Fatal Shooting of Walter Wallace Prompts Rioting in Philly – 30 Cops Injured, 1 Hit by Truck
*Earlier, we reported on the killing of 27-year-old Walter Wallace by Philadelphia police on Monday.
Now, that shooting of Wallace who was wielding a knife, has set off severe unrest in the city … and escalated to extreme violence and chaos.
At least 30 Philadelphia police officers were injured overnight and 33 people were arrested for rioting, vandalism and looting. A 56-year-old female sergeant suffered a broken leg and other injuries when she was struck by a pickup truck.
Philadelphia PD says she’s hospitalized in stable condition, and the other 29 officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries from being hit by bricks or rocks thrown at them. Cops say multiple businesses were looted and damaged, and 5 police vehicles — along with one fire vehicle — were vandalized.
Protesters first clashed with cops outside a police precinct as tensions rose over the fatal shooting of Walter Wallace. Around 2:45 PM Monday, cops responded to a call of a man with a weapon.
The officers discovered Wallace brandishing a knife and acting erratically, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Gripp. Footage of the incident shows Wallace walking around a parked car as the officers back away with their guns pointed at him.
Wallace appeared to move toward them and they opened fire, taking him down instantly. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Gripp says the officers ordered Wallace to drop his weapon multiple times to no avail … which you can hear on the video. One witness, Maurice Holoway, says several people were yelling for him to drop the knife, but Holoway told reporters he also thinks cops could have shot him in the leg instead of shooting to kill.
Wallace’s father, Walter Wallace Sr., says his son was shot at least 10 times. He told reporters his son had mental health issues and was on medication, and questioned why he had to be gunned down instead of police using non-lethal force.
Both the mayor and the police commissioner say an investigation will address what happened.
#BlackLivesMatter
Graphic Video: The Fatal Philadelphia Police Shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. As His Mother Watched
*Philadelphia police officers fatally shot a 27-year-old Black man armed with a knife during an incident Monday afternoon that quickly raised tensions in the neighborhood and sparked a standoff that lasted deep into the night.
Disturbing video of the confrontation in West Philadelphia shows Walter Wallace Jr. being shot more than 10 times as his mother watched.
The shooting occurred before 4 p.m. as officers responded to a report of a person with a weapon in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood. Officers ordered Wallace to drop a knife he was holding, but a police spokeswoman said Wallace instead “advanced towards” them. Both officers then fired “several times.”
Wallace was hit in the shoulder and chest. One of the officers then put him in a police vehicle and drove him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
Video of the fatal confrontation recorded by a bystander and posted on social media shows officers pointing their guns at Wallace as he walks in the street and around a car. He walks toward the officers as they back away from him in the street, guns still aimed at him. They yell at him to put his knife down.
Both then fire several shots and Wallace collapses in the street. A woman runs up to him screaming. Several bystanders then approach him.
It’s unclear in the video if he had a knife, although witnesses said that he did.
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family of George Floyd, tweeted the video late Monday night.
Watch below or view here on Twitter:
#BlackLivesMatter
Maryland Man Narrates Viral Video of his Own Violent Arrest (Watch)
*A video posted to social media shows several Anne Arundel County, MD police officers forcibly removing a Black man during a traffic stop as he narrates the incident.
Officers are shown asking 23-year-old Antoine Lee Wedington of Brooklyn Park, MD to get out of the car, saying they have warrants for his arrest. Wedington, in the passenger seat, explains to the camera that the driver was stopped for speeding, and expresses confusion over the reason for his record being searched. After refusing to comply with officers demands to exit the vehicle, they try to remove him forcibly.
During the struggle, he asks the officers to let him leave the vehicle himself. When pressed against an SUV, he shouts at the driver, Heather Janney, to continue filming.
Wedington was eventually charged with resisting arrest. The videos, which Janney posted to her TikTok account @heatherjanney, have been viewed more than 22.5 million times, prompting pickups from TMZ and other outlets across the country.
The videos end with Janney crying and what appears to be a baby in the backseat. Wedington told police during the arrest he was saying goodbye to his family who were in the vehicle with him. Wedington kissed Janney as he was pulled out of the vehicle.
Watch the videos below:
@heatherjanneyEarlier in the video :/
@heatherjanneyThe last part.♬ original sound – Heather Janney
In a news release Saturday, police said that Wedington was identified during a traffic stop when the female driver was pulled over for speeding around 3:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Shady Side and Deale Churchton roads in Deale. Officers asked the driver and Wedington for identification, and Wedington refused, police said. Wedington said in the videos he didn’t think it was legal for police to identify him.
“He wasn’t arrested because he didn’t produce his ID,” said police spokesman Lt. AJ Gardiner. “He was arrested because he was (identified as) Antoine and he didn’t comply.”
Officers identified Wedington with a database and discovered he had two active warrants issued in Anne Arundel County, at least one for failure to appear in court, Sgt. Kam Cooke said in an interview. Cooke said he did not know the nature of the other warrant.
Entertainment
Rapper Offset Pulled from Car & Detained by Cops for Driving Through Trump Supporters! (Watch)
*If you haven’t heard, rapper Offset was almost arrested while live-streaming himself driving through a pro-Trump rally on Saturday.
Yep, the guy who’s currently married to Cardi B, was pulled over by Beverly Hills police after he drove through a crowd of Trump supporters and allegedly waved a handgun.
Beverly Hills police surrounded Offset’s vehicle with guns drawn. He refused orders to take his hand off his steering wheel and turn off the engine.
Offset: “I’m not finna do that.”
Cop: “Why not?”
“Because you got guns out. I’m not finna move my hands from my steering wheel.”
Offset live-streamed the traffic stop, telling police “Do you know who I am? I’m Offset from the Migos!”
Here’s another view.
When a female officer told him he was seen waving a gun in the air, Offset said, “You just watched somebody beat my car up with a flag. What are you talking about?”
Another officer approached the car, reached in the driver’s side window and unlocked the car door. The officer then snatched Offset out of the vehicle. We’ve learned that he was only detained and eventually released.
Beverly Hills police also confirmed they detained a man for pointing a gun at Trump supporters.
Apparently they man they arrested for possession of a concealed loaded weapon is Marcelo Almanzar, Cardi B’s cousin.
