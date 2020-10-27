Connect with us

Iggy Azalea Clarifies Playboi Carti Parenting Comments Amid Split

Iggy Azalea Clears Up Playboi Carti Parenting Comments Amid Split
Iggy Azalea – Playboi Carti (Getty)

*Iggy Azalea took to IG to clarify previous comments she made about her breakup from Playboi Carti.

In case you missed it, the “Fancy” rapper recently took to her Instagram Story to post a cryptic message about their split.

“You lost a real 1,” Iggy wrote. “People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone. One thing I’ll never understand is how liars live with themselves. That s–t don’t eat y’all up inside?”

Azalea later confirmed the breakup rumors via IG. “What I mean last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship,” she explained.

Many took that to mean that Playboi isn’t active in his son’s life, but Iggy says that’s not the case. 

“Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my sons father isn’t part of his life but I’ve noticed a lot of people took it that way, so I wanted to clear the air,” Iggy wrote. “Onyx is so so loved by his dad & has always had both parents in his life from day 1.”

Iggy Azalea

Iggy also shared a couple adorable photos of baby Onyx on IG (see above). She announced the birth of her and Carti’s first child in June.

“I have a son,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”

Playboi Carti has not publicly commented on the split.

