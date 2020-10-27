Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Jamie Foxx: Actor’s Sister DeOndra Dixon Dies at 36
*Jamie Foxx has shared the sad news that his sister DeOndra Dixon passed away last week.
In an Instagram post on Monday, the actor revealed his sister died on Oct. 19 at age 36.
Foxx posted a series of photos of him and Dixon to accompany his touching tribute.
“My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light…,” Foxx wrote. “I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show.”
Foxx went on to note his sister’s love of dancing.
Check out his full IG post below.
READ MORE: Robin Givens Shares How She Really Feels About Jamie Foxx’s Mike Tyson Biopic
View this post on Instagram
My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light… I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show… even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money… well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on…tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome… from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand… to serenading us with all of her music… Deondra you have left A hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me … I love you with every ounce of me… our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers… 💔💔💔
“Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on…tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends,” he wrote.
“Deondra you have left A hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me … I love you with every ounce of me,” Foxx wrote. “Our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers…”
Foxx spoke to PEOPLE about his bond with his youngest sister in November 2011.
“One thing people may not understand is that the person with special needs, the love that they give you is unfiltered,” Foxx said at the time. “There is nothing in the way of them loving you and there is nothing in the way of them being upset with you either.”
He added, “You really get the true individual. It’s challenging, but it is moments like this that make it all work. She’s a superstar now.”
DeOndra, who was born with Down syndrome, was an ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.
#BlackLivesMatter
BLM Co-Founder Alicia Garza is Target of Planned Attack by Idaho White Supremacist
*Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Alicia Garza was the target of a hate-fueled attack planned by a white supremacist in Idaho.
Garza’s name was reportedly on a long list of activists and political leaders that was found at the home of the man who the FBI apprehended earlier this month.
“The FBI visited my house today. They arrested a man in Idaho on weapons charges who they believe was affiliated with white supremacist groups. They found my name on a list in his home, alongside others,” she tweeted.
“This is why this president is so dangerous. He is stoking fires he has no intention of controlling.”
READ MORE: Trump Tells Violent White Supremacist Group ‘Proud Boys’ to ‘Stand Back and Stand By’
More of this needs to be told. Again, your President and his people are putting our lives in danger. Meanwhile, they fail to hold accountable people who are ACTUALLY committing terrorist acts. https://t.co/8wSD7Okic8
— Alicia Garza (@aliciagarza) October 23, 2020
In the weeks leading up to Election Day, President Donald Trump has been accused of encouraging racist attacks. He even made reference to the white supreacist group Proud Boys during a debate with Joe Biden.
“Proud Boys? Stand back and stand by,” he said when asked to denounce white supremacy.
“I’m ok, y’all, but this shit is not ok. Vote this muthaf—– out. For real,” Garza tweeted.
Meanwhile, Garza’s soon-to-be released book, “The Purpose of Power,” details her path to activism. During an interview with “Sunday Morning” contributor Mark Whitaker about her book, she was asked about criticism that Black Lives Matter is simply a social media movement.
Garza responded, “The story of movements is not about how many people follow you on social media. It’s about how many people will step forward. And you can have a million followers on Twitter and not get one person to step forward and take action!”
“So, is the leader or the founder of one of the most famous social media movements of the modern era telling us that social media isn’t everything?” asked Whitaker.
“Well, I can tell you, as the founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network, which is now considered to be the largest protest movement in history, that hashtags do not start movements. People do.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Cardi B Claps Back at Racist Haters to Her Birkin Collection: ‘Y’all Don’t Do This to White Celebrities’
*Cardi B has clapped back at racists saying Hermés Birkin bags “lost their value” because Black female rappers wear them.
Cardi’s response is to a social media post about how rappers make the pricy handbags less “exclusive.” Hermés Birkin bags typically range anywhere from $12,000 to $200,000.
“I’ve been seeing this tweet right. It had me and it had other female rappers on it. They were talking about if we could get Birkins from the Hermés store and they [were] also saying how we depreciate the value of a Hermés Birkin bag. I find that really interesting because, first thing first, I definitely could get a bag. Actually, I got four bags today from the Hermés store,” the 28-year-old hip-hop star said in a video shared on Instagram.
Check out Cardi’s profane and is NSFW video below.
READ MORE: Sasha Obama Nails Profanity-Laced City Girls Rap in Viral TikTok (Watch)
The “WAP” rapper recently shared a glimpse of her Hermès handbag collection — 23 Birkin bags and counting… with rare and one-of-a-kind designs, like camouflage, glitter and a paisley-print pattern, per PEOPLE. Check out her post below.
In the comments, Cardi B’s estranged husband Offset wrote, “I’m Responsible for 15 of them.”
View this post on Instagram
Cardi explained in her IG post on Oct. 25 that folks should stop questioning how and why Black women can “get a bag from the Hermés store” because “y’all don’t do this to these white celebrities,” she said.
“So why is it that y’all gotta be asking us? What the f—? It just makes you want to brag like, ‘Bitch do you know who the f— you’re talking to?’ But no, I’m not even going to take it there,” Cardi B added.
“Another thing is that they’re saying we’re depreciating the value,” she contonued. “Actually, we add value because when we mention brands in hip-hop, s— go up.”
She then referenced her hit single “Bodak Yellow,” which mentions designer Christian Louboutin and the song “I Like It Like That” which mentions Balenciaga.
“When ‘Bodak Yellow’ came out you could actually Google that their sales went up 1000+%,” said Cardi. And when it comes to the Balenciaga sales spike, Cardi added…”That s— went up too and that’s why they worked with me this year. Like hip-hop, we start trends,” she explaiined. “When y’all say that we devalue s—, no we actually add value.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Bubba Wallace Refuses Trump Apology Demand in Root Insurance TV Spot [WATCH]
*NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace stars in a powerful and provocative new spot from Root Insurance, in which he addresses Donald Trump’s demand that he apologize over the noose controversial.
Back in June, NASCAR notified Wallace that a noose was found hanging in his garage stall at the Talladega Superspeedway.
After an investigation into the incident, the FBI declined to file any hate crime federal charges.
According to a statement from U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, the noose had been in the garage since last fall, per USA Today.
Wallace “was not the target of a hate crime,” NASCAR said in a statement.
“There is no place in our sport for this type of racism and hatred,” said NASCAR President Steve Phelps in a press call with media at the time. “It’s not who we are as a sport.”
READ MORE: Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin Form NASCAR Team with Bubba Wallace as Driver
President Trump called the incident a “hoax” and demanded Bubba apologize for it.
“Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!,” Trump tweeted.
In the Root commercial, Bubba walks through a crowd of reporters who ask him for the apology and he staunchly refuses.
Scroll up and watch the ad via the YouTube player above.
According to a press release, Root partnered with Wallace (who recently signed with the newly formed Michael Jordan racing team) and Tool of North America with director Wesley Walker as creative lead, to tell his story and share his conviction for unapologetic societal change.
“Root Insurance is doing what is right and making insurance more fair, and I will be proud to drive a car with their colors next season,” said Wallace. “I stand firmly with the goal of eliminating bias from insurance, and I truly believe we can work together to help make the world a better place.”
“Getting to know Bubba Wallace and what he stands for made this partnership one that we couldn’t pass up,” said Alex Timm, Root Co-Founder and CEO. “He is dedicated to standing up for what is right, even when it involves facing adversity. Root was created to make car insurance more fair, standing up against the established industry that priced more on demographics than driving behavior. We are proud to support Bubba Wallace.”
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]