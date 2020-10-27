Today’s Video
Graphic Video: The Fatal Philadelphia Police Shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. As His Mother Watched
*Philadelphia police officers fatally shot a 27-year-old Black man armed with a knife during an incident Monday afternoon that quickly raised tensions in the neighborhood and sparked a standoff that lasted deep into the night.
Disturbing video of the confrontation in West Philadelphia shows Walter Wallace Jr. being shot more than 10 times as his mother watched.
The shooting occurred before 4 p.m. as officers responded to a report of a person with a weapon in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood. Officers ordered Wallace to drop a knife he was holding, but a police spokeswoman said Wallace instead “advanced towards” them. Both officers then fired “several times.”
Wallace was hit in the shoulder and chest. One of the officers then put him in a police vehicle and drove him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
Video of the fatal confrontation recorded by a bystander and posted on social media shows officers pointing their guns at Wallace as he walks in the street and around a car. He walks toward the officers as they back away from him in the street, guns still aimed at him. They yell at him to put his knife down.
Both then fire several shots and Wallace collapses in the street. A woman runs up to him screaming. Several bystanders then approach him.
It’s unclear in the video if he had a knife, although witnesses said that he did.
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family of George Floyd, tweeted the video late Monday night.
Watch below or view here on Twitter:
Philadelphia cops fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr. today, firing 10+ times at him while he stood at least 10ft away. He allegedly had a knife but cops made NO attempts at de-escalating the situation in this video. They went straight to killing Wallace in front of his loved ones! pic.twitter.com/U2zYGqK7Ag
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 27, 2020
#BlackLivesMatter
Georgia Voter Removed From Poll Line for Wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ Shirt (Watch)
*It should be no surprise that in Forsyth County, Georgia, a man wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt to his local polling place was pulled out of the early voting line.
“When the poll worker stopped me in line, I was really kind of shocked, but I thought alright here we go, so I pulled out my phone and started recording,” explains Zach Arias.
The poll worker told Arias that his BLM attire violated a law that forbids candidate campaign material beyond a certain point.
“Black Lives Matter is not on the ballot, it’s not a party, it’s not a slogan of any person on the ballot so I was well within my rights to wear my shirt,” Arias said.
Watch below:
In 1987, Oprah Winfrey famously took her show to Forsythe County, where no Black person had lived for 75 years. She wanted to hear out the county’s white residents, some of whom argued they should be able to keep blacks from moving into their communities.
#BlackLivesMatter
BLM Co-Founder Alicia Garza is Target of Planned Attack by Idaho White Supremacist
*Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Alicia Garza was the target of a hate-fueled attack planned by a white supremacist in Idaho.
Garza’s name was reportedly on a long list of activists and political leaders that was found at the home of the man who the FBI apprehended earlier this month.
“The FBI visited my house today. They arrested a man in Idaho on weapons charges who they believe was affiliated with white supremacist groups. They found my name on a list in his home, alongside others,” she tweeted.
“This is why this president is so dangerous. He is stoking fires he has no intention of controlling.”
READ MORE: Trump Tells Violent White Supremacist Group ‘Proud Boys’ to ‘Stand Back and Stand By’
More of this needs to be told. Again, your President and his people are putting our lives in danger. Meanwhile, they fail to hold accountable people who are ACTUALLY committing terrorist acts. https://t.co/8wSD7Okic8
— Alicia Garza (@aliciagarza) October 23, 2020
In the weeks leading up to Election Day, President Donald Trump has been accused of encouraging racist attacks. He even made reference to the white supreacist group Proud Boys during a debate with Joe Biden.
“Proud Boys? Stand back and stand by,” he said when asked to denounce white supremacy.
“I’m ok, y’all, but this shit is not ok. Vote this muthaf—– out. For real,” Garza tweeted.
Meanwhile, Garza’s soon-to-be released book, “The Purpose of Power,” details her path to activism. During an interview with “Sunday Morning” contributor Mark Whitaker about her book, she was asked about criticism that Black Lives Matter is simply a social media movement.
Garza responded, “The story of movements is not about how many people follow you on social media. It’s about how many people will step forward. And you can have a million followers on Twitter and not get one person to step forward and take action!”
“So, is the leader or the founder of one of the most famous social media movements of the modern era telling us that social media isn’t everything?” asked Whitaker.
“Well, I can tell you, as the founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network, which is now considered to be the largest protest movement in history, that hashtags do not start movements. People do.”
#BlackLivesMatter
Maryland Man Narrates Viral Video of his Own Violent Arrest (Watch)
*A video posted to social media shows several Anne Arundel County, MD police officers forcibly removing a Black man during a traffic stop as he narrates the incident.
Officers are shown asking 23-year-old Antoine Lee Wedington of Brooklyn Park, MD to get out of the car, saying they have warrants for his arrest. Wedington, in the passenger seat, explains to the camera that the driver was stopped for speeding, and expresses confusion over the reason for his record being searched. After refusing to comply with officers demands to exit the vehicle, they try to remove him forcibly.
During the struggle, he asks the officers to let him leave the vehicle himself. When pressed against an SUV, he shouts at the driver, Heather Janney, to continue filming.
Wedington was eventually charged with resisting arrest. The videos, which Janney posted to her TikTok account @heatherjanney, have been viewed more than 22.5 million times, prompting pickups from TMZ and other outlets across the country.
The videos end with Janney crying and what appears to be a baby in the backseat. Wedington told police during the arrest he was saying goodbye to his family who were in the vehicle with him. Wedington kissed Janney as he was pulled out of the vehicle.
Watch the videos below:
@heatherjanneyEarlier in the video :/
@heatherjanneyThe last part.♬ original sound – Heather Janney
In a news release Saturday, police said that Wedington was identified during a traffic stop when the female driver was pulled over for speeding around 3:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Shady Side and Deale Churchton roads in Deale. Officers asked the driver and Wedington for identification, and Wedington refused, police said. Wedington said in the videos he didn’t think it was legal for police to identify him.
“He wasn’t arrested because he didn’t produce his ID,” said police spokesman Lt. AJ Gardiner. “He was arrested because he was (identified as) Antoine and he didn’t comply.”
Officers identified Wedington with a database and discovered he had two active warrants issued in Anne Arundel County, at least one for failure to appear in court, Sgt. Kam Cooke said in an interview. Cooke said he did not know the nature of the other warrant.
