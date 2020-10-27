Georgia Voter Removed From Poll Line for Wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ Shirt (Watch)

*Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Alicia Garza was the target of a hate-fueled attack planned by a white supremacist in Idaho.

Garza’s name was reportedly on a long list of activists and political leaders that was found at the home of the man who the FBI apprehended earlier this month.

“The FBI visited my house today. They arrested a man in Idaho on weapons charges who they believe was affiliated with white supremacist groups. They found my name on a list in his home, alongside others,” she tweeted.

“This is why this president is so dangerous. He is stoking fires he has no intention of controlling.”

In the weeks leading up to Election Day, President Donald Trump has been accused of encouraging racist attacks. He even made reference to the white supreacist group Proud Boys during a debate with Joe Biden.

“Proud Boys? Stand back and stand by,” he said when asked to denounce white supremacy.

“I’m ok, y’all, but this shit is not ok. Vote this muthaf—– out. For real,” Garza tweeted.

Meanwhile, Garza’s soon-to-be released book, “The Purpose of Power,” details her path to activism. During an interview with “Sunday Morning” contributor Mark Whitaker about her book, she was asked about criticism that Black Lives Matter is simply a social media movement.

Garza responded, “The story of movements is not about how many people follow you on social media. It’s about how many people will step forward. And you can have a million followers on Twitter and not get one person to step forward and take action!”

“So, is the leader or the founder of one of the most famous social media movements of the modern era telling us that social media isn’t everything?” asked Whitaker.

“Well, I can tell you, as the founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network, which is now considered to be the largest protest movement in history, that hashtags do not start movements. People do.”