it all work. She’s a superstar now.”
DeOndra, who was born with Down syndrome, was an ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]