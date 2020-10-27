Politics
Jared Kushner Says Black Americans Have to ‘Want to Be Successful’ for Trump’s Policies to Work
*White House adviser Jared Kushner is facing criticism for saying Black Americans have to “want to be successful” to benefit from Trump’s policies.
Kushner made the remarks on “Fox & Friends” on Monday, claiming the president can help the Black community “break out of the problems that they’re complaining about, but he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”
He also slammed the anti-police brutality protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, USA Today reports.
“They go on Instagram and cry, or they would, you know, put a slogan on their jersey or write something on a basketball court,” Kushner said. “Quite frankly, that was doing more to polarize the country than it was to bring people forward. You solve problems with solutions.”
Critics noted that Kushner’s comments highlight his white privilege.
READ MORE:Bubba Wallace Refuses Trump Apology Demand in Root Insurance TV Spot [WATCH]
Jared Kushner on the Black community: “President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about, but he can’t want them to be successful more than that they want to be successful.” pic.twitter.com/SX9vWiAfag
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2020
“Born on third base, thinks he hit a triple. Few in US history have been given as much wealth or power without having to earn a thing as Jared Kushner,” tweeted Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va. “His father-in-law gave him the position he is failing at miserably, with deadly consequences. We will remember his casual racism.”
“Jared Kushner is the face of white privilege and nepotism. He doesn’t want to change our racist, broken system because he benefits from it. He’s the last person that should be lecturing the Black community on the value of ‘hard work,'” said Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif.
“Jared Kushner speaks as if Black people are lazy complainers who don’t want to be successful,” said civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who represented Floyd’s family. “This blatant DISRESPECT shows he has NO understanding of the Black community and its challenges that have spanned centuries. You can’t ‘fix’ these problems from this level of ego.”
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called it “disgusting to see internet trolls taking Senior Advisor Jared Kushner out of context as they try to distract from President Trump’s undeniable record of accomplishment for the Black community,” she said in a statement.
“From criminal justice reform and record HBCU funding to record low Black unemployment and record high income increases, there is simply no disputing that President Trump accomplished what Democrats merely talked about,” she said.
Scroll up and watch Kushner’s appearance on “Fox & Friends” via the Twitter video above.
Entertainment
Iggy Azalea Clarifies Playboi Carti Parenting Comments Amid Split
*Iggy Azalea took to IG to clarify previous comments she made about her breakup from Playboi Carti.
In case you missed it, the “Fancy” rapper recently took to her Instagram Story to post a cryptic message about their split.
“You lost a real 1,” Iggy wrote. “People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone. One thing I’ll never understand is how liars live with themselves. That s–t don’t eat y’all up inside?”
Azalea later confirmed the breakup rumors via IG. “What I mean last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship,” she explained.
READ MORE: Iggy Azalea Shares Photos of Son Onyx After Split From Playboi Carti
View this post on Instagram
Many took that to mean that Playboi isn’t active in his son’s life, but Iggy says that’s not the case.
“Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my sons father isn’t part of his life but I’ve noticed a lot of people took it that way, so I wanted to clear the air,” Iggy wrote. “Onyx is so so loved by his dad & has always had both parents in his life from day 1.”
Iggy also shared a couple adorable photos of baby Onyx on IG (see above). She announced the birth of her and Carti’s first child in June.
“I have a son,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”
Playboi Carti has not publicly commented on the split.
#BlackLivesMatter
Georgia Voter Removed From Poll Line for Wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ Shirt (Watch)
*It should be no surprise that in Forsyth County, Georgia, a man wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt to his local polling place was pulled out of the early voting line.
“When the poll worker stopped me in line, I was really kind of shocked, but I thought alright here we go, so I pulled out my phone and started recording,” explains Zach Arias.
The poll worker told Arias that his BLM attire violated a law that forbids candidate campaign material beyond a certain point.
“Black Lives Matter is not on the ballot, it’s not a party, it’s not a slogan of any person on the ballot so I was well within my rights to wear my shirt,” Arias said.
Watch below:
In 1987, Oprah Winfrey famously took her show to Forsythe County, where no Black person had lived for 75 years. She wanted to hear out the county’s white residents, some of whom argued they should be able to keep blacks from moving into their communities.
Entertainment
50 Plus Fall/Winter Films Produced, Directed By … Or Featuring Black Talent in Prominent Roles
*(Via BlackFilmAndTV.com ) – When the pandemic hit back in March and theaters nationwide and internationally started to shut down, streaming platforms and VOD became the home for a boatload of films, namely independent films.
Most of the big budgeted studio films have been shifted to 2021 in the hopes that a vaccine would come in time for theaters to be open at 50% capacity. It’s October now and while some theaters are open, with the exception of New York City and California, not enough folks are flocking to see films at a big screen with cushy seats and popcorn.
With Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Apple TV+, Disney+, Peacock and HBO Max to name a few, a great deal of films have found homes for filmmakers and talent to be discovered and and some careers reignited.
With the deadline for films to be Oscar contenders moving from Dec. 31 to Feb. 28, and with films debuting on streaming platforms or VOD included in these rules, a lot of films have better chances than ever before.
Below is a list of at least 50 films, from October to February 2021, that have already premiered or will be coming out in various platforms that are produced, directed by or featuring Black talent in prominent roles. Some are Oscar caliber and some are not. Some are from studios and some are from festivals that are in the hopes to be picked up and release within this time frame.
GOOD READ: She’s All Grown-up! Samuel L. Jackson’s Daughter is His Splitting Image / Look!
The Devil To Pay
Release Date: October 2, 2020
Distributor: Uncork’d Entertainment and Dark Star Pictures
Director: Ruckus Skye and Lane Skye
Starring: Danielle Deadwyler, Catherine Dyer, Jayson Warner Smith, Brad Carter, Luce Rains, Adam Boyer, Charles Black, Parisa Johnston, Tim Habeger, and Ezra Haslam
After the disappearance of her husband, Lemon, a struggling farmer in an isolated Appalachian community, must repay her husband’s debt to the oldest family on the mountain and their murderous biscuit-making matriarch in order to save her young son’s life. Armed with only her wits and tenacity, Lemon must unravel the mysteries her husband left behind or lose everything she’s ever loved.
Black Box
Release Date: October 6, 2020
Studio: Amazon Prime
Director: Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr.
Screenwriters: Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. and Stephen Herman
Starring: Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad, Amanda Christine, Tosin Morohunfola, Charmaine Bingwa
After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is
Get the other 48 examples at BlackFilmAndTV.com.
