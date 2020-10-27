Jamie Foxx: Actor’s Sister DeOndra Dixon Dies at 36

*Jamie Foxx has shared the sad news that his sister DeOndra Dixon passed away last week.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the actor revealed his sister died on Oct. 19 at age 36.

Foxx posted a series of photos of him and Dixon to accompany his touching tribute.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light…,” Foxx wrote. “I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show.”

Foxx went on to note his sister’s love of dancing.

Check out his full IG post below.

“Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on…tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends,” he wrote.

“Deondra you have left A hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me … I love you with every ounce of me,” Foxx wrote. “Our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers…”

Foxx spoke to PEOPLE about his bond with his youngest sister in November 2011.

“One thing people may not understand is that the person with special needs, the love that they give you is unfiltered,” Foxx said at the time. “There is nothing in the way of them loving you and there is nothing in the way of them being upset with you either.”

He added, “You really get the true individual. It’s challenging, but it is moments like this that make it all work. She’s a superstar now.”

DeOndra, who was born with Down syndrome, was an ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.