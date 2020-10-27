Connect with us

Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: Sexual Experimentation

Published

39 mins ago

on

blind item

family silhouette - blind item

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This acting/singing family has always been open about talking about sex, but they only do it superficially and never discuss all the crazy stuff that has happened sexually in the family and the experimentation which would drop the jaws of a lot of people. Not all, but a lot. I’m waiting for one of the kids to write a book.

Can you guess the acting/singing family?

Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: Child Killer Looking for New Customers

Published

1 day ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

blind item

blind-item-female-1

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This child killer recently moved out of her benefactor’s house last month, so our killer has been posting half naked pics to social media looking for new customers. 

Can you guess the infamous child killer?

Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: ‘He’s Married, So She Keeps It Hush Hush’

Published

4 days ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

blind item

blind-item-female-1

*The following Blind Item comes from Janet Charlton’s Hollywood. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This reality show cast member appears to be all about the drama on her series, but it seems her outlandish TV persona is NOTHING compared to what goes on when the cameras aren’t around. Onscreen, she doesn’t hide her love of alcohol, but it’s her love of cocaine that she’s not revealing! While she also claims to be open about her love life, she’s not so forthcoming about her ongoing affair with the eccentric father of one of the world’s most famous music stars – he’s married, so she keeps it hush hush. 

Can you guess the reality show cast member and the eccentric father ?

Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: The Magazine Editor

Published

5 days ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

blind item

blind-item-female-1

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

In an attempt to prove she is not a racist, this magazine editor all of you know put a woman of color on the cover of the magazine. Great. Next time maybe she could pick one who was not intimately involved with the billionaire pedophile or accused of sleeping with underage girls or who is a witness to the pedophile activities of the royal or who sleeps with dictators and oligarchs for money and protection or to help facilitate trafficking in/through their countries.

Can you guess the magazine editor and the woman of color?

