Keith Raniere: Leader of NXIVM Cult Gets 120 Years in Prison for Sex Trafficking [VIDEO]

*A 12-year-old aspiring rapper from Fort Worth, Texas has been sentenced to seven years in a juvenile detention facility for shooting a one-year-old child (who survived).

According to reports, at the time of the shooting, the juvenile — who goes by the stage names Lil Rodney, Baby Savage, and 30Shotz — was on probabtion for an arson case and had been fitted with an ankle monitor. The boy, an alleged Crips gang member, told the judge during a hearing that was conducted via a Zoom that he cut the monitor off because he wanted to attend the funeral of a friend.

“I just want to know if you can at least give me one more chance then see. If this time I mess up you should like, hold me for some months,” a tearful Rodney pleaded with Judge Kim.

But the judge wasn’t having it.

“Every time you come in here you cry. You know that, right?” Kim told him. “Every single time, you beg me for one more chance. You swear to God, ‘On my mama’s name,’ ‘I’m not gonna cut off the monitor, I’m not gonna run off.’ Every single time.”

READ MORE: Fatal Shooting of Walter Wallace Prompts Rioting in Philly – 30 Cops Injured, 1 Hit by Truck

View this post on Instagram LongLive 5 he the prince of the east🖕🏾🖐🏾💕 #freedahitta #freetaliban A post shared by Young🖕🏾🖐🏾GMSR🤑 (@nbc5_big30shots) on Oct 13, 2020 at 3:33pm PDT

In August, Rodney allegedly posted a now-deleted picture on his Instagram of himself smoking weed, along with the caption: “Fuck Judge Kim.”

“You know, once you put something on the internet, it doesn’t come down,” Kim said during the virtual court hearing.

Rodney’s grandfather became his legal guardian when he was a toddler after his father abandoned the family and his mother was arrested multiple times.

“Your papa is a wise man. You know that?” the judge said, referring to the grandfather. “He is here every single time you have a detention hearing. Every single time. Because he loves you and cares about you. But you’re out there thinking that there’s something better than the home that he’s providing you.”

Lil Rodney will remain incarcerated until he is 19-years-old.

You can watch the video of the Zoom conference via the YouTube clip above.