Evelyn Lozada & Marc Anthony Have Been An Item for Months – Who Knew?!

*Samuel L Jackson is not only an amazing actor, he is a family man as he has been married to LaTanya Richardson for about 40 years and has a daughter, Zoe, with her.

The 36-year-old is the spitting image of him, as several pictures have shown over the years. She also seems to have picked up on his dress sense as they have been seen sporting similar styles.

Jackson credits his success to his wife and daughter while referring especially to the time they found him passed out after getting drunk at a friend’s bachelor party.

The actor is grateful that his wife sent him off to rehab when she could have just left him. He claims they are the reason he kept going and finally got clean.

The 71-year-old definitely understands the importance of a present father as he never had one growing up. He said his daughter deserves two parents which is one reason the couple stayed together.

The “Shaft” actor shared that he is still in love with his wife and that is perhaps why they are still together. He also pointed at the things they have in common such as theater as Richardson is a Broadway actress.

Richardson pointed at some other things, such as having a big heart, trusting God, and not letting the sun go down on your anger. She added that you would need to forgive and forget as men are different from women.

The couple has a mantra that they both believe, consider achievable, and work towards, and she suggests that all couples get one. She added that women shouldn't stop working in order to paint a picture for their kids.

